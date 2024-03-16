Mannofield mum launches new doughnut bakery with Simpsons and Mario-inspired treats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Mannofield mum launches new doughnut bakery with Simpsons and Mario-inspired treats

It's been just one week since Emma Gilbert launched her new venture Totally Dough.

Emma Gilbert, the founder of Totally Dough.
Emma Gilbert, the founder of Totally Dough. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Inspired by actors, songs and pop culture “to give them a trendy, edgy vibe”, the range at new Aberdeen doughnut bakery Totally Dough has local sweet treat lovers in a frenzy.

Emma Gilbert from Mannofield is the driving force behind the business, which was established just over a week ago on Thursday, March 8.

Some of the tasty treats at Totally Dough in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen doughnut lovers are in for a treat with Totally Dough.

Freshly-prepared and handmade at the baker’s home, the doughnut portfolio sold-out ahead of its launch weekend and currently includes eight flavours.

They all look and sound equally as inviting, so let’s get into them…

Aberdeen doughnut lovers D’oh! nuts for Totally Dough range

Totally Dough doughnuts are yeast-based with both ring and filled options available.

Each one is named after/inspired by various songs and actors, as well as pop culture and famous foods and desserts.

Flavours include:

  • Super M’oreo
  • It’s a Kinder Magic
  • Scoff the Bisc’off
  • Homer Sprinkles
  • Strawberry Crème Forever
  • Lady in Red Velvet
  • Bobbi Brownie Jr
  • Cookie$$$
The Cookie$$$ doughnut from Totally Dough in Aberdeen.
The Cookie$$$ doughnut is drizzled with milk chocolate and topped with chunks of cookie dough and chocolate cookie.

“Flavours will be changed on a regular basis to keep the menu fresh and keep up with trends,” says Emma, 36.

“All toppings are handmade along with the yeast-based dough. I worked with a development chef to perfect the dough recipe.

“We’re also working on a vegan recipe right now to be able to cater for all.”

The Super M’oreo is covered in white chocolate icing with chunks of Oreo, and topped with chocolate buttercream and an Oreo biscuit.

Totally Dough owner Emma with a Lady in Red Velvet doughnut.
Emma with a Lady in Red Velvet doughnut.
Scoff the Bisc'off doughnut will be hit with fans of the Lotus biscuit.
Scoff the Bisc’off will prove a hit with fans of Lotus Biscoff.

It’s a Kinder Magic is stuffed with Nutella, loaded with white chocolate icing and milk chocolate drizzle, and topped with a chunk of Kinder Bueno and “magical sprinkles”.

Scoff the Bisc’off is, of course, the perfect option for Lotus Biscoff lovers, while the Bobbi Brownie Jr will prove a chocoholic’s dream featuring smooth chocolate icing, chocolate buttercream and a chunk of chocolate brownie.

Emma added that she “tries to source as many ingredients from the local area” as possible.

Here’s how to place an order…

The Aberdeen doughnut bakery has Facebook and Instagram pages where people can place orders.

Pre-orders open at 9am on Sundays and close at 9pm on Wednesdays every week.

Collections are available between 1pm and 2pm and 4pm and 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays at Emma’s home.

A website is currently in development so orders can be made via this in the near future, too.

Why starting a food business was inevitable for Totally Dough founder

“Food and beverage is in my blood I suppose,” Emma went on to say.

“My family have a long background in the hospitality industry in the local area, dating back to my grandad who built and founded The Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road in the 1960s. He owned various other licensed establishments throughout Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen in 1976.
An exterior view of The Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen, taken in 1976.

“My dad followed in his footsteps and owned various hotels, pubs and nightclubs including Mr G’s [formerly based on Chapel Street in Aberdeen].

“Personally, I’ve worked in various establishments as a student including The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I’ve always been front of house and enjoyed building relationships with customers.”

Whilst on maternity leave (roughly a year ago), Emma started researching into various trends and decided to “merge two together” – doughnuts and cakes.

Emma Gilbert, the owner of Totally Dough.
The business owner has enjoyed baking from a young age.

She added: “This is when Totally Dough was born, producing yeast-based, fluffy doughnuts topped with big, bold toppings and filled with gooey fillings.

“I’ve enjoyed baking from an early age and wanted to create something a bit different.”

‘The plan is to move into a retail unit,’ says Emma

Emma’s next steps are to expand into wholesale and catering for corporate orders.

And whilst Totally Dough is run solely by the 36-year-old for the time being, she hopes to expand the team in the future.

“The plan is to recruit more team members once we move into a retail unit where doughnuts will be available to buy off the shelf, as well as [via] pre-order,” Emma said.

The eight flavours in the Totally Dough range including the iconic Homer Simpson pink doughnut with colourful sprinkles.
The Totally Dough range includes eight flavours, including one inspired by Homer Simpson (pictured back right).
A Super M'oreo doughnut that's topped with a full Oreo cookie.
A Super M’oreo doughnut from Totally Dough in Aberdeen.

“Our range will expand with different product offerings which we’re currently working on right now. Watch this space!

“The brand vision behind Totally Dough is to provide something fun, edgy and exciting whilst also providing a touch of luxury. Our vision statement is to ‘tantalise tastebuds with little clouds of heaven’.

Emma Gilbert shows off her doughnut range.
Totally Dough’s Emma hopes to open a retail unit in Aberdeen.

“[I’m] looking forward to meeting new customers, getting to know them and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“The feedback from our launch weekend was amazing. It was so surreal having people leave reviews and sending messages letting me know how amazing the doughnuts were. I really had to pinch myself.”

You may also like:

Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her ‘biggest cheerleader’

MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business

More from Food and Drink

Visit The White Heather Hotel in Turriff, Aberdeenshire. All Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Our dishes at Turriff's The White Heather Hotel were a feast for…
Abby Ross and I stopped by The Old Smiddy yesterday. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Trying out 5 menu items from Smoke and Soul's Bridge of Don lunch stop
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up…
McGinty's Bar on Union Street is a great place for a Guinness this St Patrick's Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The 5 best Aberdeen pubs for a Guinness this St Patrick's Day
A cheesecake from Macduff's The Knowes Hotel. Image: Colin Rennie
Where to visit for food and drink in 12 hours in/around Banff and Macduff
We sampled quite the spread from Dings Chinese. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: What did I think of Dings Chinese in Dingwall, Scotland's Takeaway of…
Kevin Spiller, founder of The Moray Hog Roast Company. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth chef talks 30-year-long RAF career and going the whole hog with catering firm
groups of people enjoy the best coffee in north-east Scotland at a cafe
Looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland? Visit these top spots
The Volcanic Hot Chocolate Orange / Strawberry Scone at Cocoworks in Inverurie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit
Emilia Mazur with The Banff Deli owner Billy Wood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Food scenes in Banff and Macduff have 'huge potential' – but what would help…

Conversation