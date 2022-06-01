Top 10 DIY safety tips every homeowner should know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top 10 DIY safety tips every homeowner should know

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Lots of people are keen to start DIY projects that have built up over the winter, but safety should be a priority.
The warmer weather is here and that means lighter clothing, alfresco dining – and DIY projects.

In the first week of May there was a 420% increase in online searches for DIY projects as people seek to tackle jobs that have built up over winter, according to data collected by keyword.io.

Having the right clothing, including PPE, is important when tackling do-it-yourself projects.

But before jumping into any project and picking up a tool, it’s vital to make sure that safety is a top priority.

To help, The Compensation Experts have teamed up with Thomas Goodman, construction expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, to provide 10 DIY safety tips every homeowner should know.

Top DIY safety tips

1. Wear the correct clothing

Watches, bracelets or long-sleeved or loose clothing can get caught in moving parts or power tools and cause an injury.

Keep things short and tidy and invest in PPE like safety goggles, gloves, steel-toed boots and dust masks.

Keep a fire extinguisher close by and make sure it’s in working order.
2. Prevent fires

Have a working fire extinguisher close by. Oily or solvent-coated rags should be stored in an airtight, metal sealed container, ideally half-filled with water. Dispose of the rags following your local regulations.

3. Lighting

Use bright overhead lighting that you can turn on when you walk into your workspace. It’s also a good idea to have task lighting.

Don’t take on jobs yourself that really call for a professional, such as a plumber or electrician.
4. Avoid when tired

Being tired can cut reaction time in half, so postpone any tasks until you’re alert. Also avoid using power tools if you have had any alcohol or medication.

5. Be aware of your surroundings

If you’re working with others, ensure you always know where they are. Make sure children or pets are kept away from the work area.

Keep electrical wires or cables behind you and avoid fraying or knotting them.

If moving heavy objects, get assistance and stand close to the object with your feet spread. From the knees, bend and lift, maintaining a straight back.

As ‘helpful’ as they try to be, pets should be kept away from the work area.
6. Read instructions

It’s fine to watch a YouTube video or ask a seasoned DIY-er for advice. But not all tools and equipment are created equal, so before you turn it on, ensure you understand how it works.

Store tools correctly so they don’t get damaged.
7. Use tools correctly

Double-check the settings before you plug in a power tool. They should never be left unattended. Unplug before leaving the room and keep out of children’s reach.

Select a power drill with a non-conducting plastic body. Unplug it whenever you change drill bits.

Understand power tools by reading the instructions and maintain them according to the manufacturer’s advice.
8. Check everything is working correctly

Before starting, check power tools for damage. They must be maintained correctly following the manufacturer’s warnings and instructions.

9. Know your limits

Just because you’re the family handy person doesn’t mean you can handle every type of DIY project. For plumbing and electrical work hire a professional.

Get the angle right when using a ladder and make sure it can’t wobble.
10. Take precaution on ladders

Keep in mind the “one out – four up” rule. This means that for every measurement taken away from the wall, multiply it by four to find the safest ladder angle. Overreaching or leaning can cause you to lose your balance.

Take your time and always place the ladder on solid ground or non-slipcovers.

