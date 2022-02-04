Breath of fresh air: Demand soars for rural Aberdeenshire development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Breath of fresh air: Demand soars for rural Aberdeenshire development

By Rosemary Lowne
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Best of both worlds: Aden Meadows is located in the heart of the Buchan countryside yet remains close to plenty of local amenities such as schools, shops and healthcare.
Demand for rural Aberdeenshire properties remains strong as one housebuilder reports a “huge” interest in the latest phase of its countryside development.

Twenty-five detached three, four and five-bedroom homes have just gone on the market as part of the third phase of the Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw.

And according to Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, the housebuilder behind the development, interest has been extremely high as potential buyers queue up to book appointments.

Show-stopping: The Larch showhome at Aden Meadows oozes style and sophistication.

“This superb development continues to attract a huge amount of attention from a range of buyers who recognise the quality and value we offer, combined with its outstanding location,” said Jo.

Rural retreat

Located in Mintlaw – just 35 minutes from Aberdeen city centre – families are promised the best of both worlds at Aden Meadows with woodland walks on the doorstep as well as plenty of local amenities such as schools, hotels, a doctor’s practice, dental surgery, petrol station and garden centre.

And with a range of house styles on offer, from the modern three-bedroom Argyll to the stunning five-bedroom Osborne, families can choose a home that best suits their needs.

Fine dining: Eating in is the new eating out as this beautiful dining area at the Larch showhome illustrates.

Part exchange

Also, Bancon Homes is offering a part exchange service.

“We would encourage buyers to come to talk to us about this,” added Jo.

“It can really take the stress out of moving home.”

Living room luxe: Picture yourself sinking into the sumptuous sofas with a glass of wine in hand after a long day.

Superfast broadband

All the new homes include generous open-plan living spaces with award-winning designer kitchens from Laings of Inverurie, premium Siemens appliances and stunning finishes as well as superfast broadband connectivity.

They have also been designed to include full height windows to flood each home with light and spacious gardens, ideal for alfresco entertaining.

Breakfast in bed: You’ll never want to leave the comfort of your bed again as this bright bedroom at the Larch showhome perfectly demonstrates.

500 new homes

And for those who enjoy the great outdoors, they can take full advantage of the Buchan countryside, and in particular Aden Country Park, with its woodland walks, nature trails, heritage centre and children’s adventure playground.

The development is part of a wider masterplan, which encompasses 500 new homes, retail and commercial development.

Forever homes: The properties at the new Aden Meadows development are made for making precious family memories. Pictured is the Larch showhome.

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Saturday by appointment only.

Prices start from £248,495 and for further details or to download a brochure or organise a viewing of the luxurious Larch showhome visit Bancon Homes online.

