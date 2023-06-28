Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen’s west end

If the thought of DIY sends shivers down your spine then this recently refurbished granite gem of a home in Aberdeen’s west end may appeal.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Kepplestone Avenue, just a five minute drive to the city centre, this fabulous four-bedroom home is made for modern family life.

Exuding all the charm and character synonymous with beautifully restored granite homes, the striking grey facade instantly draws the eye.

The feel good factor continues inside where a crisp and fresh hallway with herringbone flooring leads through to the ground floor accommodation.

Entertain in style at this house in Aberdeen’s west end

It’s impossible not to envisage family parties and milestone moments in the impeccably designed open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

Featuring a range of sleek and stylish storage space complemented by aqua coloured tiled splashback, a solid wood worktop and a deep Belfast sink and mixer tap, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

And whether its baking cakes with the little ones or rustling up a full blown Sunday roast, the kitchen has a plethora of appliances including a five ring induction hob with extractor fan, an integrated double oven, as well as an integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

Sleep soundly in the dreamy master bedroom of this west end house in Aberdeen’s west end

Extra storage space is also located in the deep understairs storage cupboard while French doors mean al fresco dining is only a few steps away.

Also on the ground floor is two dreamy bedrooms with access to a trendy Jack and Jill en suite shower room.

In addition, there is also an attractive family bathroom with a modern freestanding bath.

Children’s playroom

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further with the stunning master bedroom complete with an en suite.

Meanwhile, the L-shaped fourth double bedroom is designed for a good night’s sleep.

Families are well catered for as next to the fourth bedroom is a playroom/storage room with a Velux window.

There’s also plenty of garden space for the kids to run wild as well as a patio area for family barbecues and a driveway with space for multiple cars.

Family barbecues are on the menu

It’s worth noting that this home also has gas central heating, double glazing and all fitted flooring, integrated appliances and some light fittings are included in the sale.

Location wise, Kepplestone Avenue is in the beating heart of Aberdeen’s sought after west end area, close to Anderson Drive and all the shops, cafes and leisure facilities that the city has to offer.

4 Kepplestone Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk