Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Cafe next to stunning Calgary Bay on Mull could be yours – for £975,000

By Stuart MacDonald
October 4, 2021, 3:44 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 5:13 pm
The Calgary Cafe has gone on the market after owners Matthew and Julia Reade decided to retire. The couple have run the business on the north-west point of the island for the past 34 years.

An island tearoom business which sits next to one of Scotland’s most stunning white sandy beaches has gone on the market for almost £1million.

The Calgary Cafe on Mull is on the doorstep of the beach at Calgary Bay, which is considered one of the most picturesque spots in the country.

Tourists to the Hebridean island flock to the thriving tearoom, which comes complete with a three bedroom farmhouse and three self-catering properties.

After 34 years, owners Matthew and Julia Reade have decided to retire.

Matthew and Julia Reade hope someone else will see the potential in their business

‘It’s the right time’

Mr Reade said: “We felt it was the right time to give somebody else the opportunity to live and work here.

“We’re not moving far as we’ve built a house nearby overlooking the bay. We couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

“It’s a very busy spot. We welcome a lot of day trippers and many people who return to Mull every year. There’s people who have been coming here all the years we have been here.

“Our boys grew up here with the beach on our doorstep which they just loved.

“We employ seasonal staff in the summer and when they finish a shift they run down to the beach and swim in the sea. Is there anywhere else in Scotland you can finish your day with a swim in the Atlantic?”

Estate agents Bell Ingram are marketing the property for £975,000 – and Mr Reade is confident it has wide appeal to potential buyers.

He added: “It doesn’t necessarily need to be a cafe. It could be a licensed restaurant, or a yoga retreat, or a recording studio. It’s such a versatile space.”

Who wouldn’t fancy a swim at Calgary Bay after work?

‘A wonderful lifestyle opportunity’

A derelict farm originally, the Reades renovated the space into a seven- bedroom hotel and restaurant.

After 22 years, they converted the hotel into self-catering accommodation but the one constant has been the cafe.

Right next to the Calgary Cafe is Calgary Art in Nature, a popular woodland trail featuring sculptures that celebrate the beauty of nature.

A sales brochure for the property reads: “An opportunity to acquire a thriving tearoom business located in one of the most popular tourist destinations on Mull.

“A well established and fully functional tearoom comprising of indoor and outdoor seating areas, working kitchen, public toilets, laundry area and importantly, two attached staff accommodation units.

“The property is beautifully presented and has evolved over time to incorporate a wide range of bespoke design concepts.

“It has steadily built up and maintains a reputation as one of the islands’ foremost food and beverage establishments and now offers a wonderful lifestyle opportunity and huge potential for ambitious new owners to really make the place their own and increase revenue further.”

