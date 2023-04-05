What colour of bathroom will most increase your property’s value?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

What colour of bathroom will most increase your property’s value?

If you're selling a home should you repaint the bathroom? You might say yes after reading these research findings

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Could this choice of wall colour impact the value of the home?
Could this choice of wall colour impact the value of the home?

A new study analysing the correlation between bathroom colour and home value has been released, providing valuable insights for homeowners and potential buyers alike.

The research, conducted with supplier Tradebase, analysed a number of properties to determine the impact of bathroom colour on property value.

The study’s data-driven findings indicate that the color of a bathroom can significantly affect a home’s value, with neutral shades proving to be the most advantageous choices.

With colour having such an impact, homeowners looking to sell or renovate might want to consider the findings when deciding how to decorate.

White is the most popular colour for a bathroom and as this one shows, it can be spectacular.

Although it probably comes as no surprise that a white bathroom is the most popular choice, it might be interesting to note that according to the survey, it adds an average of 3% on to the value of a home.

The trend for grey has made it into the smallest room in the house it would seem – with a grey bathroom adding 2.8% on to a property’s value.

A particularly modern bathroom featuring grey concrete.

Blue is the next most popular colour, possibly because of its associations with freshness and water, and will add 1.9% on to the value, while green, the calming colour of nature, will add 0.5%.

After that it’s into negative territory and the rest of the results may come as an eye-opener, especially for anyone who loves a splash of vivid colour.

A yellow bathroom will, according to the findings, knock 1.2% off the property value but it’s not as shocking as pink, which will have a whopping 2.5% negative impact.

A green bathroom is still liked, just not as much as blue, grey and white.

But brace yourself if you’re a seller with a bathroom in the least popular colour featured in the survey.

Red will knock an average of 4.1% off the value of the home you’re hoping to find a buyer for.

Think pink if you like – but it’s not popular with buyers.

A spokesperson from Tradebase said: “White bathrooms are often seen as a clean, timeless choice that appeals to a broad range of potential buyers.

“Grey is another popular option, as it provides a modern, sophisticated aesthetic without being too bold.”

On the other hand, vibrant colours like red and pink were found to have a negative effect on property value.

Yikes! This red bathroom certainly makes a statement.

“While some homeowners may be drawn to bold colours, it’s essential to remember that these choices may not resonate with everyone,” the spokesperson said.

“When it comes to selling your home, it’s best to opt for colours that have broader appeal.

“Interestingly, the study also found that cooler colours such as blue and green can have a positive impact on home value, albeit to a lesser extent than neutral tones.

“Blue and green are known for their calming effect, which can be particularly appealing in a bathroom setting.”

Yellow not so mellow but this is a particularly striking look.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Editor's Picks