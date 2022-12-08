Aberdeenshire interior designer shares top tips on how to make current interior decor trends work in your home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire interior designer shares top tips on how to make current interior decor trends work in your home

By Rosemary Lowne
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Home inspiration: Interior designer Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie from Andersons of Inverurie (pictured) has shared her top tips on the current home decor trends. Photo by Andersons of Inverurie.
Home inspiration: Interior designer Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie from Andersons of Inverurie (pictured) has shared her top tips on the current home decor trends. Photo by Andersons of Inverurie.

Interior trends are constantly evolving and with platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest providing a never-ending stream of inspiration, it can create a sense of urgency to incorporate these themes into your home.

To help explain the current ‘in-season trends’ and how to capture these within your property, Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie, an interior designer at the family run furniture store Andersons of Inverurie, shares her top tips.

What are the key trends this season?

It’s all about simplicity right now. Consider pairing things back to create an aesthetically pleasing room that also serves well functionally. Within this, we’re also seeing sub-trends known as ‘bare’ and ‘cocoon’, which both work together in harmony throughout your home.

With bare we’re looking at natural influences, raw shapes and superior quality. Neutrals and soft tones are the perfect way to create a calming atmosphere in an effortless way and can be enhanced through natural fibres and materials in warm shades. Think mango wood and grass cloth, and experiment with layering your pieces to avoid over accessorising.

Cocoon is a theme that involves creating a space to shut off from the outside world and can be easily created with warm, deep colours in a naturally darker room in your house.

Interior inspiration: Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie and the team at Andersons of Inverurie used a stone palette at The Woodlands at Milltimber showhome at the new Malcolm Allan development. Photo supplied by Andersons of Inverurie.

Are there any key colours to support these themes?

Throughout 2022, pink and mauve shades have been very on trend and they’re not going anywhere as we approach 2023. What we will see is the introduction of a slightly more orange shade along with redder tints to expand this colour palette. Earth colours such as green will be a constant, but rosy yellows will also make an appearance throughout various designs.

Sustainable interiors: The team at Andersons of Inverurie used eco-friendly paint brand, Little Green, in shade Baluster all over the walls in the master bedroom at The Malcolm Allan showhome. Photo supplied by Andersons of Inverurie.

How can people incorporate these themes into their homes without redesigning their space?

My biggest advice here is to invest in key pieces you love. Typically you can make your favourite items suit a trend if you wish to do so, and it can be easily done through layering.

Multiple blankets with contrasting textures such as boucle, wools and faux furs can honour the bare and cocoon trends well.

Oversized lighting fixtures are also a brilliant way to add a statement and focal point to the room and investing in a large rug will immediately update and add cosiness to a space.

Plants are also such a powerful addition to the home. It ties in with the more natural theme and they’re the perfect accessory that will never go out of fashion.

Less is more: Interior designer, Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie says people should invest in the key pieces they love. Photos supplied by Andersons of Inverurie.

What are your top tips to ensure trends stand the test of time?

Update responsibly. We are constantly hearing about sustainability and it’s also a trend in the interior design world, one that will be ongoing for a long time. Find pieces you are excited about rather than buying into a trend.

