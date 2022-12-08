Aberdeenshire interior designer shares top tips on how to make current interior decor trends work in your home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interior trends are constantly evolving and with platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest providing a never-ending stream of inspiration, it can create a sense of urgency to incorporate these themes into your home.

To help explain the current ‘in-season trends’ and how to capture these within your property, Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie, an interior designer at the family run furniture store Andersons of Inverurie, shares her top tips.

What are the key trends this season?

It’s all about simplicity right now. Consider pairing things back to create an aesthetically pleasing room that also serves well functionally. Within this, we’re also seeing sub-trends known as ‘bare’ and ‘cocoon’, which both work together in harmony throughout your home.

With bare we’re looking at natural influences, raw shapes and superior quality. Neutrals and soft tones are the perfect way to create a calming atmosphere in an effortless way and can be enhanced through natural fibres and materials in warm shades. Think mango wood and grass cloth, and experiment with layering your pieces to avoid over accessorising.

Cocoon is a theme that involves creating a space to shut off from the outside world and can be easily created with warm, deep colours in a naturally darker room in your house.

Are there any key colours to support these themes?

Throughout 2022, pink and mauve shades have been very on trend and they’re not going anywhere as we approach 2023. What we will see is the introduction of a slightly more orange shade along with redder tints to expand this colour palette. Earth colours such as green will be a constant, but rosy yellows will also make an appearance throughout various designs.

How can people incorporate these themes into their homes without redesigning their space?

My biggest advice here is to invest in key pieces you love. Typically you can make your favourite items suit a trend if you wish to do so, and it can be easily done through layering.

Multiple blankets with contrasting textures such as boucle, wools and faux furs can honour the bare and cocoon trends well.

Oversized lighting fixtures are also a brilliant way to add a statement and focal point to the room and investing in a large rug will immediately update and add cosiness to a space.

Plants are also such a powerful addition to the home. It ties in with the more natural theme and they’re the perfect accessory that will never go out of fashion.

What are your top tips to ensure trends stand the test of time?

Update responsibly. We are constantly hearing about sustainability and it’s also a trend in the interior design world, one that will be ongoing for a long time. Find pieces you are excited about rather than buying into a trend.