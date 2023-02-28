Live your best country life in this £370,000 farmhouse near Meikle Wartle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s scientifically proven that living in the countryside is good for your health and this idyllic farmhouse is no exception.

Dating back to the 1900s, the rural retreat – located just over a mile or so from the village of Meikle Wartle and seven miles from Inverurie – enjoys open views over the rolling countryside.

From four excellent bedrooms and a stylish kitchen to a barn, courtyard and large gardens with vegetable plots and a polytunnel, the fantastic farmhouse is a breath of fresh country air.

Home to Rachael McKechnie, a senior financial administrator, and her husband Malcolm Stoddart, a health, safety and environmental manager, the couple say the property has been a wonderful home.

Flexible space

But after 12 years, they have reluctantly put their attractive home on the market as a change in their work commitments and family life has led them to make the big decision to move.

“We have loved living here and have so many happy memories over the years,” says Rachael.

“Our hope is that the new owners love it as much as we have and enjoy all the benefits of country living while having access to a wide range of amenities in the area.

“It is peaceful and the space offers so much flexibility for a variety of buyers.”

Rich in history

Brimming with charm and character – think exposed bricks and an original fireplace – The Hillocks Farmhouse is rich in history.

“The house would have originally been one of the farm worker’s cottages for Home Farm on the Warthill Estate,” says Rachael.

“The oldest part of the house dates back to approximately 1900, with the original stone fireplace in the living room a lovely feature, and one of the reasons we first bought the house.

“The house was extended quite extensively in 1985 and again in 2005 making it more suitable for modern living.”

Happy memories

Instantly warm and homely, the pretty property opens up with a large lounge with an exposed granite wall, original fireplace and patio doors into the garden.

Keen cooks are also in for a treat as the well-equipped kitchen has a range cooker and plenty of storage space.

And whether it’s a hearty family breakfast or a Sunday roast dinner, the formal dining room with patio doors out to the courtyard, is the perfect place for entertaining.

Over the years, Rachael says they have enjoyed many memorable parties.

“We love entertaining and have had wonderful parties, dinner parties, barbecues and celebrations including our son’s graduation and birthdays over the years,” says Rachael.

“We also had a marquee in the garden for my 50th birthday which was amazing.”

Four dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a modern bathroom as well as the fourth bedroom which is currently being used as a study.

Upstairs, bookworms can take refuge on the landing which can be used as a quirky reading nook.

Also on this level is an extremely spacious master bedroom and another two bedrooms with lovely views.

Completing the upstairs accommodation is the stunning newly completed shower room.

It’s clear that Rachael and Malcolm have put their heart and soul into creating their dream home.

“Over the years but more recently during the Covid pandemic we have carried out extensive renovations and improvements to the house,” says Rachael.

“The central heating boiler has been replaced and all pipework has been updated.

“Both bathrooms have also been taken back to the stone walls and completely modernised while the kitchen has been replaced.

“In fact every room has been updated, some with new plasterboard and insulation and decorated in our time here.”

Vegetable plot

The couple have also put their blood, sweat and tears into the outdoors area.

“Outside, we have used lots of stone found in the garden to create new flower beds and we also put up the polytunnel in 2019 to grow vegetables and cut flowers,” says Rachael.

“My husband also loves his workshop and barn space which has let him indulge in his passion for all things mechanical.”

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Rachael says: “I think the property would appeal to a variety of people, from a young growing family to a more mature couple.

“It has huge potential with the barn space for someone to either convert to holiday lets/another property, but equally could also be a big draw for somebody looking to run their business from home.”

Meikle Wartle home perfect for families

Although leaving their superb home will be a wrench, the couple, who have three cats, say they are happy in the knowledge that it will an amazing home for another family.

“We’ll miss the privacy, the warm homely feel, the garden and the space but sometimes change can be a good thing and we feel ready to embrace it and look forward to the next adventure.”

To book a viewing

The Hillocks Farmhouse, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £370,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk