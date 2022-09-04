Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The summer heatwave may have passed but the north-east property market is still red hot.

We’ve rounded up six of the best homes on the market this week.

Baads Farmhouse, Peterculter

With spectacular views towards the Dee Valley, Hill o’ Fare and Lochnagar in the distance, this traditional, one and half storey, six-bedroomed Scottish farmhouse is a granite gem of a property.

Set out over two floors, every inch of this handsome home exudes charm and character with a plethora of period features including original pine doors, cornices and deep skirting boards.

Outside, the house sits in 0.38 acres of mature gardens with a 3 acre field also included in the sale.

Offers over £580,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

62 Riverside Drive, Aberdeen

It’s game on at this four bedroom home complete with its very own games room.

That’s right, entertaining guests has never been easier than at this superb family home which also has a formal dining room, elegant lounge and a family room which is on open plan with a fitted dining kitchen with patio doors out to the garden.

Offers over £599,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Iriewells Lodge, Udny, Ellon

Drink in resplendent rural views from this modern five bedroom countryside abode.

Set within 30 acres, this impressive detached two storey house was built in 2010 and features state-of-the-art decor and appliances.

Outside there is an agricultural shed with power and light as well as a large integral garage, parking, greenhouse and vegetable planters.

Offers over £665,000 with Savills.

The Bield, Elgin

Designed by James Dunn and built in 1930, this eight bedroom country house is a sight to behold.

With views over the River Lossie and more than 7,000 square feet of Scottish Renaissance style detailing, this plush three floor property certainly has the “wow” factor.

The stunning home is set within eight acres of beautiful gardens with several paved terraces, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Offers over £1,200,000 with Strutt & Parker.

The Old Minister’s House, Inverdruie, Aviemore

Nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, this impressive home was built in 1895 for the local parish minister.

Set out over two floors, the six bedroom home is beautifully presented throughout and is brimming with character thanks to its original features including sash windows, high ceilings with fine cornicing and feature fireplaces.

Its not only the accommodation that is stunning though as this contemporary home also enjoys wonderful views over the Cairngorms.

Offers over £800,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Greenway, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Sleek and super modern, this four bedroom family home is in a stylish league of its own.

Together with two reception rooms and three bathrooms, this contemporary detached bungalow also enjoys breathtaking views over the countryside towards Bennachie.

Offers over £400,000 with Andersonbain LLP.