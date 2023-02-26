Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties feature family homes with beautiful scenery and attractive features.

Tyninghame, Laide, Achnasheen

This detached villa is centrally located in the hamlet of Laide will appeal to a wide range of buyers including those seeking a family- sized home.

The well-proportioned accommodation is filled with natural light having a triple aspect open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, and with two double aspect first-floor bedrooms.

Many improvements have been made to Tyninghame including the replacement of the original heating system with an oil fired central heating system and in 2020, the remodelling of the kitchen.

The ground floor shower room has been upgraded to a high specification and a wood burning stove installed in the sitting room adding to the property’s desirability.

Offers over £320,000 with Galbraith.

Howe Of Anguston Farm, Peterculter

If you are looking for a lifestyle change then Howe of Anguston Farm may be for you.

This architected-designed five-bedroom detached house with large garden is situated on Royal Deeside with magnificent views towards the hills and beyond.

This extensive family home will present the buyers with a ready to move into luxury, and a lifestyle which combines easy access to Aberdeen city and country living.

The property comprises of the old farmhouse which has been extensively extended with stone from the surrounding fields.

The recently extended lounge has the wow factor with bifolding doors leading to one of the external seating areas. This room also benefits from a galleried landing above.

A special feature of the upstairs is the open galleried study, which is encased in glass and is ideal as a home office.

Optionally and by separate negotiation an adjoining field of 9.54 acres, currently used for grazing, could be purchased as part of the property.

Price over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine.

1 Hillside Lane, Portlethen

Situated in the modern Hillside development of Portlethen, this spacious four or five bedroom detached home has an EPC rating B and completed by housebuilder Veitchi Homes to a premium standard with quality craftsmanship and finish throughout.

Offering versatile family living spanning two floors, the property is served by gas central heating with separate temperature control for each floor, with the added convenience of solar panels creating an efficient source of hot water to the home, together with a security alarm system.

A separate dining room is currently utilised as a home office, but would lend itself well to a variety of uses, including a fifth bedroom if desired.

Designed by Laings of Inverurie, the open plan family dining kitchen spans the rear of the home, well-equipped to offer a range of stylish base and wall units, with breakfast bar peninsula, and housing a NEFF five-burner gas hob, feature cooker hood and low level double oven, integrated NEFF fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

There is ample space for family dining and a comfortable seating area, with French-style doors opening to the garden.

Price over £350,000 with Aberdein Considine.

7 Fareview, Glassel, Banchory

This four-bedroom end-terraced property forms part of a steading developments located on the outskirts of Deeside village of Torphins. Commanding an open outlook to the rear this traditional family home offers spacious family living on two floors and has been well maintained by the present owners.

Overlooking the rear of the property is the spacious lounge which has a floor to ceiling window enjoying an outlook over the garden with a further window to the side.

The dining kitchen is fitted with a good range of base and wall units with roll top work surfaces and splash back tiling.

Bedroom four is currently utilised as study and a cloakroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs the bright and airy upper landing features two large walk in cupboards providing ample storage facilities.

The master bedroom enjoys a south facing outlook and is served by a well appointed shower room. Two double bedrooms, both with built in storage and a family bathroom completes upstairs.

Price over £320,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Cherry Trees, Banchory Lodge, Banchory

Ideally positioned for river walks, this charming four-bedroom detached cottage has been maintained to the highest of standards by the current owner.

Cherry Trees is set within generous garden grounds which is well stocked with an array of colourful flowers and mature trees.

Highlights include hardwood flooring and an oak staircase, an open plan kitchen and dining area with double doors which open into the conservatory and open fires.

The formal lounge is accessed from the kitchen and enjoys a dual aspect over the front and rear garden whilst a wood burning stove set on a slate hearth provides extra warmth to this room.

The family room is of generous proportions and features an open fire set within an oak marble and surround.

Also worthy of mention is the fully insulated, floored loft which is access from the lounge on the ground floor.

Price over £480,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Woodend, Parkhill, Kemnay, Inverurie

This is a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home set in a scenic, rural location on the outskirts of Kemnay.

The elevated plot provides panoramic views over the surrounding countryside from every room along with extensive, well-maintained garden grounds outside.

It also benefits from a two-bedroomed detached annex located a short distance from the main house, accommodation comprising of an entrance hallway, lounge/diner, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the ground floor, the upper floor has a family room and second bedroom.

Outside, the rear enclosed large garden enjoys a lovely raised decking area with Veranda providing a great space for outdoor entertaining.

Price over £549,000 with Peterkins.