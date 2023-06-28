Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen’s west end

Recently refurbished, this fabulous four bedroom granite home is like something straight out of an interior design magazine

By Rosemary Lowne
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

If the thought of DIY sends shivers down your spine then this recently refurbished granite gem of a home in Aberdeen’s west end may appeal.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Kepplestone Avenue, just a five minute drive to the city centre, this fabulous four-bedroom home is made for modern family life.

Exuding all the charm and character synonymous with beautifully restored granite homes, the striking grey facade instantly draws the eye.

The feel good factor continues inside where a crisp and fresh hallway with herringbone flooring leads through to the ground floor accommodation.

The open plan kitchen, diner and lounge lends itself to memorable family occasions. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Entertain in style at this house in Aberdeen’s west end

It’s impossible not to envisage family parties and milestone moments in the impeccably designed open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

Featuring a range of sleek and stylish storage space complemented by aqua coloured tiled splashback, a solid wood worktop and a deep Belfast sink and mixer tap, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

And whether its baking cakes with the little ones or rustling up a full blown Sunday roast, the kitchen has a plethora of appliances including a five ring induction hob with extractor fan, an integrated double oven, as well as an integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

This immaculate home is in walk-in condition. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Sleep soundly in the dreamy master bedroom of this west end house in Aberdeen’s west end

Extra storage space is also located in the deep understairs storage cupboard while French doors mean al fresco dining is only a few steps away.

Also on the ground floor is two dreamy bedrooms with access to a trendy Jack and Jill en suite shower room.

In addition, there is also an attractive family bathroom with a modern freestanding bath.

Sink into the deepest sleep in this soothing sanctuary. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Children’s playroom

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further with the stunning master bedroom complete with an en suite.

Meanwhile, the L-shaped fourth double bedroom is designed for a good night’s sleep.

Families are well catered for as next to the fourth bedroom is a playroom/storage room with a Velux window.

There’s also plenty of garden space for the kids to run wild as well as a patio area for family barbecues and a driveway with space for multiple cars.

The bedrooms have been beautifully designed so that you wake up feeling refreshed and reinvigorated.  Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Family barbecues are on the menu

It’s worth noting that this home also has gas central heating, double glazing and all fitted flooring, integrated appliances and some light fittings are included in the sale.

Location wise, Kepplestone Avenue is in the beating heart of Aberdeen’s sought after west end area, close to Anderson Drive and all the shops, cafes and leisure facilities that the city has to offer.

Soak up the sun in the spacious back garden.  Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

4 Kepplestone Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

