Soak up stunning views from this £399,000 Fyvie house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Soak up stunning views from this £399,000 Fyvie house

Built from scratch by the current owners, this thoroughly modern home has four bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms and an amazing garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
This fabulous Fyvie house is perfect for family life.
Enjoy all the bucolic beauty of the countryside from this stunning Fyvie family home. Image: Kellas

Postcard perfect countryside views can be enjoyed every day from this fabulous Fyvie family home.

Located just two miles from the village of Fyvie and a commutable 45-minute drive to Aberdeen, the four-bedroom detached house is the epitome of resplendent rural living.

Building their dream home from scratch, Flora Colville, who works as an administrator at Alan Mackay, a local agricultural dealer and her husband Frank, an agricultural contractor, have created a superbly stylish and modern family home with endless views over the luscious rolling countryside.

Flora Colville and her husband Frank, who own the house in Fyvie, Aberdeenshire.
Flora Colville and her husband Frank have loved everything about their beautiful Fyvie home. Image: Flora Colville

After 10 years in their serene self built sanctuary, the couple are moving to pastures new as they prepare to downsize to a bungalow.

Fyvie house in the heart of the Aberdeenshire countryside

Having poured so much love into their beautifully bespoke home, the couple say it will be sad to leave but are happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“The property will suit a family with a need for plenty of rooms and space,” says Flora.

Spacious lounge with large windows with views of the Aberdeenshire countryside.
Sit back, relax and enjoy all the beauty of the rolling countryside from the comfort of the lovely lounge. Image: Kellas

“What we’ve enjoyed most about living here is that the property is very little maintenance, it’s easy to heat and has good insulation.

“Outside, there is an easy-to-maintain large family garden and a sun terrace while travelling to Aberdeen, Dyce and local communities is accessible.”

Dream family home built from scratch

Designing the property themselves, Flora and Frank worked in conjunction with the Baxter Design Company, an architectural services company based in Mintlaw, to create a stylish family home which makes the most of the stunning scenery.

Modern kitchen with large island within the house in Fyvie, Aberdeenshire.
The modern kitchen is the ideal place to whip up a storm. Image: Kellas

Imposing in appearance, first impressions are excellent as the large property enjoys a beautiful backdrop akin to a striking landscape painting.

Inside, the immaculate home has a plethora of spacious rooms and entertaining areas with scope for further bedrooms.

Excellent entertaining spaces

Bringing the outside in with three windows offering amazing views, the large front lounge is particularly impressive and offers the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy day.

Budding master chefs are sure to have their appetites whetted by the open plan kitchen.

Large games room within the Fyvie house.
This room is currently being used a games room but could be transformed into a further bedroom. Image: Kellas

Well laid out with plenty of worktop and storage space plus a central island, this is undoubtedly the hub of the home.

And whether it’s a quick bite to eat for lunch or Christmas round the table with the extended family, the family and dining areas are ideal for all culinary occasions especially as they have patio doors which lead directly to the garden.

Four fabulous bedrooms in the stunning Fyvie House in the Aberdeenshire countryside

Also on the ground floor is a shower room, utility room and the plush principal bedroom suite with dressing area and attractive bathroom.

Upstairs there are two extremely spacious bedrooms and a large family bathroom on one side of the landing.

One of the bedrooms in the property.
Wake up feeling refreshed and reinvigorated after a good night’s sleep in one of the beautiful bedrooms. Image: Kellas

On the other side of the landing is another double bedroom which is currently being used as a home office and games room.

It’s worth noting that there is potential to make the games room into further bedrooms.

Patio is perfect for barbecues

Meanwhile, keen readers could also use the landing as a reading nook or a study space.

Outside, the fully enclosed garden is a horticultural haven with plenty of space for children and pets to roam free.

Summer barbecues with friends or family can also be savoured in the lovely patio area.

Flora Colville and her husband Frank, who own the house in Fyvie, Aberdeenshire.
This bird’s eye view brings to life the home’s spectacular setting. Image: Kellas

Parking is also taken care of as there is space for several cars in the large driveway while an integral double garage offers more space for all your storage needs.

In terms of location, the house is located in the pretty village of Woodhead, just a three minute drive to the neighbouring village of Fyvie where there is a a range of local shops as well as a bowling green, parks and delightful walks around the historic Fyvie Castle.

In addition, there are local schools in the form of Fyvie Primary and Turriff Academy.

Spacious back garden.
The back garden is ideal for growing families. Image: Kellas

To book a viewing

Loran, Woodhead, Fyvie, is on the market for offers over £399,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Enjoy the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the city at this new housing development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership
Houses from £214,000 at new Inverness housing development which promises the best of both…
This wonderful Banchory home is brimming with charm and character. Image: Aberdein Considine
Live your best countryside life in this beautiful Banchory house on the market for…
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market
This exceptional granite home is set out over three levels and boasts a sauna and hot tub.
Stunning Aberdeen house with sauna on the market for £675,000
The Creel Inn at Catterline is up for sale for offers of more than £500,000. Image: DC Thomson Archives
Iconic seafood restaurant The Creel Inn at Catterline goes on the market
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Rachel Dougherty's Banchory cottage has been totally transformed. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
See how this Banchory cottage was transformed thanks to hard work (and help from…
Naomi Morrison's dreams of having a property with a bay window came true when she came across her two storey flat in Burns Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I bought my first home without viewing it': The Aberdeen renovator who has given…
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent
The house in Aberdeen's Milltimber is a magnificent family home.
Magnificent Milltimber house on the market for £1 million