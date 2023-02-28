Live your best country life in this £370,000 farmhouse near Meikle Wartle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Live your best country life in this £370,000 farmhouse near Meikle Wartle

By Rosemary Lowne
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
Glorious countryside views can be soaked up from this beautiful farmhouse. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Glorious countryside views can be soaked up from this beautiful farmhouse. Photos supplied by Kellas.

It’s scientifically proven that living in the countryside is good for your health and this idyllic farmhouse is no exception.

Dating back to the 1900s, the rural retreat – located just over a mile or so from the village of Meikle Wartle and seven miles from Inverurie – enjoys open views over the rolling countryside.

From four excellent bedrooms and a stylish kitchen to a barn, courtyard and large gardens with vegetable plots and a polytunnel, the fantastic farmhouse is a breath of fresh country air.

Home to Rachael McKechnie, a senior financial administrator, and her husband Malcolm Stoddart, a health, safety and environmental manager, the couple say the property has been a wonderful home.

The exposed brick walls gives this home plenty of character.

Flexible space

But after 12 years, they have reluctantly put their attractive home on the market as a change in their work commitments and family life has led them to make the big decision to move.

“We have loved living here and have so many happy memories over the years,” says Rachael.

“Our hope is that the new owners love it as much as we have and enjoy all the benefits of country living while having access to a wide range of amenities in the area.

“It is peaceful and the space offers so much flexibility for a variety of buyers.”

The well-equipped kitchen has plenty of space to cook up a storm.

Rich in history

Brimming with charm and character – think exposed bricks and an original fireplace – The Hillocks Farmhouse is rich in history.

“The house would have originally been one of the farm worker’s cottages for Home Farm on the Warthill Estate,” says Rachael.

“The oldest part of the house dates back to approximately 1900, with the original stone fireplace in the living room a lovely feature, and one of the reasons we first bought the house.

“The house was extended quite extensively in 1985 and again in 2005 making it more suitable for modern living.”

Eating in has never been more appealing.

Happy memories

Instantly warm and homely, the pretty property opens up with a large lounge with an exposed granite wall, original fireplace and patio doors into the garden.

Keen cooks are also in for a treat as the well-equipped kitchen has a range cooker and plenty of storage space.

And whether it’s a hearty family breakfast or a Sunday roast dinner, the formal dining room with patio doors out to the courtyard, is the perfect place for entertaining.

Over the years, Rachael says they have enjoyed many memorable parties.

“We love entertaining and have had wonderful parties, dinner parties, barbecues and celebrations including our son’s graduation and birthdays over the years,” says Rachael.

“We also had a marquee in the garden for my 50th birthday which was amazing.”

The shower room is the perfect place to freshen up.

Four dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a modern bathroom as well as the fourth bedroom which is currently being used as a study.

Upstairs, bookworms can take refuge on the landing which can be used as a quirky reading nook.

Also on this level is an extremely spacious master bedroom and another two bedrooms with lovely views.

Completing the upstairs accommodation is the stunning newly completed shower room.

It’s clear that Rachael and Malcolm have put their heart and soul into creating their dream home.

You’ll be jumping out of bed after a good night’s sleep in this attractive bedroom.

“Over the years but more recently during the Covid pandemic we have carried out extensive renovations and improvements to the house,” says Rachael.

“The central heating boiler has been replaced and all pipework has been updated.

“Both bathrooms have also been taken back to the stone walls and completely modernised while the kitchen has been replaced.

“In fact every room has been updated, some with new plasterboard and insulation and decorated in our time here.”

This fantastic farmhouse boasts beautiful decor.

Vegetable plot

The couple have also put their blood, sweat and tears into the outdoors area.

“Outside, we have used lots of stone found in the garden to create new flower beds and we also put up the polytunnel in 2019 to grow vegetables and cut flowers,” says Rachael.

“My husband also loves his workshop and barn space which has let him indulge in his passion for all things mechanical.”

Keen gardeners will be in their element in the polytunnel.

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Rachael says: “I think the property would appeal to a variety of people, from a young growing family to a more mature couple.

“It has huge potential with the barn space for someone to either convert to holiday lets/another property, but equally could also be a big draw for somebody looking to run their business from home.”

Rachael McKechnie, pictured, and her husband Malcolm Stoddart are looking forward to a new chapter in their lives.

Meikle Wartle home perfect for families

Although leaving their superb home will be a wrench, the couple, who have three cats, say they are happy in the knowledge that it will an amazing home for another family.

“We’ll miss the privacy, the warm homely feel, the garden and the space but sometimes change can be a good thing and we feel ready to embrace it and look forward to the next adventure.”

Converting the barn is the ideal property project.

To book a viewing

The Hillocks Farmhouse, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £370,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
With a scenic countryside setting close to Aberdeen, you can enjoy the best of both worlds from this four-bedroom family home with detached annex. Photo supplied by Peterkins.
Soak up panoramic views in this £549,000 Kemnay home
15 Devanha Gardens South is brimming with charm and character. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Beautiful family home complete with whisky bar on the market near Duthie Park for…
Broombrae House in Inverurie is one of the incredible homes on the market this week.
Six amazing homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland
Braeriach in Craigellachie was on the market for £650,000 before it sold at a closing date. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Food for thought: Moray property boom linked to thriving restaurant scene
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch
A photo of an CGI image of the new development of apartments in Aberdeen
Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented