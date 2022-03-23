This granite gem of a property in Ferryhill could be yours for £265,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
This granite gem of a property in Ferryhill could be yours for £265,000

By Rosemary Lowne
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Unlock the key to happiness at Deemount Road.

Located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after postcodes, this handsome home oozes style and sophistication.

Pretty as a picture on the outside, the beautiful self-contained three-bedroom flat in Ferryhill’s Deemount Road is even more attractive on the inside as traditional features are mixed with fresh contemporary design to dramatic effect.

Forming the upper floor of a cottage-style traditional granite building, this home has been extensively upgraded by the current owners to offer the best in modern city living.

Relax in style: The lounge is the ideal place to chill out.

Superb dining kitchen

Stepping over the threshold, first impressions are excellent as a welcoming hallway and traditional staircase lead through to the main hall and into the rest of the accommodation.

Basking in natural sunlight which streams in through a charming bay window, the lounge complete with fresh neutral decor and a traditional wooden floor is the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

At the heart of the home is a superb dining kitchen.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the kitchen.

Three bedrooms

Brimming with integrated appliances and an array of wall and base units, this area is made for busy family life.

Also impressive is the sumptuous master bedroom which exudes cosy vibes thanks to its traditional fireplace and en suite.

There is a further spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom on the mezzanine level which completes the accommodation.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the bright and airy bedrooms.

Working from home

For those who are working from home, the attic room is ideal as it is currently used as an office with built-in shelving and access to the eaves.

The attic also has four large Velux windows and is carpeted throughout.

Outside, summer barbecues can be enjoyed in the grassy back garden where there is a storage shed.

Working from home has never looked so good.

Quiet yet central location

It’s also worth mentioning that this property had a new central heating boiler
installed last year alongside traditional-style radiators.

The property also has double glazed sash and case windows at the front and uPVC
windows at the back.

Location-wise, the property enjoys a central yet quiet spot in the Ferryhill area of the city.

The great outdoors: The garden is perfect for summer barbecues.

An array of local amenities are also on the doorstep including schools and Duthie Park, where there is a children’s playpark, winter gardens and café.

In addition, there are lovely riverside walks nearby and the old Deeside railway line provides a great cycling route.

There’s also excellent transport links with the hospital complex at Foresterhill and Aberdeen Airport easily accessible.

Wake up feeling refreshed and revitalised after a deep sleep in one of the beautiful bedrooms.

To book a viewing

25A Deemount Road, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To book a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or go to the website.

