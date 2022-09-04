Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Fairytale vibes: The Bield is a B-listed home in Elgin which is set within eight acres.
Fairytale vibes: The Bield is a B-listed home in Elgin which is set within eight acres.

The summer heatwave may have passed but the north-east property market is still red hot.

We’ve rounded up six of the best homes on the market this week.

Baads Farmhouse, Peterculter

Fresh start: This beautiful farmhouse ticks all the right boxes.

With spectacular views towards the Dee Valley, Hill o’ Fare and Lochnagar in the distance, this traditional, one and half storey, six-bedroomed Scottish farmhouse is a granite gem of a property.

Set out over two floors, every inch of this handsome home exudes charm and character with a plethora of period features including original pine doors, cornices and deep skirting boards.

Outside, the house sits in 0.38 acres of mature gardens with a 3 acre field also included in the sale.

Bringing the outside in: You don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to enjoy the countryside.

Offers over £580,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

 

62 Riverside Drive, Aberdeen

Fun and games: This excellent family home has its very own games room.

It’s game on at this four bedroom home complete with its very own games room.

That’s right, entertaining guests has never been easier than at this superb family home which also has a formal dining room, elegant lounge and a family room which is on open plan with a fitted dining kitchen with patio doors out to the garden.

Playing from home: This games room is perfect for little and big kids alike.

Offers over £599,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Iriewells Lodge, Udny, Ellon

Breath of fresh air: This attractive home is countryside living at its best.

Drink in resplendent rural views from this modern five bedroom countryside abode.

Set within 30 acres, this impressive detached two storey house was built in 2010 and features state-of-the-art decor and appliances.

Outside there is an agricultural shed with power and light as well as a large integral garage, parking, greenhouse and vegetable planters.

Stylish scene: Relax with family or friends in this elegant room.

Offers over £665,000 with Savills.

The Bield, Elgin

Fairytale home: Enjoy your happily ever after in this enchanting home.

Designed by James Dunn and built in 1930, this eight bedroom country house is a sight to behold.

With views over the River Lossie and more than 7,000 square feet of Scottish Renaissance style detailing, this plush three floor property certainly has the “wow” factor.

The stunning home is set within eight acres of beautiful gardens with several paved terraces, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

On the ball: What better way to relax after dinner than with a game of snooker.

Offers over £1,200,000 with Strutt & Parker.

The Old Minister’s House, Inverdruie, Aviemore

Home with history: This postcard perfect property enjoys period features and views over the Cairngorms.

Nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, this impressive home was built in 1895 for the local parish minister.

Set out over two floors, the six bedroom home is beautifully presented throughout and is brimming with character thanks to its original features including sash windows, high ceilings with fine cornicing and feature fireplaces.

Its not only the accommodation that is stunning though as this contemporary home also enjoys wonderful views over the Cairngorms.

Cosy chic: Enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of this stunning home.

Offers over £800,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Greenway, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Modern home: This super stylish home is full of charm.

Sleek and super modern, this four bedroom family home is in a stylish league of its own.

Together with two reception rooms and three bathrooms, this contemporary detached bungalow also enjoys breathtaking views over the countryside towards Bennachie.

Sit back and relax: The lounge is the ideal place to chill out.

Offers over £400,000 with Andersonbain LLP.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Johnston Tower forms part of the A Listed Keith Hall House Estate near the town of Inverurie.
Live the high life in stunning castle conversion for offers over £320,000
0
Moving house is very stressful and a lot of hard work.
Moving house ranked more stressful than divorce or having children
0
Handsome home: This beautiful five bedroom home with river views is on the market in Ellon.
Wonderful river views can be soaked up from this £440k Ellon family home
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Number 47 Queens Lane South is an unusual property in Aberdeen's popular west end.
Former coach house in desirable west end for over £470,000
0
a beautiful picture of the street at the new Green Park at Grandhome development
House-hunting for a 'grand home' in Aberdeen – with the best of both worlds?
House prices have risen across the north-east.
Demand for rural living sees average Aberdeenshire house price rise by £20,000
0
This converted church is stunning both inside and outside.
Heaven on earth: This converted church could be your new spiritual home for £540k
0
Palatial properties: Mergie House is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east this week
A fall in inquiries from new buyers happened across the UK, RICS said.
House prices moving upwards despite fall in new buyer inquiries
0

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0