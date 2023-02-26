Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.

This week’s pick of the properties feature family homes with beautiful scenery and attractive features.

Tyninghame is filled with natural light and has open plan spaces.

Tyninghame, Laide, Achnasheen

This detached villa is centrally located in the hamlet of Laide will appeal to a wide range of buyers including those seeking a family- sized home.

The well-proportioned accommodation is filled with natural light having a triple aspect open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, and with two double aspect first-floor bedrooms.

Many improvements have been made to Tyninghame including the replacement of the original heating system with an oil fired central heating system and in 2020, the remodelling of the kitchen.

The ground floor shower room has been upgraded to a high specification and a wood burning stove installed in the sitting room adding to the property’s desirability.

Offers over £320,000 with Galbraith.

Howe Of Anguston Farm, Peterculter, has been architect-designed and has lovely views.

Howe Of Anguston Farm, Peterculter

If you are looking for a lifestyle change then Howe of Anguston Farm may be for you.

This architected-designed five-bedroom detached house with large garden is situated on Royal Deeside with magnificent views towards the hills and beyond.

This extensive family home will present the buyers with a ready to move into luxury, and a lifestyle which combines easy access to Aberdeen city and country living.

The property comprises of the old farmhouse which has been extensively extended with stone from the surrounding fields.

The recently extended lounge has the wow factor with bifolding doors leading to one of the external seating areas. This room also benefits from a galleried landing above.

A special feature of the upstairs is the open galleried study, which is encased in glass and is ideal as a home office.

Optionally and by separate negotiation an adjoining field of 9.54 acres, currently used for grazing, could be purchased as part of the property.

Price over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine.

1 Hillside Lane, Portlethen, was built by Veitchi Homes to a premium standard.

1 Hillside Lane, Portlethen

Situated in the modern Hillside development of Portlethen, this spacious four or five bedroom detached home has an EPC rating B and completed by housebuilder Veitchi Homes to a premium standard with quality craftsmanship and finish throughout.

Offering versatile family living spanning two floors, the property is served by gas central heating with separate temperature control for each floor, with the added convenience of solar panels creating an efficient source of hot water to the home, together with a security alarm system.

A separate dining room is currently utilised as a home office, but would lend itself well to a variety of uses, including a fifth bedroom if desired.

Designed by Laings of Inverurie, the open plan family dining kitchen spans the rear of the home, well-equipped to offer a range of stylish base and wall units, with breakfast bar peninsula, and housing a NEFF five-burner gas hob, feature cooker hood and low level double oven, integrated NEFF fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

There is ample space for family dining and a comfortable seating area, with French-style doors opening to the garden.

Price over £350,000 with Aberdein Considine. 

7 Fareview has four bedrooms and forms part of a steading developments on the outskirts of Torphins.

7 Fareview, Glassel, Banchory

This four-bedroom end-terraced property forms part of a steading developments located on the outskirts of Deeside village of Torphins. Commanding an open outlook to the rear this traditional family home offers spacious family living on two floors and has been well maintained by the present owners.

Overlooking the rear of the property is the spacious lounge which has a floor to ceiling window enjoying an outlook over the garden with a further window to the side.

The dining kitchen is fitted with a good range of base and wall units with roll top work surfaces and splash back tiling.

Bedroom four is currently utilised as study and a cloakroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs the bright and airy upper landing features two large walk in cupboards providing ample storage facilities.

The master bedroom enjoys a south facing outlook and is served by a well appointed shower room. Two double bedrooms, both with built in storage and a family bathroom completes upstairs.

Price over £320,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Cherry Trees at Banchory is a charming four-bedroom detached cottage.

Cherry Trees, Banchory Lodge, Banchory

Ideally positioned for river walks, this charming four-bedroom detached cottage has been maintained to the highest of standards by the current owner.

Cherry Trees is set within generous garden grounds which is well stocked with an array of colourful flowers and mature trees.

Highlights include hardwood flooring and an oak staircase, an open plan kitchen and dining area with double doors which open into the conservatory and open fires.

The formal lounge is accessed from the kitchen and enjoys a dual aspect over the front and rear garden whilst a wood burning stove set on a slate hearth provides extra warmth to this room.

The family room is of generous proportions and features an open fire set within an oak marble and surround.

Also worthy of mention is the fully insulated, floored loft which is access from the lounge on the ground floor.

Price over £480,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Woodend enjoys a scenic location on the outskirts of Kemnay.

Woodend, Parkhill, Kemnay, Inverurie

This is a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home set in a scenic, rural location on the outskirts of Kemnay.

The elevated plot provides panoramic views over the surrounding countryside from every room along with extensive, well-maintained garden grounds outside.

It also benefits from a two-bedroomed detached annex located a short distance from the main house, accommodation comprising of an entrance hallway, lounge/diner, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the ground floor, the upper floor has a family room and second bedroom.

Outside, the rear enclosed large garden enjoys a lovely raised decking area with Veranda providing a great space for outdoor entertaining.

Price over £549,000 with Peterkins.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
