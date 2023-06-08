Moving home: Four mistakes that could cost you up to £1,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Moving home: Four mistakes that could cost you up to £1,000

Moving home is stressful and it's easy to miss something but some errors come with a hefty price tag so it's good idea to make a to-do list

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Pets need to be considered when moving home.
Pets need to be considered when moving home.

Moving house is said to be one of life’s most stressful events, along with planning a wedding and having a child.

So it is only natural that when the time comes, things may slip your mind. However, some mistakes can come with a hefty price tag.

Bettina Faull, housing expert and sales manager at Cala Homes has put together some of the common costly mistakes people make when moving home.

Moving home is stressful with lots to do and think about so it pays to be prepared.

1. Failing to change address on your pet’s microchip.

Microchips became a legal requirement in the UK for all dogs over the age of eight weeks in 2016. The law was also extended to cats in 2021, with all cats over the age of 20 weeks requiring a microchip too. In both cases the microchip must be registered to one of the approved databases and kept up to date with the correct information.

The fine for not complying is £500. More tips on moving with pets can be found in Cala’s guide Top Tips for Moving Home with your Pet.

By law, pets need up-to-date details for their microchip.

2. Not updating your driving licence.

Many people forget their address is even on their driving licence, but this excuse won’t matter if caught out with the wrong address.

Drivers are required by law to let the DVLA know if they change their address and it’s free to do so. If a driver fails to notify the DVLA of changes they could face a fine of up to £1,000.

This only applies to those who are permanently changing address, so students for example who are living in at university do not need to change their address.

The address on a driving licence has to be correct and it’s free to update it.

3. Forgetting to inform TV Licensing.

If you are paying for your TV licence, move house and forget to update your address, not only could you be paying for the licence for your previous property, but you could also get caught out without a TV licence in your new home without realising.

Without one, you risk prosecution and can be issued a fine of up to £1,000, plus court costs.

You can change the address with TV Licensing up to three months before you move, and you can do it online.

It is a good idea to create a moving house checklist to help you keep track of the places where an address change is required.

Remember to update your TV licence before you get too cosy in your new home.

4. Overloading your car when moving.

Moving is expensive, so it is only natural, especially in a cost of living crisis, that you would want to find ways of cutting costs. One of these ways is by taking care of some of the physical moving yourself.

The issue this can cause is that loading the car with furniture and boxes can take your car over its official weight limit, which is an offence.

Drivers found guilty of this can land themselves with a fine of up to £300 and three penalty points if the car is overloaded past its official weight limit.

The weight limit of your car will be in the vehicle handbook.

Loading your car up to move is tempting but make sure you’re not breaking the law.
Making a checklist is essential.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

