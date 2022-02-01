Call to focus Moray Council spending on local businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council should buy its good and services locally where possible, according to one councillor.

Independent member for Heldon and Laich John Cowe believes making small financial savings should not outweigh the impact on local businesses and jobs if a local authority contract is lost.

His comments came during a debate on changes to the council’s procurement contracts at a meeting of the corporate committee today.

Members agreed a clause should be included requiring the main contractor to provide information on sub-contractor spend, so the amount spent locally can be accurately reported.

Mr Cowe said: “Procurement has been a special project of mine since I became a councillor.

“I believe that wherever possible the Moray Council spending power should be spent locally, so it is circulated locally.

“In the past I’ve seen a situation where a Moray business has lost its contract to Moray Council, basically for very little, but it did mean several jobs were lost by that company.

“When we’re looking at procurement and where we purchase, we also need to look at what the effects are if we go elsewhere, if we go nationally instead of locally, because these effects can far outweigh any benefit to Moray Council.”

The changes to procurement will also include clarification on whether a supplier has an outlet in Moray and if they will be providing the goods or services, to gain a clearer picture of local spending.

Conservative councillor for Buckie Tim Eagle backed the changes.

He said: “It’s not about attacking nationals. It’s more about money we can spend locally, particularly with small and medium-sized businesses, the more we can protect workers in Moray and encourage more people to move to and businesses to operate in Moray.”

Spend locally to protect workers

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren did not want the changes to to become an onerous task for small business owners.

She said: “A lot of our businesses here are one person and a worker. They are out on the tools or working in their business all day and having to come back and do their paperwork in the evenings.”

Discussions will be held over the next few weeks to look at engaging with local businesses and potential opportunities available.

The Moray Economic Partnership economic recovery plan backs an increase in public spending locally as a means to offset the impact of the Covid pandemic.

As well as utilising public sector spend to bolster the local economy, the plan promotes smart, clean and inclusive economic growth as well as targeting disadvantage and fair work for employees.