Downsizing was a life-changing move for Aberdeen couple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Downsizing to a new Aberdeen apartment during lockdown was a daunting prospect for Amanda Gotch and her husband Brian.

But upping sticks turned out to be the best move the couple ever made as they swapped their family home for a stylish two-bedroom apartment at the Barratt Homes Westburn Gardens development.

Leap of faith

So called “empty nesters”, Brian and Amanda knew the time was right to say goodbye to their family home of 21 years after their grown-up children spread their wings.

“We were in lockdown for the whole process so we weren’t sure how this was going to go, but we really didn’t need to worry,” said Amanda.

“We were kept up to date by both our Barratt Homes sales adviser and our solicitor, and when we did need to meet people physically on the day we were shown around the apartment, it was all done very safely.

“The whole experience has been great, with minimal complications.”

‘The location is perfect’

Tired of their long and weary commute to work, Amanda, who works in the local hospital, and Brian, who works for a financial service company, were instantly attracted to the central location of Westburn Gardens.

“The location is perfect for us both to walk to work, and the apartments were just what we were looking for to downsize,” said Amanda.

“We had previously spent a lot of time commuting to and from work and really wanted that time back.”

Open-plan living

Now, the couple have swapped their commute for a 15-minute walk through the parks of Aberdeen, taking them to the heart of the city and the many bars, restaurants and activities on offer.

As well as location, the couple also wanted a modern and stylish property that was in walk-in condition.

“We wanted to buy a property that would require minimal upkeep but catered to our needs of being central to our work and to the city,” said Amanda.

Contemporary designs

Although downsizing to a smaller property, the open-plan style of the apartment means that Amanda and Brian feel they haven’t given up any space, and with greenery aplenty surrounding the development, the chance to enjoy the outdoors is still on their doorstep.

With cool, contemporary designs and cleverly considered living spaces together with lift access and private parking, it’s no surprise that Westburn Gardens has proved popular with professionals and families alike.

A wide range of one and two-bedroom apartments is currently available.

Prices start at £149,995 with incentives available for qualifying buyers, including a choice of part exchange, a 5% deposit boost or key worker deposit contributions on selected plots.

For more information or to arrange a virtual or physical tour, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk