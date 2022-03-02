Glorious half-million-pound country home just 20 minutes from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glorious half-million-pound country home just 20 minutes from Aberdeen

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:04 pm
Hill of Minnes, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £520,000.
Hill of Minnes, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £520,000.

Anyone who has ever dreamed of owning a fine country home has probably had something like Hill of Minnes in mind.

This elegant home has been exquisitely styled throughout, giving potential buyers the chance to appreciate its full potential.

The property boasts three reception rooms all tastefully decorated.

With three reception rooms and five bedrooms there is generous space for family life and entertaining.

Working from home while in a peaceful countryside setting is made all the more possible by the fact that the property is only a 20-minute drive to Aberdeen, for times when there is a need to commute into the city.

The master bedroom has lots of space and plenty of light.

Three tastefully decorated reception rooms include a dual-aspect lounge with inset wood-burning stove and traditional fireplace, a snug room with multi-fuel stove for cosy evenings and a dining room for more formal dinners and for entertaining guests.

The snug is spacious yet cosy with a multi-fuel stove.

The charming country kitchen is another place to gather and features an Aga range cooker framed by a stone lintel, a Belfast sink, stone-effect tiled floor and dresser.

Off the kitchen is the utility room which is always a handy extra in any home.

Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with adjacent dressing room and shower room.

The dressing room is a luxurious feature of the home.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms all with plenty of space for bedroom furniture and a family bathroom with three-piece suite and large shower enclosure.

There is no shortage of storage space with cupboards on both floors.

The kitchen provides the perfect space for informal dining.

In addition to the extensive accommodation provided by the house, there is a detached, lined and insulated cabin with power and light.

This is a flexible space which is ideal for working from home or could be used as a workshop or other purpose.

Outside there are extensive gardens to the front, rear and side that offer views across the countryside.

The gardens have lawns, shrubs and mature trees that blend with the countryside setting.

The grounds of this exceptional home are mainly laid to lawn with borders stocked with a variety of flowers and some mature trees.

A sweeping driveway, leading to the garage, offers ample parking for all the family.

The dining room is great for entertaining or for large family gatherings.

All carpets and fitted floor coverings, all curtains with the exception of the master bedroom curtains, all light fittings with the exception of the glazed star-shaped light fitting in the front hall and most blinds are to be included in the sale price.

The dishwasher in the kitchen, together with the large fridge/freezer, washing machine, tumble dryer and under-unit fridge in the utility room, are to remain.

There are five bedrooms and the house has been beautifully decorated throughout.

Hill of Minnes, Udny, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 6RE, is on the market for offers over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine.

An Aga is an attractive and useful feature of the kitchen.

