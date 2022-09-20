Jim McColl: Why rotation works for gardens as well as farmland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Jim McColl: Why rotation works for gardens as well as farmland

By Jim McColl
September 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 7:29 am
Rotation is designed to get the best out of the soil by giving it a chance to recover between growing crops.
Rotation is designed to get the best out of the soil by giving it a chance to recover between growing crops.

The principles of gardening are exactly the same as for arable farming with one of the over-riding key elements common to both being rotation.

A good rotation is designed to get the best out of the soil but only if, in return, the best treatment is given to keep that soil in good ‘nick’.

Mono-cropping

Exclusive arable mono-cropping as practised on some farms at this time, means one type of crop grown year after year will be to the detriment of the soil conditions and crop yield because of the take, cultivate and grow, then take again from the same soil, with the only addition being fertiliser.

Different agricultural fields demonstrate what crop rotation can look like.

Costs of production from this specialist system are said to be soaring, the main culprit being fertiliser followed by fuel to run the machinery but this is not just about fertiliser and diesel.

It is about the land being left bare with the loss of carbon dioxide but crucially, what is regarded as the basic structure or ‘fabric’ of the soil itself.

Food

Starting with the inert inorganic particles of clay, sand etc to which is added the organic ingredients like decomposing roots, fallen leaves etc which subsequently provides food for a whole range of organisms, including us.

How soil is physically treated is critical whether it be a 10-acre field or 10 square yard bit of a garden or an allotment.

A Blackface sheep is one of the grazing animals that could live on the land if it’s not being used to grow a crop.

Prone to repeating myself these days, let me explain what I’m getting at.

Mixed farming is simply planned to achieve the objective of maintaining a balanced soil over time.

From a recent article on the farming pages I get the impression that we might even be seeing signs of a return to something like that old seven-course rotation because of the problems confronting specialist mono-cropping.

Interval

To remind you, that seven-year rotation simply means after three years of arable cropping there is an interval of four years when the land becomes a grass field.

The combination of grass which will be used for grazing animals, the subsequent organic waste (faeces) and grass roots all being turned in, in preparation for the arable years creates an excellent repeatable balanced system.

Time alone will tell if this return to the technique is a success or even the saviour of many farm businesses.

Exactly this scenario pertains to our fruit and vegetable plots.

A beautifully cared-for garden follows much the same principles as those applied to arable land.

Compost and manure

We may not be able to accommodate half a dozen Blackface sheep or a couple of Aberdeen Angus bullocks on the plot but we can add composted garden waste and perhaps some farmyard manure (FYM) to our soils on a rotational basis, not forgetting the need to check the acidity level.

Farmyard manure can be added to soil but acidity levels still have to be checked.

Whereas the farming rotation might be four years grass followed by three years arable, a garden rotation might be 4:1.

In other words, three years adding organic matter to a section of the plot and in year four treating the area with lime.

That would be our balanced rotation aimed at successful cropping whilst keeping the soil in good productive order.

Climate change

At this point, I would add that in the year to apply lime, that plot would be planted up with the brassica family.

There is one more point to make: Given current concerns about climate change, leaving soil areas completely bare for a month or three is not a good idea hence the ploy of sowing a ‘cover’ crop which I mentioned a week or so ago.

Applying lime to soil should be properly timed.

From a reminder of the basics, let’s move on to the change-over period about to happen in many gardens large or small, municipal or domestic.

I’m talking about the removal of our summer bedding displays and planting up of spring bedding to become established before the onset of winter.

Begonias

Our wee display at home consists mainly of Begonias, the ‘multi-flora’ types like Flamboyant which has red flowers and Richard Galle which has orange flowers.

Begonia multiflora ‘Flamboyant’.

Both grow from tubers.

I will be lifting them any day now arranging them in seed trays to allow the flowers and foliage to die down.

The tubers will then be stored dry in frost-free conditions (in my case, in a box in the garage).

They will remain there until Feb/March next year when they will be started in to growth again, ready to be planted out next May.

Any thoughts of increasing your stock should be left until spring when the tubers begin to sprout.

Begonia tubers safely through the winter, ready to be started into growth.

They can then be cut into sections, the raw surfaces dusted with sulphur and planted back in pots or boxes to grow on.

In the meantime having come full circle, before planting up the spring bedding, this is the time to incorporate some compost or farmyard manure in the flower beds.

The bulking up of the soil at this time will improve the drainage capacity over the winter, hence protecting the new plant roots from being too wet.

Begonia multiflora ‘Amy Jean Bart’.

Tuber timeline:

Start the tubers into growth in pots or boxes.

Settle them into the compost with the hollow side uppermost.

After several days, with a light sprinkling over the top, you will see the little ‘pimples’ of growth begin to appear.

That is the time to increase your stock by cutting down through the tuber giving each section an equal number of sprouts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Homes & Gardens

Call in extra help if needs be because raking a lawn is hard work.
Jim McColl: How to deal with a bouncy lawn - and why
0
Johnston Tower forms part of the A Listed Keith Hall House Estate near the town of Inverurie.
Live the high life in stunning castle conversion for offers over £320,000
0
The Calligaris Icaro Extending/Fixed Table features a striking rectangular ceramic tabletop
Amazing furniture sale in Inverurie with beautiful pieces for every budget
Isabella Fyvie Mayo was an Aberdeen author and suffragette.
Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale
A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space
0
One of my favourite Rowans, Sorbus vilmorinii in fruit.
Jim McColl: Prepare the for changing season
0
Bea Medium Sofa, £999, George Reclining Chair, £899, Orlando Large Coffee Table, £379, Barker and Stonehouse.
Japandi decor: Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian cosiness
0
Planting seeds can be a richly rewarding experience.
Jim McColl: Why growing from seed is so rewarding
0
Fruit and berries make tasty treats for the birds as this blackbird has discovered.
Jim McColl: Fruit garden claims victory in turf war with conifers
0
A member of the Wimbledon groundstaff mows an outside court in front of number one court at Wimbledon.
Lawn tennis meets gardening: From top seeds to Wimbledon-style stripes
0

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Post Thumbnail
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks