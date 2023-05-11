Aberdeen property expert welcomes new zero-deposit mortgage launched for renters aspiring to be homeowners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen property expert welcomes new zero-deposit mortgage launched for renters aspiring to be homeowners

Skipton Building Society’s new mortgage could help people with a strong history of paying their rent but who have been only able to save a little or nothing for a deposit to buy their first home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Renters who lack savings or financial support from their family can potentially make the jump on to the housing ladder with a new zero-deposit mortgage.

Skipton Building Society’s new track record mortgage could give a helping hand to people with a strong history of paying their rent but who have been only able to save a little or nothing for a deposit to buy their first home.

The deal is available for first-time buyers across Britain. Tenants aged 21 and over may be able to take out mortgages at between 95% to 100% of the value of the property they want to buy.

In return, they will need to demonstrate a strong track record of paying their rent, with evidence of a minimum of 12 months of rental history.

Aberdeen property expert Sean Sinclair welcomes the new mortgage. Photo supplied by Sean Sinclair.

Sean Sinclair, a mortgage and protection advisor at Aberdeen based estate agent Peterkins, says the new mortgage is good news for first time buyers.

“This offering from Skipton Building Society will be a welcome development for those first time buyers who have been unable to save a deposit to allow them to get a foot on the property ladder, despite being able to demonstrate a track record of effectively paying their landlord’s mortgage,” says Sean.

“The financial crises of 2008 taught us that negative equity is a risk with high loan-to-value (LTV) borrowing; if property prices fall, borrowers may find that they have no equity and few options open to them at the end of their initial fixed rate period. A relatively long five year fixed rate will help mitigate this risk.”

People may be eligible if they have paid in full at least 12 months rent in a row within the past 18 months and are looking to borrow up to £600,000.

How it works

The new mortgage may help first-time buyers get on the property ladder. Image: Shutterstock

Renters will also have to pass affordability and credit checks.

It’s also worth noting in the terms and conditions for the track record mortgage deal on its website, Skipton said that it will not lend on new-build flats.

It also said the track record mortgage cannot be used with any other borrowing scheme.

Skipton also said it will be ensuring, when looking at affordability, that buyers will not be paying more on a monthly basis than their current rent.

For example, a tenant paying an average of £800 per month over the past six months will have a maximum monthly mortgage payment of £800.

The fee-free mortgage is a five-year-fixed-rate product with a rate of 5.49% and the maximum mortgage term is 35 years.

Helping first-time buyers

Skipton Building Society has a branch in Union Street. Image: Shutterstock

Charlotte Harrison, chief executive of home financing at Skipton, said: “We need to tackle the UK’s housing affordability crisis to enable more people, especially renters who are trapped in renting cycles, to buy their first home.

“People trapped in renting is one of the UK’s biggest housing challenges, having a massive impact on the fabric of our society.

“With escalating rents and the cost-of-living squeeze further impacting people’s ability to save for a house deposit, it’s making it almost impossible for people get on to the property ladder.”

