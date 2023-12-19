‘It seemed a great idea to expand’: Acropolis to open second Aberdeen shop in mothballed Muchacho on Rose Street

Popular Greek restaurant Acropolis is branching out across Aberdeen, opening a second shop at the top of Union Street.

The street food vendor is setting up in the former Muchacho premises on Rose Street, having enjoyed success in city centre food hall Resident X.

And it could open as early as next month.

Unlike in their first base, it means gyro-chomping customers will be able to do so in proper Greek style – with traditional music playing in the background.

The shop has been empty since Mexican takeaway Muchacho closed in April – citing a lack of workers in the city centre as one of the reasons.

But only months later, it’s the potential to attract trade from the Silver Fin and surrounding offices that has drawn Acropolis to set up shop.

High hopes for new Acropolis on Rose Street

Aberdeen franchisee, Aghyad ‘Prince’ Kutuf, tells The P&J he’s eyeing up custom from Shell’s North Sea HQ and nearby schools with the Rose Street expansion.

Having worked for Acropolis from its 2016 beginnings in Newcastle, he was offered the chance to take the independent brand from one north-east to another.

That started with the unit in Resident X, at Marischal Square, last year.

And while those running the food hall would “fail” to make the overall venture a success, Acropolis – one of four traders – has flourished.

Taking time out from training his new staff, Prince tells us: “We moved up here, looking at Resident X as a first step into Aberdeen.

“And we have had such a warm welcome, it’s going well here and on Deliveroo as well.

“So it seems a great idea to expand.”

It’s all Greek to me: Independent shop a chance to offer customers proper ‘Greek fix’

Prince hopes the Rose Street shop, without the competing noise from the three other kitchens and music from the Res X bar, can offer a truer taste of Acropolis.

While detail is still being worked out, the 24-year-old reckons they will fit between 15 and 25 people into the new restaurant.

“We are handling the demand well out of Resident X, and managing to be one of the fastest kitchens on Deliveroo,” he adds

“But Rose Street will mean an independent shop.

“People will be able to sit down, get their Greek fix with Greek music.”

