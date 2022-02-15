Outstanding five-bedroom Kemnay home on the market for £525,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enjoy everything village life has to offer in this charming traditional five-bedroom family home.

From its pretty period features and beautiful garden to its prime position in the heart of the vibrant village of Kemnay, Matt and Faye Nesbitt instantly fell in love with 23 Victoria Terrace.

Eleven years on, the couple, together with their four children – 11-year-old Rhona, nine-year-old Findlay, four-year-old Douglas and two-year-old Ruaridh – have reluctantly put their wonderful detached home on the market as they prepare to start a new chapter in their lives.

Dating to 1897

Faye said they will be sad to leave but are happy in the knowledge that their home will bring so much joy to another family.

“We have had such happy times in this wonderful house but are excited to see who will be next to enjoy it,” said Faye.

Dating back to 1897, the spacious and bright home is brimming with character with a plethora of period features from high skirtings and cornicing to bay windows and original working shutters.

‘Kemnay is a lovely, friendly community’

A pine-lined entrance porch opens up the home and leads through to an attractive reception hallway with a spacious lounge on one side and a large dining room on the other side.

“We loved the traditional period features of the property and the large garden,” said Faye.

“We also loved the location – Kemnay village is a lovely, friendly community, with plenty of amenities within walking distance.

“As a family we love the outdoors and we find we are never short of adventures to go on within the area.”

Side extension

Back in 2013, Faye, who is training to be a primary school teacher, and Matt, who works in the energy sector, added a side extension.

“We created an open-plan kitchen, dining, family room with French doors which open up to a large patio area – this is a wonderful space for family living,” said Faye.

“The side patio is a great space where we enjoy barbecues in the summer time.

“We also fully renovated the downstairs bathroom and installed a Laings of Inverurie three-piece suite with large power shower and underfloor heating.”

Five bedrooms

Last year, the couple also installed a stylish kitchen and a large cloakroom.

“We installed a new kitchen which has ample space for large family cooking, with a six-burner induction hob, twin cookers and an American-style fridge freezer,” said Faye.

“We also created a large cloakroom with floor to ceiling storage at the rear entrance which is a fantastic space for muddy boots and buggies.

“As well as this, the property was originally oil fuelled so we changed to mains gas shortly after we moved in.”

Space to work from home

Upstairs there is a study, family bathroom and five spacious bedrooms.

“I think the space that the property has offered us has been wonderful,” said Faye.

“The property is very conducive to family living, offering plenty of space for all of the family.”

Beautiful garden

Together with the fantastic interior, the family will also miss their amazing garden.

“The garden in particular has been a wonderful space for the children, being private and fully enclosed by the lovely stone wall,” said Faye.

There are a range of outbuildings which include an Edwardian-style greenhouse with power and water, a large timber frame potting shed, a log store and a coal shed.

There is a further gravel drying area, children’s play area laid with forest bark and an enclosed patio which can also be accessed from the family room.

The beautifully maintained garden is laid partly to lawn and is part paved with a supply of fruit trees, mature shrubs, trees and rhododendrons.

A particular feature of the front garden is the delightful period gazebo with shingle tiled roof.

Memorable parties

Some of the family’s most cherished memories happened in their garden.

“We have hosted lots of parties over the years,” said Faye.

“The most memorable was our Hogmanay party in 2019 when our expat friends came to visit to take in the New Year with us.

“We have fond memories of everyone being outside on the front lawn listening to the piper and that same weekend, our son was baptised in our local parish church, so it was a particularly special occasion.”

Rural yet central location

Putting their home on the market to be nearer to their children’s school in Aberdeen, the couple think their spacious property will appeal to many.

It’s also worth mentioning that the property has excellent broadband – ideal for working from home – and is only 10 minutes from Aberdeen airport and a short walk to Kemnay Golf Club and Kemnay Primary School.

To book a viewing

Windlestralee, 23 Victoria Terrace, Kemnay, is on the market for offers over £525,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01467 629300 or check out the website.