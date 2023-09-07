Four of Aberdeen cheapest properties going to auction from just £23,000

Here’s a list of some of Aberdeen’s cheapest properties that are set to go under the hammer next week.

If you are currently in the market for a home or residential property in Aberdeen, then it might be worth checking what’s available by auction.

These four properties are set to go to auction from September 13, with prices starting from just £23,000.

From charming city centre flats to versatile commercial spaces, there’s something to suit everyone.

545 George Street

With a starting price of just £23,000, this commercial unit presents a good opportunity for a business owner looking for a new space.

As one of the most affordably priced commercial properties in the city, the space is suitable for various business ventures.

It boasts approximately 47.5 square meters of space and is located near Aberdeen University.

3 Hazlehead Terrace

With a guide price of £35,000, this property is one of the cheapest homes for sale in Aberdeen, as shown on Rightmove.

The one-bedroom flat is situated just four miles west of Aberdeen city centre, and boasts a bright lounge, well-appointed kitchen, as well as a spacious bedroom and modern bathroom.

It also has a 22% discount against the home report valuation and a potential rental yield of 14.5% according to local housing allowance rates, making it an ideal purchase for first-time buyers and buy-to-let investors alike.

681 George Street

Expected to generate a high level of interest when it hits auction next week, this property could make for a great commercial space.

Spanning approximately 164 square meters, it can be used for a variety of business ventures and is priced at £65,000.

It is situated in an ideal location, just a stone’s throw away from the city centre and Aberdeen University.

Keystore, 154 Great Northern Road

Priced at £99,000, this spacious retail premises would thrive as a cafe or takeaway spot for nearby students.

It is in close proximity to the city centre and Aberdeen University and was previously a convenience store.

Spanning approximately 185 square meters across the ground floor and basement, this property is adaptable for various commercial purposes.

For further details about these Aberdeen properties and others at next week’s auction on Wednesday, September 13, visit Auction House Scotland’s website HERE.