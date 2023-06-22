Could Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service be ‘hijacked’ for patient transport?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service be ‘hijacked’ for patient transport?

It is one of the concerns arising from the closure of Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There are concerns Moray Council's m.connect dial-a-bus service could be 'hijacked' for patient transport. Image: Moray Council
Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service could be “hijacked” by the health service as patient transport for those losing local GP services.

That is one of the worries arising from the closure of Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries.

Councillors Bridget Mustard and Neil Cameron also want to know what NHS Grampian is doing to recruit a GP for patients in those communities.

And they are calling for meaningful discussions between health services and campaigners who want their local GP services reinstated.

‘Hijacked’

Conservative Mrs Mustard and Mr Cameron, who is SNP, will seek the support of members at a meeting of Moray Council next week.

Mrs Mustard is tabling a notice of motion to have issues around the branch surgeries resolved.

It comes after two attempts to discuss the matter – one by Mr Cameron and another by councillor Marc Macrae – failed to get before members.

The council-run m.connect bus service was trialled as a solution to take patients from Burghead and Hopeman for appointments in Lossiemouth.

Councillor Bridget Mustard.

But the buses are used for school transport. So operating hours are limited to 9.15am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday during term time.

Mrs Mustard wants clarification over the purpose of the service and does not want it “hijacked” for patient transport.

She said: “The community say they don’t like it and have fears of being left behind.

“If you have a 1.30pm appointment, that could run late. Say the appointment’s 15-20 minutes, then you’ve missed your bus.

Health services ‘not listening’

“There’s fear a precedence is set, and this could be seen as a solution for other communities.

“It’s not sustainable and it can’t be the solution.”

There are also concerns that a council service could be used to mitigate cuts being made by another organisation.

Mr Cameron said: “What we’re trying to achieve is dialogue.

“It’s just not happening.

Councillor Neil Cameron.

“The practice is piggy in the middle, and it’s NHS Grampian and Health and Social Care Moray who are holding the strings.

“They’re just not listening to the concerns of residence.”

The two members for Heldon and Laich want a proper transport solution to be agreed so patients can attend GP appointments in Lossiemouth.

And they want that request to the local authority to come from the Moray Integration Joint Board.

Burghead and Hopeman branch surgery closures

The move comes days before a final decision on the future of the branch surgeries is decided by the IJB.

They will meet on Thursday, the day after full council.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “We note the motion going before Moray councillors and would like to underline our commitment to continuing engagement with both our local authority partners and the local community.”

Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries were shut at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March 2020

Community engagement commitment

However, they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Moray coast practice is not prepared to staff them anymore because of concerns for employee safety.

Also, the buildings do not comply with current health care standards.

The branch surgeries were open on a part-time basis and saw a combined total of 114 patients a week.

A public consultation on their future attracted more than 650 responses.

Around 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting them for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.

