Galbraith reports cause for cheer in Aberdeenshire property market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeenshire property market performed well during 2022 and market confidence remained high in the run-up to Christmas, according to leading independent property consultancy Galbraith.

It has reported that in the middle of last month residential sales were up by 2.7% in Aberdeenshire compared with the pre-pandemic figure and demand from buyers remained exceptionally high.

Galbraith conducted nearly 500 property viewings in the region during 2022 and more than 400 additional customers registered as buyers.

Interest

Hannah Christiansen, head of estate agency for Aberdeenshire, said 2022 saw “a slight cooling compared with the frenetic activity of 2021” but that demand had continued to exceed supply.

She added that out of three properties brought to the market around December 16, two were under offer within days “with significant interest from prospective buyers in Aberdeenshire and the rest of the UK”.

While spring is often thought of as the optimal time to put a home up for sale, Hannah said that there are advantages of putting it on the market around the winter holidays.

“Christmas is often a good time to market a property as families may have more time to consider their housing needs and priorities,” she said.

“When families are getting together over Christmas they may decide they need a bit more space for entertaining, or an extra bedroom.

“We always see a spike in traffic to our own website and the property portals between Christmas and New Year, which translates to a good number of sales at the start of the year.”

The most sought-after properties last year were those which have traditional architecture, with a garden or some land, in a private setting and not overlooked by neighbours.

Other data recorded by the firm in 2022 is that buyers remain primarily from within Scotland – 72% of buyers in Aberdeenshire this year were Scottish, in line with previous years.

Galbraith handles the sale of residential properties worth £230.4 million on average per year.

The firm has 12 offices covering the whole of Scotland and the north of England.

Currently on the market through Galbraith in Aberdeen are properties including number 4 Canmore Road, Braemar, Aberdeenshire for offers over £430,000.

This is described as “an exceptional home in the heart of Braemar, close to Glenshee Ski Centre and amongst the stunning scenery of Cairngorms National Park”.

It has four bedrooms and has been finished to a high standard. The cosy sitting room has a wood-burning stove and the contemporary kitchen and dining room are open plan with a sun room opening out to the garden patio and enclosed rear garden.

Beechwood House at Orchard Grove, Blackburn, Kinnellar, Aberdeenshire, is a beautiful executive property finished to a high standard with many noteworthy and interesting features.

This week the price has been reduced from offers over £550,000 to offers over £525,000.

It has three reception rooms and five bedrooms, a private and secluded location and rear gardens and double garage.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.