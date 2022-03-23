This granite gem of a property in Ferryhill could be yours for £265,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after postcodes, this handsome home oozes style and sophistication.

Pretty as a picture on the outside, the beautiful self-contained three-bedroom flat in Ferryhill’s Deemount Road is even more attractive on the inside as traditional features are mixed with fresh contemporary design to dramatic effect.

Forming the upper floor of a cottage-style traditional granite building, this home has been extensively upgraded by the current owners to offer the best in modern city living.

Superb dining kitchen

Stepping over the threshold, first impressions are excellent as a welcoming hallway and traditional staircase lead through to the main hall and into the rest of the accommodation.

Basking in natural sunlight which streams in through a charming bay window, the lounge complete with fresh neutral decor and a traditional wooden floor is the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

At the heart of the home is a superb dining kitchen.

Three bedrooms

Brimming with integrated appliances and an array of wall and base units, this area is made for busy family life.

Also impressive is the sumptuous master bedroom which exudes cosy vibes thanks to its traditional fireplace and en suite.

There is a further spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom on the mezzanine level which completes the accommodation.

Working from home

For those who are working from home, the attic room is ideal as it is currently used as an office with built-in shelving and access to the eaves.

The attic also has four large Velux windows and is carpeted throughout.

Outside, summer barbecues can be enjoyed in the grassy back garden where there is a storage shed.

Quiet yet central location

It’s also worth mentioning that this property had a new central heating boiler

installed last year alongside traditional-style radiators.

The property also has double glazed sash and case windows at the front and uPVC

windows at the back.

Location-wise, the property enjoys a central yet quiet spot in the Ferryhill area of the city.

An array of local amenities are also on the doorstep including schools and Duthie Park, where there is a children’s playpark, winter gardens and café.

In addition, there are lovely riverside walks nearby and the old Deeside railway line provides a great cycling route.

There’s also excellent transport links with the hospital complex at Foresterhill and Aberdeen Airport easily accessible.

To book a viewing

25A Deemount Road, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To book a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or go to the website.