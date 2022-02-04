Breath of fresh air: Demand soars for rural Aberdeenshire development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demand for rural Aberdeenshire properties remains strong as one housebuilder reports a “huge” interest in the latest phase of its countryside development.

Twenty-five detached three, four and five-bedroom homes have just gone on the market as part of the third phase of the Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw.

And according to Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, the housebuilder behind the development, interest has been extremely high as potential buyers queue up to book appointments.

“This superb development continues to attract a huge amount of attention from a range of buyers who recognise the quality and value we offer, combined with its outstanding location,” said Jo.

Rural retreat

Located in Mintlaw – just 35 minutes from Aberdeen city centre – families are promised the best of both worlds at Aden Meadows with woodland walks on the doorstep as well as plenty of local amenities such as schools, hotels, a doctor’s practice, dental surgery, petrol station and garden centre.

And with a range of house styles on offer, from the modern three-bedroom Argyll to the stunning five-bedroom Osborne, families can choose a home that best suits their needs.

Part exchange

Also, Bancon Homes is offering a part exchange service.

“We would encourage buyers to come to talk to us about this,” added Jo.

“It can really take the stress out of moving home.”

Superfast broadband

All the new homes include generous open-plan living spaces with award-winning designer kitchens from Laings of Inverurie, premium Siemens appliances and stunning finishes as well as superfast broadband connectivity.

They have also been designed to include full height windows to flood each home with light and spacious gardens, ideal for alfresco entertaining.

500 new homes

And for those who enjoy the great outdoors, they can take full advantage of the Buchan countryside, and in particular Aden Country Park, with its woodland walks, nature trails, heritage centre and children’s adventure playground.

The development is part of a wider masterplan, which encompasses 500 new homes, retail and commercial development.

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Saturday by appointment only.

Prices start from £248,495 and for further details or to download a brochure or organise a viewing of the luxurious Larch showhome visit Bancon Homes online.