Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As far as transformations go, The Goat Shed wasn’t a property project for the faint hearted.

From the tin roof to the outdoor brick toilet, every inch of this dilapidated 1890s croft house required a major makeover.

But far from being put off, Susan and Chris Oliver jumped at the chance to put their own stamp on the rural retreat.

Over the past 12 years, the couple, who are both accountants, have put their blood, sweat and tears into the property, transforming it into a five-bedroom award-winning, architect-designed family home.

“The house was a dilapidated 1890s croft house with a tin roof and an outdoors brick toilet when we bought the plot,” says Chris.

“We employed Glen Strachan, an architect, who transformed it alongside George Black, a builder into a light, spacious and unique home, which won an Aberdeenshire Design Award in 2012.

“We extended the property from a small croft house to a five-bedroom home with kitchen/dining room, two public rooms and a study – and with access by private footbridge over the stream.”

Picturesque location

Downsizing to Dundee to be nearer to their family, the couple have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare for an exciting new chapter in their lives.

“We’ll miss the sense of space and light and the sense of achievement of having co-created a unique home with our architect and builder,” says Chris.

Enjoying a picturesque location in a beautiful woodland garden, The Goat Shed certainly catches the eye with its striking façade, fairytale like footbridge, ponds and streams.

Architecturally designed home

Inside, the attractive accommodation is all on one level and opens up with a welcoming hallway.

Designed with high ceilings and wooden beams, the exceptionally spacious lounge is brimming with character with large French doors and an outlook over the front of the home.

Meanwhile, working from home is easy as there is a study located next to the lounge.

And for those who love cooking, the split-level dining kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its skylights and superb storage units while there is a handy utility room next door with a door to the back garden.

Major renovation

Over the years, the couple, who share their home with their working cocker spaniel Belle and their cat Tatu, say their stylish home has been the perfect place to entertain.

“The house is particularly special at Christmas when it accommodates our grown-up family who return to snuggle down for a restful rural festive break,” says Chris.

Also impressive is the master bedroom with en suite shower, as well as a further double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a cosy family room.

Just off the entrance hall, there are a further three double bedrooms all of which have double built-in sliding wardrobes while the third bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Immaculate interior

Completing the interior is a three-piece family bathroom.

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, the couple say it will undoubtedly bring another family a great deal of joy.

“We’ve most enjoyed the feeling of space and light provided by the unique design and the warmth from underfloor heating provided from ground source heating,” says Chris.

“The greatest feeling is to look through the full-length windows and watch the abundant wildlife and the changing weather conditions.”

Al fresco entertaining

Outside, the garden is perfect for al fresco entertaining while there is also an external cabin/workshop with power and water and a garden shed with power.

Asked what she thinks will most appeal to buyers, Chris says: “The house has lots of special spaces through its clever design.

“There is a sense of flow from room to room and places for the family to come together and others to get time apart.

“We replanted the woodland garden in 2019 (after felling all the old conifers) and created three wildlife ponds.

“There is lots of potential for the buyer to further develop the woodland and attract even more wildlife.

“It is calm and peaceful and yet just two miles from Tarves, and six miles from Oldmedrum and Ellon.

“Aberdeen is 17 miles away and the house is on a direct daily bus route, which is a big plus for nights out.”

Located just a four-minute drive from Tarves and a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen, The Goat Shed enjoys a peaceful location close while remaining close to the city.

Asked who they think will suit the property next, Chris says: “The property will suit a growing family who enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

The Goat Shed, The Den Of Keithfield, Tarves, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £535,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk