Multi-million-pound refurbishment for Inverness car showroom

An Inverness showroom is driving forward a £1.5 million refurbishment.

Arnold Clark Inverness Volvo is currently undergoing work to improve its facilities and offer services such as MOT tests.

Its new-look showroom in Longman Road will feature a new lounge area for customers.

Work is expected to be finished in autumn this year.

Volvo investment will put Inverness in pole position says company

The retailer will offer sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs when it opens its doors.

The showroom will display the latest range of new Volvo cars, including the electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as used cars.

Head of business William MacKenzie said the project is “about more than just a change of furniture”.

He said: “It’s designed with sustainability at the forefront of mind, to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future.

“We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.”

Arnold Clark Inverness Volvo

Arnold Clark has a 46-year-long history with car company Volvo.

The business will continue to offer their streamlined service to car owners, which they claim halves waiting times.

The companies worked together to open a Volvo dealership in Aberdeen after developing the site of a former supermarket.

Work cost nearly £1m and transformed the former Lidl site creating 40 new jobs.

The Swedish brand announced it was moving to direct sales only in the UK this year.