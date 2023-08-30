Four things to consider when purchasing a newbuild home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Four things to consider when purchasing a newbuild home

The north and north-east of Scotland has a range of newbuild options but there are factors to be aware of that can come as a surprise compared to making a property purchase on the open market

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Buying a newbuild home comes with its own set of guidelines.
Buying a newbuild home comes with its own set of guidelines.

Aberdeen currently has a number of housebuilders on site in a range of locations, bringing a mixture of property types to the market.

A newbuild comes with a range of advantages, from having the option to choose your own fittings, to the fact that it comes at a fixed price which avoids a bidding war.

However, for those who are either first-time buyers or haven’t been in a newbuild before, there are factors to consider that can come as a surprise compared to making a purchase on the open market.

Watching your new home take shape is exciting. Image: Shutterstock.

Jennifer Leslie, associate and newbuild specialist at full-service legal firm Gilson Gray has the following advice:

Making an offer

Rather than the buyer making an offer, the housebuilder will be the one to issue the buyer’s solicitor with an offer to sell.

Most builders have a standard offer to sell, which contains conditions which the buyer must agree on – and they are not normally negotiable.

This marks the start of the missives process and you will have a set timeframe to accept the conditions detailed in the offer. After that point, the missives are legally binding.

Jennifer Leslie, associate at full-service legal firm Gilson Gray, has advice on buying newbuild.

What you need to pay for and when

Unlike a typical property purchase, the cost of a newbuild is paid in three stages. Firstly, you will need to pay a reservation fee to secure the plot that you want.

This fee can vary, depending on the developer and if you change your mind for any reason, it is unlikely that you’ll get this money back.

Secondly, you have a deposit to pay when the offer to sell is accepted and the missives are concluded.

This is the point that you are legally bound to purchase the property. The deposit will be a percentage of the total house price and will need to come from your own funds. The deposit is paid via your solicitor.

Looking at plans for a property. Image: Shutterstock.

Finally, on the day that keys are handed over there will be a balance to pay: the purchase price, less the reservation fee and deposit.

Bear in mind any extra costs, such as a float payment to factors and legal fees and land and buildings transaction tax will also be payable at this point.

Entry dates

The housebuilder will usually provide an estimated entry date once you reserve the plot. It could be months, or it could be years away, but it is only a guide.

The exact date will be confirmed a couple of weeks beforehand, when the required checks have been completed. You need to be prepared to move at short notice.

One advantage of newbuild is a chance to have a say in decisions, for example with the kitchen. Image: Shutterstock.

Special offers and incentives to buy

Often one of the most attractive features of buying a newbuild is the offer of incentives. These can range from financial support for Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) or solicitor’s fees to flooring or white goods.

Choosing your own kitchen or bathroom is one of the big perks of buying a newbuild, but the extra costs can add up if not included as part of an incentive.

Having something completely new is a wonderful feeling. Image: Shutterstock.

If you choose a kitchen upgrade, for example, this will likely need to be paid for upfront.

On the other hand, if you select a financial incentive, remember that you won’t actually receive the money.

Instead, the builder will deduct the sum from the final balance due. The offer of incentives will ultimately depend on how popular the plot or estate is.

Choosing the finish for a bathroom can be an option when buying newbuild. Image: Shutterstock.

 

More from Property

Interior designer Stephen Ogilvie's property is on the market in Aberdeen.
Interior designer's luxury Aberdeen property on the market for £255,000
Katrina Rae and her husband Mark are tackling their second home renovation project, working round their daughter Rosie's naps.
Home makeover: Aberdeen couple share their property renovation journey
Dogs are taking the lead when it comes to the property market.
Pooch property power: How dogs are taking the lead when it comes to house…
This incredible Udny home is designed for stylish family living.
Dream country house in Udny could be yours for £600,000
Live your best life in this immaculate Inverurie home.
Charming Inverurie house with party barn on the market for £540,000
Nikki Brown brings home interiors from across the world to Aberdeen.
TV star Dani Dyer counts herself a fan of Aberdeen interiors business
The Bastille's terrace.
Take a peep inside this £380,000 Aberdeen penthouse
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage
The Merkister Hotel in Orkney. Image: K Allan Properties.
Award-winning Orkney hotel goes on market for £1.6 million
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.
Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market…

Conversation