Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dream country house in Udny could be yours for £600,000

Built by an award winning architect, this four-bedroom family home is seriously impressive.

By Rosemary Lowne
This incredible Udny home is designed for stylish family living.
Located in the rolling countryside, this stunning home brings something special to the property market. Image: Aberdein Considine

Drink in the most spectacular panoramic views from this super chic countryside house in Udny.

A work of contemporary art, The Bothy is a plush four-bedroom home built by award-winning architect Annie Kenyon.

With its striking gable windows and postcard perfect location, the imposing home is like something straight out of the popular TV show Grand Designs.

But it’s inside where the property really comes into its own with sublime interiors, designer features and floor to ceiling windows perfectly complementing the breathtaking views.

The open plan kitchen and dining areas of the Udny house, there's a living area at the far side of the room, with large glass patio doors looking out onto the Aberdeenshire countryside
Relaxing is a stylish affair in this exceptional open plan living space. Image: Aberdein Considine
Spacious kitchen and dining area in the house for sale in Udny, featuring navy cupboards with white countertops and a large island.
Keen cooks are sure to fall in love with the beautiful kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

Exceptionally stylish Aberdeenshire house with amazing views

Jaw droppingly beautiful, the spacious living, dining and kitchen area is the epitome of stylish family living with large patio doors directly leading outside.

Bringing the outdoors in, the dramatic landscape can be admired all year round from this superb space with a wood burner adding a cosy element during the winter months.

Worthy of a Michelin star for its sleek design, the kitchen is seriously impressive with its range of high quality units and appliances plus a centre island which is perfect for entertaining.

Family movie nights can be savoured in the snug where there is a roll down screen and cinema system with surround sound which are available by separate negotiation.

A living area with a woodburner fireplace, two blue sofas and a projector screen and sound system at the far side of the room. The walls are a crisp white, with three large windows with views over the Aberdeenshire countryside.
Every room in the Udny house enjoys wonderful views over the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Aberdein Considine
The main living area in the Udny home, in the same open-plan room as the kitchen and dining areas. The room features laminate wooden flooring, a modern dark blue sofa with a wooden base, a large bookcase and woodburner. There's a large set of glass patio doors looking out at the Aberdeenshire counrtyside, that lead out to the garden.
The views can be enjoyed all year round. Image: Aberdein Considine

Dreamy bedrooms

This room also has a wood burning stove which makes it the perfect place to cosy up when the nights are dark and chilly.

Also on the ground floor is the fabulous fourth bedroom and an immaculate shower room.

An eye-catching oak staircase with a glazed balustrade leads up to the first floor where there is a pretty gallery landing.

The stuff of dreams, the dual aspect master bedroom boasts amazing views, built-in wardrobes and a spacious ensuite with a large walk-in shower.

One of the bedrooms in the Udny house, with four large windows reaching to the roof of the house and overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside. The walls and bedsheets are white, the headboard, throw and cushions on the bed are shades of blue. There's a small bedside table with a lamp on it.
Wake up to wonderful views from this stunning bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
The bathroom has plenty of room. The upper half of the walls are painted white with the lower half covered in pale blue rectangular tiles. The sink is a white basin on a wooden base with two drawers for toiletries. There's a modern-looking bath at the far side of the room with an alcove in the wall perfect for scented candles and toiletries. There's a shelf running along the wall above the sink and toilet with soap and incense on it. The flooring is made up of textured beige octagonal tiles.
Soak away your stresses in this spa-like bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Glorious garden

Also on this level are two further dreamy double bedrooms and a superb family bathroom.

Outside, the property is surrounded by stunning scenery with endless views of the rolling countryside.

The back garden is mainly lawn with a paved patio area providing the perfect spot to watch the sun go down.

In addition, there is a double garage with power, light and a fully floored loft space.
And for those who work from home, there is a purpose built office joined onto the garage which is fully insulated and has internet, power and heat.

The garden of the Undy property in the Aberdeenshire countryside. There's a stone patio and a large area of grass with a wooden playset with a swing set and slide
Children have freedom to run around in the sprawling gardens. Image: Aberdein Considine
The home office has a white desk with wooden legs, a modern desk chair and file storage drawers and shelves. There's a large window to the left of the desk providing plenty of natural light
The home office is a productive space. Image: Aberdein Considine

Location wise, Udny is just a 10-minute drive from the vibrant town of Ellon and a 25-minute drive to Aberdeen, making it perfect for those who commute into the city.

To book a viewing

The Bothy, Mains Of Rannieston, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

