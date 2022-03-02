Glorious half-million-pound country home just 20 minutes from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anyone who has ever dreamed of owning a fine country home has probably had something like Hill of Minnes in mind.

This elegant home has been exquisitely styled throughout, giving potential buyers the chance to appreciate its full potential.

With three reception rooms and five bedrooms there is generous space for family life and entertaining.

Working from home while in a peaceful countryside setting is made all the more possible by the fact that the property is only a 20-minute drive to Aberdeen, for times when there is a need to commute into the city.

Three tastefully decorated reception rooms include a dual-aspect lounge with inset wood-burning stove and traditional fireplace, a snug room with multi-fuel stove for cosy evenings and a dining room for more formal dinners and for entertaining guests.

The charming country kitchen is another place to gather and features an Aga range cooker framed by a stone lintel, a Belfast sink, stone-effect tiled floor and dresser.

Off the kitchen is the utility room which is always a handy extra in any home.

Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with adjacent dressing room and shower room.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms all with plenty of space for bedroom furniture and a family bathroom with three-piece suite and large shower enclosure.

There is no shortage of storage space with cupboards on both floors.

In addition to the extensive accommodation provided by the house, there is a detached, lined and insulated cabin with power and light.

This is a flexible space which is ideal for working from home or could be used as a workshop or other purpose.

Outside there are extensive gardens to the front, rear and side that offer views across the countryside.

The grounds of this exceptional home are mainly laid to lawn with borders stocked with a variety of flowers and some mature trees.

A sweeping driveway, leading to the garage, offers ample parking for all the family.

All carpets and fitted floor coverings, all curtains with the exception of the master bedroom curtains, all light fittings with the exception of the glazed star-shaped light fitting in the front hall and most blinds are to be included in the sale price.

The dishwasher in the kitchen, together with the large fridge/freezer, washing machine, tumble dryer and under-unit fridge in the utility room, are to remain.

Hill of Minnes, Udny, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 6RE, is on the market for offers over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.