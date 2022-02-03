Downsizing was a life-changing move for Aberdeen couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Downsizing was a life-changing move for Aberdeen couple

By Rosemary Lowne
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
New lease of life: Amanda Gotch and her husband Brian haven't looked back after downsizing to a city-centre apartment.
Downsizing to a new Aberdeen apartment during lockdown was a daunting prospect for Amanda Gotch and her husband Brian.

But upping sticks turned out to be the best move the couple ever made as they swapped their family home for a stylish two-bedroom apartment at the Barratt Homes Westburn Gardens development.

Downsizing dream: Amanda and Brian say downsizing to Westburn Gardens was a game changer.

Leap of faith

So called “empty nesters”, Brian and Amanda knew the time was right to say goodbye to their family home of 21 years after their grown-up children spread their wings.

“We were in lockdown for the whole process so we weren’t sure how this was going to go, but we really didn’t need to worry,” said Amanda.

“We were kept up to date by both our Barratt Homes sales adviser and our solicitor, and when we did need to meet people physically on the day we were shown around the apartment, it was all done very safely.

“The whole experience has been great, with minimal complications.”

New chapter: Amanda and Brian fell in love with their beautiful open-plan apartment.

‘The location is perfect’

Tired of their long and weary commute to work, Amanda, who works in the local hospital, and Brian, who works for a financial service company, were instantly attracted to the central location of Westburn Gardens.

“The location is perfect for us both to walk to work, and the apartments were just what we were looking for to downsize,” said Amanda.

“We had previously spent a lot of time commuting to and from work and really wanted that time back.”

Stylish bathroom: How gorgeous is that floor?

Open-plan living

Now, the couple have swapped their commute for a 15-minute walk through the parks of Aberdeen, taking them to the heart of the city and the many bars, restaurants and activities on offer.

As well as location, the couple also wanted a modern and stylish property that was in walk-in condition.

“We wanted to buy a property that would require minimal upkeep but catered to our needs of being central to our work and to the city,” said Amanda.

A breath of fresh air: The couple are happier than ever after settling in to their new apartment at Westburn Gardens.

Contemporary designs

Although downsizing to a smaller property, the open-plan style of the apartment means that Amanda and Brian feel they haven’t given up any space, and with greenery aplenty surrounding the development, the chance to enjoy the outdoors is still on their doorstep.

With cool, contemporary designs and cleverly considered living spaces together with lift access and private parking, it’s no surprise that Westburn Gardens has proved popular with professionals and families alike.

A step in the right direction: Brian and Amanda say their daily commute is now a walk in the park.

A wide range of one and two-bedroom apartments is currently available.

Prices start at £149,995 with incentives available for qualifying buyers, including a choice of part exchange, a 5% deposit boost or key worker deposit contributions on selected plots.

For more information or to arrange a virtual or physical tour, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk

