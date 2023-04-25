Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

From a dilapidated croft house to a fabulous five-bedroom family home, Susan and Chris Oliver have put their heart and soul into creating their dream home.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.

As far as transformations go, The Goat Shed wasn’t a property project for the faint hearted.

From the tin roof to the outdoor brick toilet, every inch of this dilapidated 1890s croft house required a major makeover.

But far from being put off, Susan and Chris Oliver jumped at the chance to put their own stamp on the rural retreat.

Over the past 12 years, the couple, who are both accountants, have put their blood, sweat and tears into the property, transforming it into a five-bedroom award-winning, architect-designed family home.

The Goat Shed is super modern inside.

“The house was a dilapidated 1890s croft house with a tin roof and an outdoors brick toilet when we bought the plot,” says Chris.

“We employed Glen Strachan, an architect, who transformed it alongside George Black, a builder into a light, spacious and unique home, which won an Aberdeenshire Design Award in 2012.

“We extended the property from a small croft house to a five-bedroom home with kitchen/dining room, two public rooms and a study – and with access by private footbridge over the stream.”

This photo was taken before The Goat Shed was revamped by Chris and Susan Oliver. Photo supplied by Chris Oliver.

Picturesque location

Downsizing to Dundee to be nearer to their family, the couple have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare for an exciting new chapter in their lives.

“We’ll miss the sense of space and light and the sense of achievement of having co-created a unique home with our architect and builder,” says Chris.

Enjoying a picturesque location in a beautiful woodland garden, The Goat Shed certainly catches the eye with its striking façade, fairytale like footbridge, ponds and streams.

This attractive room brings the outside in.

Architecturally designed home

Inside, the attractive accommodation is all on one level and opens up with a welcoming hallway.

Designed with high ceilings and wooden beams, the exceptionally spacious lounge is brimming with character with large French doors and an outlook over the front of the home.

Meanwhile, working from home is easy as there is a study located next to the lounge.

And for those who love cooking, the split-level dining kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its skylights and superb storage units while there is a handy utility room next door with a door to the back garden.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the split level kitchen.

Major renovation

Over the years, the couple, who share their home with their working cocker spaniel Belle and their cat Tatu, say their stylish home has been the perfect place to entertain.

“The house is particularly special at Christmas when it accommodates our grown-up family who return to snuggle down for a restful rural festive break,” says Chris.

Also impressive is the master bedroom with en suite shower, as well as a further double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a cosy family room.

Just off the entrance hall, there are a further three double bedrooms all of which have double built-in sliding wardrobes while the third bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Chris and Susan Oliver will be sad to leave their wonderful home but are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy. Photo supplied by Chris Oliver.

Immaculate interior

Completing the interior is a three-piece family bathroom.

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, the couple say it will undoubtedly bring another family a great deal of joy.

“We’ve most enjoyed the feeling of space and light provided by the unique design and the warmth from underfloor heating provided from ground source heating,” says Chris.

“The greatest feeling is to look through the full-length windows and watch the abundant wildlife and the changing weather conditions.”

The rooms are all very bright and spacious.

Al fresco entertaining

Outside, the garden is perfect for al fresco entertaining while there is also an external cabin/workshop with power and water and a garden shed with power.

Asked what she thinks will most appeal to buyers, Chris says: “The house has lots of special spaces through its clever design.

“There is a sense of flow from room to room and places for the family to come together and others to get time apart.

“We replanted the woodland garden in 2019 (after felling all the old conifers) and created three wildlife ponds.

The property is set within 5.5 acres of a woodland garden.

“There is lots of potential for the buyer to further develop the woodland and attract even more wildlife.

“It is calm and peaceful and yet just two miles from Tarves, and six miles from Oldmedrum and Ellon.

“Aberdeen is 17 miles away and the house is on a direct daily bus route, which is a big plus for nights out.”

Located just a four-minute drive from Tarves and a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen, The Goat Shed enjoys a peaceful location close while remaining close to the city.

Asked who they think will suit the property next, Chris says: “The property will suit a growing family who enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

An external two-roomed cabin/workshop with power and water and a garden shed are included in the sale.

The Goat Shed, The Den Of Keithfield, Tarves, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £535,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

