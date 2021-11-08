Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Five-bedroom detached CALA house in Cults with garden, garage and hot tub

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Number 15 East Craigbank Drive, Cults, enjoys a corner plot and is on the market for offers over £699,750.

Lots of room for family living and entertaining is what awaits the new owner of 15 East Craigbank Drive in Cults.

Brian, Amelia and Claire Chalmers at home. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Having bought the five-bedroom detached villa brand new from CALA in 2018, owners Brian and Claire Chalmers are now planning to move overseas due to work commitments.

Brian explained what first attracted them to the property.

The large enclosed back garden has a patio area to the right and a hot tub to the left.

Extra space

“Firstly we needed more space as our girls were getting older and the extra space and rooms were needed,” he said.

“Schools were next on the list and we wanted a house in the catchment of Cults Primary and Academy which have an excellent track record and reputation, and finally we wanted to stay somewhere that was suited to modern family living and an energy-efficient home.

The open-plan living space is ideal for entertaining.

“We went for an extensive options list when we purchased the property so there are lots of nice additions to the house.

Large patio

“We also installed a large rear patio and hot tub area which make far more use of the rear garden. We have also enjoyed putting our mark on the house decorating-wise.”

And what have they enjoyed most about living there over the past three years?

“It’s a fabulous place to stay with lovely neighbours and lots of families at a similar stage in life which is nice,” said Brian.

The kitchen features Siemens appliances and French doors leading out to the garden.

“Whilst it’s central to Cults and Aberdeen city centre, it’s also quiet and we are literally minutes from the countryside with lots of walks, which makes a nice contrast.

“The house is built to an extremely high standard and is very energy efficient. The layout of the house suits us well with the large open-plan lounge/dining/kitchen area which makes it very sociable.

The lounge is spacious and bright and decorated in neutral tones.

“It’s also made for a great family environment with lots of outdoor space, nice walks and lovely neighbours.”

Corner plot

Number 15 sits on a corner plot in the Cults Park development, just a short walk to the centre of the village.

Internally the accommodation offers a spacious, flexible and light living space over two floors.

A breakfast bar provides a cosy area for a quick bite or for working.

There is an entrance vestibule to the hall and an elegant lounge with two windows that allow for lots of natural light.

The kitchen has sleek wall and base units incorporated with quality Siemens appliances, Silestone worktops, French doors to the garden and is open-plan to a dining and family area.

The house sits on a corner plot and has lots of large, open areas.

This is the heart of the home and ideal for entertaining. The kitchen leads to a utility room which has fitted storage units and a free-standing washing machine and tumble dryer.

Integral double garage

A door off gives access to an integral double garage and there is also a cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the upper floor there are five bedrooms with four having fitted wardrobes and the master has an additional corner wardrobe and en suite.

The master bedroom is tastefully decorated and features an en suite.

There is a further en suite and a contemporary family bathroom with a bath and a walk-in shower.

The property benefits from Amtico flooring, under-floor heating, gas central heating, double glazing as well as neutral carpets and a contemporary colour palette.

There is also the opportunity to purchase the property fully furnished under separate negotiation.

Fully enclosed garden

Outside, the garden to the front is laid to lawn with a variety of shrubs. To the rear the fully enclosed generous garden is easily maintained, mostly laid to lawn with a patio area which is ideal for alfresco dining, and there is also a hot tub.

The large enclosed rear garden has an attractive patio area and well-maintained lawn.

A shed provides additional storage. A lock-block drive allows off-street parking for two cars and leads to the garage.

Cults retains village status with various green spaces, the largest being Allan Park, a public park situated near Deeside Golf Club and the Royal Deeside Railway Line, a popular choice for walkers and cyclists.

It also provides a variety of local shops which include independents, and a Sainsbury’s and Tesco, a much-used library, excellent transport facilities and both GP and dentist facilities.

Number 15 East Craigbank Drive has a front lawn with shrubs, a garage and lock-block driveway.

For schooling, there is Cults Primary School, Cults Academy (one of Scotland’s top performing secondary schools) and the International School of Aberdeen is a short drive away.

Great for families

“I think the house is suited to a variety of buyers,” added Brian.

“It’s great for young families, but it’s also quiet and relaxing which would suit professionals looking for more space or couples looking for somewhere to settle for retirement in a safe and relaxing environment.”

Number 15 East Craigbank Drive, Cults, is on the market with Blackadders, for offers over £699,750 (telephone 01224 452750) and is on the aspc website.

Brian, Amelia and Claire Chalmers at the home they bought brand new in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]