Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens

Housing market tracker: What are the average rent and home prices in your area?

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
September 16, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 20, 2021, 6:42 pm
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
To help track how much an average home might cost you across Scotland either in rent or purchase price, we’ve put together a price tracker to take some of the stress off.

Whether you are looking to rent or buy a property, the housing market can be daunting.

The average price of a property can differ depending on the area you’re looking at, but can also fluctuate.

Our interactive charts and maps will be updated when new data becomes available.

How much does an average house in your area cost?

Looking to buy a new home? Here’s how the average property prices have been changing in each of the local authorities including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Dundee over the years. Use the tool below to build your own chart comparing several areas.

Have a particular area in mind you’re looking at moving to? The below map shows the average price by neighbourhood data from across Scotland.

The data provided in the map below is subject to lag and is based on 2019 house prices but it will be updated whenever new data becomes available.

Do house prices in Scotland mean it’s unaffordable for you?

Use our handy map below to see if your household can afford to buy the average house in each local authority in Scotland.

The data uses a calculation of mortgage based on 4.5 times the household income with areas marked as affordable, or somewhere you would be priced out of, depending on your household salary.

Some areas are marked with maybe, which means that it may be affordable to some households within the bracket. The higher up the band your household income is, the more likely you are to be able to afford the “maybe” areas.

The map does not take into account deposits, which also affects how much you are able to borrow. The analysis makes several assumptions and is intended as a guide and not to be treated as financial advice.

Got that perfect Scottish house in mind? Our just for fun chart below shows how many average bottles of Irn Bru you’d have to forgo to be able to afford a 10% deposit, based on your area.

The kind of numbers involved in house buying can be scary and hard to visualise. Our aim with this chart is to help our readers contextualise the data.

Our analysis is based on the average house price in each area, a 10% deposit and a 500ml bottle of Scotland’s other national drink costing £1.15.

How has the price of a house changed in Scotland?

House prices in Scotland have almost continually been on the rise since 1968.
Although house prices started low in the 60s and 70s, they have skyrocketed since, despite the average annual wage not increasing in relation.

The biggest drop was recorded between May 2008 and February 2009, and has fluctuated slightly across the months since, although has mainly kept climbing.

How much is the average rent in Scotland?

Prefer to rent? Use our chart below to search for the type of property you’re interested in.

Each region shows the average price of a property of that type.

