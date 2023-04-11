Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended a crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident just south of Peterhead at around 8.05am today.

Emergency services including two fire crews from Peterhead attended at Kinmundy Road junction on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

NEW❗ ⌚ 08:24#A90 Peterhead Blocked in both directions on the #A90 South of Peterhead at Kinmundy Road Junction due to a collision⚠️ Emergency services at scene🚔 @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/wk6clLY2ks — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 11, 2023

The appliances left the scene at around 8.15am and Traffic Scotland said the road was cleared at around 9.40am.

Police have been contacted for a comment.

