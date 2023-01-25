Beautiful four-bed detached house at Broadshade Heights for over £450k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful four-bed detached house at Broadshade Heights for over £450k

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Number 14 Keirhill Avenue at Broadshade Heights, Westhill, was build to a high spec by Kirkwood Homes.
Number 14 Keirhill Avenue at Broadshade Heights, Westhill, was build to a high spec by Kirkwood Homes.

An impressive four-bedroom detached house, 14 Keirhill Avenue enjoys an enviable location within the peaceful Broadshade Heights development in Westhill.

Built to an exacting standard of specification by local housebuilder Kirkwood Homes, this superior Leven design home boasts an extensive level of family-sized accommodation spanning two floors.

Floored loft space

Benefits include a gas-fired central heating system with combi boiler, fully double glazed windows and external doors, quality oak interior doors with brushed steel ironmongery, an extensive floored loft space with fitted hatch ladder, and an integral single car garage with automatic up-and-over front door.

A spacious and luxurious dining area awaits at 14 Keirhill Avenue.

Other features include built-in wardrobes in every bedroom, high-speed fibre broadband, TV aerials with satellite connection in most of the principal rooms, a new uPVC rear door, and maintenance-free uPVC soffits and downpipes.

The neutral décor is enhanced by a combination of durable Swedish Kahrs oak flooring, practical ceramic tiling and carpeting, bespoke window dressings, and a variety of contemporary light fittings, all of which are included in the sale, whilst certain items of furniture are available by separate negotiation.

Accessed via a multi-locking composite front door, the reception hall offers a warm welcome and benefits from a deep under-stair cloak cupboard and a convenient cloakroom/toilet fitted with contemporary white sanitary ware.

The fantastic open-plan kitchen and dining space is perfect for family dining or larger get-togethers.

The lounge is comfortably proportioned and has a front-facing bay window, as does the formal dining room which has ample space for a full dining suite.

The open plan kitchen/family/diner is ideal for everyday family living as well as social gatherings.

Solid granite

The kitchen is fitted with stylish cabinets in a white high-gloss finish, complemented by under-unit lighting, brushed steel handles, and contrasting solid granite work surfaces and stainless steel Belfast-style sink.

The Siemens appliances include a four-burner gas hob with stainless steel extractor canopy, wall-mounted double oven/grill and microwave oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

The rooms are flooded with natural light and offer beautiful views.

Natural light floods into the south-facing windows of the family room/diner, which provides direct access to a new slate-tiled patio in the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a bright utility room which houses laundry appliances and a large built-in shelved larder.

From the hall a staircase with open spindle balustrade and brand new carpet ascends to the first landing and access to the extensive floored loft space, which is believed suitable for development subject to planning consents.

With four bedrooms, 14 Keirhill Avenue has been built to a high standard by Kirkwood Homes.

The master bedroom is spacious and has two double built-in wardrobes and a smart, fully tiled, en suite bathroom.

The guest bedroom also has a built-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

There are two further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a games room.

The striking family bathroom features black wall and floor tiles as a contrast to the white suite, wall-hung vanity drawer unit, double-ended bath, and recessed shower enclosure.

The lounge is nicely decorated in clean, fresh neutral tones.

Outside a double tarmac driveway provides parking for two vehicles.

The front garden is laid in grass with a small shrub border while the recently- upgraded rear garden enjoys a south-facing aspect and is fully enclosed by high wooden fencing.

There is also a large wooden shed/workshop and wooden playhouse.

Price over £450,000 with Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040 and on the aspc website.

The inviting and spacious hallway.
A sleek and stylish bathroom.
The garden complete with wooden playhouse.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
Mill Cottage is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at 2pm on January 26.
Converted steading in Dee Valley up for auction with £76,000 price drop
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.
Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal…
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.
Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne
The Maples is an energy efficient housing development offering people the chance to apply for green mortgages. Photos supplied by Tulloch Homes.
The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for…
Galbraith was upbeat about the Aberdeenshire housing market.
Galbraith reports cause for cheer in Aberdeenshire property market
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Perfect property: This detached home has five bedrooms, an elegant lounge, an open plan kitchen and family room as well as a summer house outside. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
This forever family home near Hazlehead Park is on the market for £540,000

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Jim Goodwin leaving Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
How we expect seismic day for Aberdeen to unfold – as future of under-fire…
2
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child sex attacker facing 'substantial' sentence after stalking women Picture shows; Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) / Facebook (Joseph Stewart) Date; Unknown
Child sex attacker faces ‘substantial’ jail sentence after stalking women
5
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
6
A paperwork mix-up meant Fergus and Glover was offering illegal dentistry for three years. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Fergus and Glover reprimanded over ‘illegal’ Aberdeen dentist
7
Mid Stocket Road was Aberdeen closed during the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen
8
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after his side lose 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen are right to give Jim Goodwin a final chance to turn…
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss - as Dave Cormack says players still…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented