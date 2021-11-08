Five-bedroom detached CALA house in Cults with garden, garage and hot tub

Lots of room for family living and entertaining is what awaits the new owner of 15 East Craigbank Drive in Cults.

Having bought the five-bedroom detached villa brand new from CALA in 2018, owners Brian and Claire Chalmers are now planning to move overseas due to work commitments.

Brian explained what first attracted them to the property.

Extra space

“Firstly we needed more space as our girls were getting older and the extra space and rooms were needed,” he said.

“Schools were next on the list and we wanted a house in the catchment of Cults Primary and Academy which have an excellent track record and reputation, and finally we wanted to stay somewhere that was suited to modern family living and an energy-efficient home.

“We went for an extensive options list when we purchased the property so there are lots of nice additions to the house.

Large patio

“We also installed a large rear patio and hot tub area which make far more use of the rear garden. We have also enjoyed putting our mark on the house decorating-wise.”

And what have they enjoyed most about living there over the past three years?

“It’s a fabulous place to stay with lovely neighbours and lots of families at a similar stage in life which is nice,” said Brian.

“Whilst it’s central to Cults and Aberdeen city centre, it’s also quiet and we are literally minutes from the countryside with lots of walks, which makes a nice contrast.

“The house is built to an extremely high standard and is very energy efficient. The layout of the house suits us well with the large open-plan lounge/dining/kitchen area which makes it very sociable.

“It’s also made for a great family environment with lots of outdoor space, nice walks and lovely neighbours.”

Corner plot

Number 15 sits on a corner plot in the Cults Park development, just a short walk to the centre of the village.

Internally the accommodation offers a spacious, flexible and light living space over two floors.

There is an entrance vestibule to the hall and an elegant lounge with two windows that allow for lots of natural light.

The kitchen has sleek wall and base units incorporated with quality Siemens appliances, Silestone worktops, French doors to the garden and is open-plan to a dining and family area.

This is the heart of the home and ideal for entertaining. The kitchen leads to a utility room which has fitted storage units and a free-standing washing machine and tumble dryer.

Integral double garage

A door off gives access to an integral double garage and there is also a cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the upper floor there are five bedrooms with four having fitted wardrobes and the master has an additional corner wardrobe and en suite.

There is a further en suite and a contemporary family bathroom with a bath and a walk-in shower.

The property benefits from Amtico flooring, under-floor heating, gas central heating, double glazing as well as neutral carpets and a contemporary colour palette.

There is also the opportunity to purchase the property fully furnished under separate negotiation.

Fully enclosed garden

Outside, the garden to the front is laid to lawn with a variety of shrubs. To the rear the fully enclosed generous garden is easily maintained, mostly laid to lawn with a patio area which is ideal for alfresco dining, and there is also a hot tub.

A shed provides additional storage. A lock-block drive allows off-street parking for two cars and leads to the garage.

Cults retains village status with various green spaces, the largest being Allan Park, a public park situated near Deeside Golf Club and the Royal Deeside Railway Line, a popular choice for walkers and cyclists.

It also provides a variety of local shops which include independents, and a Sainsbury’s and Tesco, a much-used library, excellent transport facilities and both GP and dentist facilities.

For schooling, there is Cults Primary School, Cults Academy (one of Scotland’s top performing secondary schools) and the International School of Aberdeen is a short drive away.

Great for families

“I think the house is suited to a variety of buyers,” added Brian.

“It’s great for young families, but it’s also quiet and relaxing which would suit professionals looking for more space or couples looking for somewhere to settle for retirement in a safe and relaxing environment.”

Number 15 East Craigbank Drive, Cults, is on the market with Blackadders, for offers over £699,750 (telephone 01224 452750) and is on the aspc website.