Mannofield mum launches new doughnut bakery with Simpsons and Mario-inspired treats

Inspired by actors, songs and pop culture “to give them a trendy, edgy vibe”, the range at new Aberdeen doughnut bakery Totally Dough has local sweet treat lovers in a frenzy.

Emma Gilbert from Mannofield is the driving force behind the business, which was established just over a week ago on Thursday, March 8.

Freshly-prepared and handmade at the baker’s home, the doughnut portfolio sold-out ahead of its launch weekend and currently includes eight flavours.

They all look and sound equally as inviting, so let’s get into them…

Aberdeen doughnut lovers D’oh! nuts for Totally Dough range

Totally Dough doughnuts are yeast-based with both ring and filled options available.

Each one is named after/inspired by various songs and actors, as well as pop culture and famous foods and desserts.

Flavours include:

Super M’oreo

It’s a Kinder Magic

Scoff the Bisc’off

Homer Sprinkles

Strawberry Crème Forever

Lady in Red Velvet

Bobbi Brownie Jr

Cookie$$$

“Flavours will be changed on a regular basis to keep the menu fresh and keep up with trends,” says Emma, 36.

“All toppings are handmade along with the yeast-based dough. I worked with a development chef to perfect the dough recipe.

“We’re also working on a vegan recipe right now to be able to cater for all.”

The Super M’oreo is covered in white chocolate icing with chunks of Oreo, and topped with chocolate buttercream and an Oreo biscuit.

It’s a Kinder Magic is stuffed with Nutella, loaded with white chocolate icing and milk chocolate drizzle, and topped with a chunk of Kinder Bueno and “magical sprinkles”.

Scoff the Bisc’off is, of course, the perfect option for Lotus Biscoff lovers, while the Bobbi Brownie Jr will prove a chocoholic’s dream featuring smooth chocolate icing, chocolate buttercream and a chunk of chocolate brownie.

Emma added that she “tries to source as many ingredients from the local area” as possible.

Here’s how to place an order…

The Aberdeen doughnut bakery has Facebook and Instagram pages where people can place orders.

Pre-orders open at 9am on Sundays and close at 9pm on Wednesdays every week.

Collections are available between 1pm and 2pm and 4pm and 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays at Emma’s home.

A website is currently in development so orders can be made via this in the near future, too.

Why starting a food business was inevitable for Totally Dough founder

“Food and beverage is in my blood I suppose,” Emma went on to say.

“My family have a long background in the hospitality industry in the local area, dating back to my grandad who built and founded The Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road in the 1960s. He owned various other licensed establishments throughout Aberdeen.

“My dad followed in his footsteps and owned various hotels, pubs and nightclubs including Mr G’s [formerly based on Chapel Street in Aberdeen].

“Personally, I’ve worked in various establishments as a student including The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I’ve always been front of house and enjoyed building relationships with customers.”

Whilst on maternity leave (roughly a year ago), Emma started researching into various trends and decided to “merge two together” – doughnuts and cakes.

She added: “This is when Totally Dough was born, producing yeast-based, fluffy doughnuts topped with big, bold toppings and filled with gooey fillings.

“I’ve enjoyed baking from an early age and wanted to create something a bit different.”

‘The plan is to move into a retail unit,’ says Emma

Emma’s next steps are to expand into wholesale and catering for corporate orders.

And whilst Totally Dough is run solely by the 36-year-old for the time being, she hopes to expand the team in the future.

“The plan is to recruit more team members once we move into a retail unit where doughnuts will be available to buy off the shelf, as well as [via] pre-order,” Emma said.

“Our range will expand with different product offerings which we’re currently working on right now. Watch this space!

“The brand vision behind Totally Dough is to provide something fun, edgy and exciting whilst also providing a touch of luxury. Our vision statement is to ‘tantalise tastebuds with little clouds of heaven’.

“[I’m] looking forward to meeting new customers, getting to know them and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“The feedback from our launch weekend was amazing. It was so surreal having people leave reviews and sending messages letting me know how amazing the doughnuts were. I really had to pinch myself.”

