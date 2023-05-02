Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brimming with charm, character and the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary features, this superb three-storey granite townhouse belies its 126-year life span.

Ageing like a fine wine, it’s hard to believe that the elegant six-bedroom property in Stanley Street was built in 1897 and sold to a Miss Gordon for just £600.

Fast forward to today and the timeless traditional property is more beautiful than ever with a plethora of period features from decorative cornicing and exposed flooring to original staircases and striking fireplaces.

For the past 25 years, the property has been a wonderful home to Dr Finlay Forbes, his wife Nadine and their family.

From Aberdeen to Australia

More recently, the couple have leased the home to their family as they made the move to Darwin in Australia where Finlay works as a rural medical practitioner in Aboriginal health.

But as their family have moved on from the home, the couple say it’s the right time to put it on the market for another family to enjoy.

“It’s a great family home, very handy for town and schools,” says Finlay.

“Also, the south facing front rooms catch the sun.

“Having done a lot of the work in the house, assisted by some talented construction friends, I will miss the woodwork and as the cook in the home, the new kitchen.”

Dating back to 1897

Built by George Bruce in 1897, Finlay says it was the property’s period features and its affordable price tag that first caught his eye.

“House prices were high in Aberdeen in 1998 and this property had been partly renovated with new roof and plumbing, thus it was more affordable,” says Finlay.

“We were also attracted to the open plan lounge and the airiness of the house with its original features.

“It was also very handy for schools and there was plenty of rooms for visitors.”

Enjoying an enviable west end location, just a 10-minute walk from the city centre, the property is ideal for busy families as everything is on the doorstep.

Aesthetically attractive from the outside, the property is even more striking inside where an ornate tiled vestibule leads into a handsome hallway complete with a high ceiling, cornicing, exposed floorboards, a fireplace and a curved ornate staircase.

Period pizzazz

The excellent first impressions continue through in the bright lounge, a traditional yet modern space with a large front facing window, a high ceiling, decorative cornicing, exposed floorboards and a fireplace.

On open plan with the lounge is the warm and welcoming dining room which is also brimming with characterful features including a fireplace, bay windows with original panelling and a door to the back garden.

At the beating heart of this home though is the seriously impressive kitchen complete with skylights, superb storage units, a range cooker, an integrated dishwasher, an American style fridge/freezer and access to the garden.

Perfect for parties

Over the years, Finlay says the property has been perfect for entertaining family and friends.

“The kitchen and the open plan lounge were great for parties, especially when my kids became teenagers,” says Finlay.

“We’ve enjoyed many a good summer barbecue in the garden.”

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a laundry room and toilet.

Three floors

An original sweeping staircase leads to the first-floor landing where there are three cosy double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The staircase continues to the top floor landing where there are a further two double bedrooms and a single bedroom which is currently used as a home office.

A shower room completes the top floor accommodation.

Asked what he thinks will most appeal to buyers, Finlay says:

“It is a classic old Aberdeen granite house and it’s bright and airy.

“It’s just a great family home in a good area.”

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is made for summer socialising as there is a fantastic decking area which is ideal for barbecues and a handy shed for storage.

To book a viewing

56 Stanley Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk.