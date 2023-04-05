What colour of bathroom will most increase your property’s value?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new study analysing the correlation between bathroom colour and home value has been released, providing valuable insights for homeowners and potential buyers alike.

The research, conducted with supplier Tradebase, analysed a number of properties to determine the impact of bathroom colour on property value.

The study’s data-driven findings indicate that the color of a bathroom can significantly affect a home’s value, with neutral shades proving to be the most advantageous choices.

With colour having such an impact, homeowners looking to sell or renovate might want to consider the findings when deciding how to decorate.

Although it probably comes as no surprise that a white bathroom is the most popular choice, it might be interesting to note that according to the survey, it adds an average of 3% on to the value of a home.

The trend for grey has made it into the smallest room in the house it would seem – with a grey bathroom adding 2.8% on to a property’s value.

Blue is the next most popular colour, possibly because of its associations with freshness and water, and will add 1.9% on to the value, while green, the calming colour of nature, will add 0.5%.

After that it’s into negative territory and the rest of the results may come as an eye-opener, especially for anyone who loves a splash of vivid colour.

A yellow bathroom will, according to the findings, knock 1.2% off the property value but it’s not as shocking as pink, which will have a whopping 2.5% negative impact.

But brace yourself if you’re a seller with a bathroom in the least popular colour featured in the survey.

Red will knock an average of 4.1% off the value of the home you’re hoping to find a buyer for.

A spokesperson from Tradebase said: “White bathrooms are often seen as a clean, timeless choice that appeals to a broad range of potential buyers.

“Grey is another popular option, as it provides a modern, sophisticated aesthetic without being too bold.”

On the other hand, vibrant colours like red and pink were found to have a negative effect on property value.

“While some homeowners may be drawn to bold colours, it’s essential to remember that these choices may not resonate with everyone,” the spokesperson said.

“When it comes to selling your home, it’s best to opt for colours that have broader appeal.

“Interestingly, the study also found that cooler colours such as blue and green can have a positive impact on home value, albeit to a lesser extent than neutral tones.

“Blue and green are known for their calming effect, which can be particularly appealing in a bathroom setting.”

