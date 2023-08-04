Multi-million-pound refurbishment for Inverness car showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound refurbishment for Inverness car showroom

The retailer is set to open its doors for sales, MOT tests and repairs later this year after the work is completed.

By Alex Banks
The showroom in Inverness is undergoing £1.5 million worth of work. Image: Volvo
An Inverness showroom is driving forward a £1.5 million refurbishment.

Arnold Clark Inverness Volvo is currently undergoing work to improve its facilities and offer services such as MOT tests.

Its new-look showroom in Longman Road will feature a new lounge area for customers.

Work is expected to be finished in autumn this year.

Volvo investment will put Inverness in pole position says company

The retailer will offer sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs when it opens its doors.

The showroom will display the latest range of new Volvo cars, including the electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as used cars.

Head of business William MacKenzie said the project is “about more than just a change of furniture”.

The new refurbishments will include a customers lounge and free Wi-Fi. Image: Volvo

He said: “It’s designed with sustainability at the forefront of mind, to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future.

“We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.”

Arnold Clark Inverness Volvo

Arnold Clark has a 46-year-long history with car company Volvo.

The business will continue to offer their streamlined service to car owners, which they claim halves waiting times.

Arnold Clark Inverness Volvo is undergoing a multi-million-pound refurbishment. Image: Volvo.

The companies worked together to open a Volvo dealership in Aberdeen after developing the site of a former supermarket.

Work cost nearly £1m and transformed the former Lidl site creating 40 new jobs.

The Swedish brand announced it was moving to direct sales only in the UK this year.

