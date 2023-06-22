Could Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service be ‘hijacked’ for patient transport?

Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service could be “hijacked” by the health service as patient transport for those losing local GP services.

That is one of the worries arising from the closure of Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries.

Councillors Bridget Mustard and Neil Cameron also want to know what NHS Grampian is doing to recruit a GP for patients in those communities.

And they are calling for meaningful discussions between health services and campaigners who want their local GP services reinstated.

‘Hijacked’

Conservative Mrs Mustard and Mr Cameron, who is SNP, will seek the support of members at a meeting of Moray Council next week.

Mrs Mustard is tabling a notice of motion to have issues around the branch surgeries resolved.

It comes after two attempts to discuss the matter – one by Mr Cameron and another by councillor Marc Macrae – failed to get before members.

The council-run m.connect bus service was trialled as a solution to take patients from Burghead and Hopeman for appointments in Lossiemouth.

But the buses are used for school transport. So operating hours are limited to 9.15am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday during term time.

Mrs Mustard wants clarification over the purpose of the service and does not want it “hijacked” for patient transport.

She said: “The community say they don’t like it and have fears of being left behind.

“If you have a 1.30pm appointment, that could run late. Say the appointment’s 15-20 minutes, then you’ve missed your bus.

Health services ‘not listening’

“There’s fear a precedence is set, and this could be seen as a solution for other communities.

“It’s not sustainable and it can’t be the solution.”

There are also concerns that a council service could be used to mitigate cuts being made by another organisation.

Mr Cameron said: “What we’re trying to achieve is dialogue.

“It’s just not happening.

“The practice is piggy in the middle, and it’s NHS Grampian and Health and Social Care Moray who are holding the strings.

“They’re just not listening to the concerns of residence.”

The two members for Heldon and Laich want a proper transport solution to be agreed so patients can attend GP appointments in Lossiemouth.

And they want that request to the local authority to come from the Moray Integration Joint Board.

Burghead and Hopeman branch surgery closures

The move comes days before a final decision on the future of the branch surgeries is decided by the IJB.

They will meet on Thursday, the day after full council.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “We note the motion going before Moray councillors and would like to underline our commitment to continuing engagement with both our local authority partners and the local community.”

Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries were shut at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March 2020

Community engagement commitment

However, they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Moray coast practice is not prepared to staff them anymore because of concerns for employee safety.

Also, the buildings do not comply with current health care standards.

The branch surgeries were open on a part-time basis and saw a combined total of 114 patients a week.

A public consultation on their future attracted more than 650 responses.

Around 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting them for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.