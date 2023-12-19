‘It seemed a great idea to expand’: Acropolis to open second Aberdeen shop in mothballed Muchacho on Rose Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It seemed a great idea to expand’: Acropolis to open second Aberdeen shop in mothballed Muchacho on Rose Street

The former Muchacho Mexican takeaway will become the independent street food brand's second Granite City premises.

By Alastair Gossip
Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Popular Greek restaurant Acropolis is branching out across Aberdeen, opening a second shop at the top of Union Street.

The street food vendor is setting up in the former Muchacho premises on Rose Street, having enjoyed success in city centre food hall Resident X.

And it could open as early as next month.

Unlike in their first base, it means gyro-chomping customers will be able to do so in proper Greek style – with traditional music playing in the background.

The shop has been empty since Mexican takeaway Muchacho closed in April – citing a lack of workers in the city centre as one of the reasons.

But only months later, it’s the potential to attract trade from the Silver Fin and surrounding offices that has drawn Acropolis to set up shop.

High hopes for new Acropolis on Rose Street

Aberdeen franchisee, Aghyad ‘Prince’ Kutuf, tells The P&J he’s eyeing up custom from Shell’s North Sea HQ and nearby schools with the Rose Street expansion.

Acropolis bosses hope to draw office workers from the Shell HQ at the Silver Fin at lunchtime. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Acropolis bosses hope to draw office workers from the Shell HQ at the Silver Fin at lunchtime. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

Having worked for Acropolis from its 2016 beginnings in Newcastle, he was offered the chance to take the independent brand from one north-east to another.

That started with the unit in Resident X, at Marischal Square, last year.

And while those running the food hall would “fail” to make the overall venture a success, Acropolis – one of four traders – has flourished.

Acropolis started out at food markets around Newcastle, like Quayside at Gateshead. Image: Iordanis/Shutterstock
Acropolis started out at food markets around Newcastle, like Quayside at Gateshead. Image: Iordanis/Shutterstock

Taking time out from training his new staff, Prince tells us: “We moved up here, looking at Resident X as a first step into Aberdeen.

“And we have had such a warm welcome, it’s going well here and on Deliveroo as well.

“So it seems a great idea to expand.”

It’s all Greek to me: Independent shop a chance to offer customers proper ‘Greek fix’

Prince hopes the Rose Street shop, without the competing noise from the three other kitchens and music from the Res X bar, can offer a truer taste of Acropolis.

Acropolis gyros have been a hit with the Aberdeen public. Image: Acropolis
Acropolis gyros have been a hit with the Aberdeen public. Image: Acropolis

While detail is still being worked out, the 24-year-old reckons they will fit between 15 and 25 people into the new restaurant.

“We are handling the demand well out of Resident X, and managing to be one of the fastest kitchens on Deliveroo,” he adds

“But Rose Street will mean an independent shop.

“People will be able to sit down, get their Greek fix with Greek music.”

