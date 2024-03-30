Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes’ Anne Smith, 58, thanks customers for making firm a sweet success

“I remember my first job (every Saturday and Sunday morning) was washing buckets of lettuce in preparation for the busy evening shifts,” recalls Memsie baker Anne Smith.

She tells me the role, which introduced her to the world of work, was at a local hotel whilst training at Aberdeen Technical College (now North East Scotland College).

The 58-year-old worked in various other hotels over the years too, before catering for hospitals and schools.

Then in July 2020, Anne’s entrepreneurial journey began.

Family and friends encouraged Anne to take the whisk

She said: “I have always had an interest in cooking and baking from an early age, since losing my mum Lilian (Bunty) when I was 12.

“When my mum died, my dad worked on a farm and they were very good to us. They are like family.

“I remember sitting watching Mrs Fraser [the farmer’s wife, who Anne called Fraser] at their kitchen table while she was baking, so my passion probably came from there also.”

More than four decades later, Anne started Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes. It is a thriving home-based business in Memsie – a small community located between Fraserburgh and Strichen.

The decision to branch out had “a lot to do with health,” Anne went on to say.

“It took a while for family and friends to convince me I could do my own thing and start up a wee business. Eventually, one Monday morning I bit the bullet and phoned the relevant people to enquire and allow me to get started on my own.

“I can now work hours to suit myself, and rest when I need too.”

Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes: what’s available and how to order

Assisted by friends and family during busy periods, the business owner makes a big range of sweet and savoury treats.

The products are perfect for a number of occasions, whether it be a large party, to treat someone special, or you simply fancy a fine piece or two.

Small boxes of home bakes are available. Think banoffee tarts, Viennese fingers, ginger and lemon slices, mini Victoria sponges, all butter shortbread, chocolate cake, rocky road and truffles, to name a few options.

Gluten-free treats are on the cards too.

Customers can also request large grazing tables, afternoon and funeral teas, charcuterie boards, buffets, hot food for events, and children’s party platters.

Anne has provided the food for a Burns Supper with 60 guests, a birthday buffet for 85 people, and several ladies days to date. Her last ladies day catered 140.

“Things have grown,” she adds.

“Afternoon teas are very popular and can be tailored to specific dietary requirements. Anything can be customised to people’s preferences.”

Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes offers delivery (at an extra cost) or collection.

You may also spot Anne at local craft fayres and local agricultural shows in the food and craft marquees.

Items are sold at Butterfly Effect – Zero Waste Cafe & Refillery, located on Commerce Street in Insch, while stocks last.

Butterfly Effect is a multi-award-winning zero waste shop, refillery and café which became the first of its kind in the north-east promoting sustainable living and a reduction of single-use plastics.

‘As I enjoy doing what I do, it doesn’t feel like I’m working’

I asked Anne what she loves most about running Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes.

“From when I started out, selling small boxes of hame bakes, to seeing it grow and go from strength-to-strength, which I never thought would happen,” she replied.

“Without all my lovely customers, I wouldn’t be where I am and doing the best job ever.

“As I enjoy doing what I do, it doesn’t feel like I’m working.

“I couldn’t have got this far, with the best job and the best feeling, without the support and encouragement of family and friends.”

She is currently in the process of creating an online shop to offer postal deliveries and more outside catering opportunities.

For orders, enquiries or more information, message the Grunny Smith’s Hamebakes Facebook page or call 07880 353570.

