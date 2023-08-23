Dream country house in Udny could be yours for £600,000

Drink in the most spectacular panoramic views from this super chic countryside house in Udny.

A work of contemporary art, The Bothy is a plush four-bedroom home built by award-winning architect Annie Kenyon.

With its striking gable windows and postcard perfect location, the imposing home is like something straight out of the popular TV show Grand Designs.

But it’s inside where the property really comes into its own with sublime interiors, designer features and floor to ceiling windows perfectly complementing the breathtaking views.

Exceptionally stylish Aberdeenshire house with amazing views

Jaw droppingly beautiful, the spacious living, dining and kitchen area is the epitome of stylish family living with large patio doors directly leading outside.

Bringing the outdoors in, the dramatic landscape can be admired all year round from this superb space with a wood burner adding a cosy element during the winter months.

Worthy of a Michelin star for its sleek design, the kitchen is seriously impressive with its range of high quality units and appliances plus a centre island which is perfect for entertaining.

Family movie nights can be savoured in the snug where there is a roll down screen and cinema system with surround sound which are available by separate negotiation.

Dreamy bedrooms

This room also has a wood burning stove which makes it the perfect place to cosy up when the nights are dark and chilly.

Also on the ground floor is the fabulous fourth bedroom and an immaculate shower room.

An eye-catching oak staircase with a glazed balustrade leads up to the first floor where there is a pretty gallery landing.

The stuff of dreams, the dual aspect master bedroom boasts amazing views, built-in wardrobes and a spacious ensuite with a large walk-in shower.

Glorious garden

Also on this level are two further dreamy double bedrooms and a superb family bathroom.

Outside, the property is surrounded by stunning scenery with endless views of the rolling countryside.

The back garden is mainly lawn with a paved patio area providing the perfect spot to watch the sun go down.

In addition, there is a double garage with power, light and a fully floored loft space.

And for those who work from home, there is a purpose built office joined onto the garage which is fully insulated and has internet, power and heat.

Location wise, Udny is just a 10-minute drive from the vibrant town of Ellon and a 25-minute drive to Aberdeen, making it perfect for those who commute into the city.

To book a viewing

The Bothy, Mains Of Rannieston, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk