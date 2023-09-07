Four of Aberdeen cheapest properties going to auction from just £23,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four of Aberdeen cheapest properties going to auction from just £23,000

The flats and retail units go up for auction from next week for those keen to take on a project.

By Shanay Taylor
154 Great Northern Road is going to auction.
154 Great Northern Road is one of the properties going to auction in Aberdeen. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Here’s a list of some of Aberdeen’s cheapest properties that are set to go under the hammer next week.

If you are currently in the market for a home or residential property in Aberdeen, then it might be worth checking what’s available by auction.

These four properties are set to go to auction from September 13, with prices starting from just £23,000.

From charming city centre flats to versatile commercial spaces, there’s something to suit everyone.

545 George Street

545 George Street will be up for auction from next week. Image: Auction House Scotland.
545 George Street will be up for auction from next week. Image: Auction House Scotland.

With a starting price of just £23,000, this commercial unit presents a good opportunity for a business owner looking for a new space.

As one of the most affordably priced commercial properties in the city, the space is suitable for various business ventures.

It boasts approximately 47.5 square meters of space and is located near Aberdeen University.

3 Hazlehead Terrace

3 Hazlehead Terrace will be auctioned next week. Image: Auction House Scotland. 
3 Hazlehead Terrace will be auctioned next week. Image: Auction House Scotland.

With a guide price of £35,000, this property is one of the cheapest homes for sale in Aberdeen, as shown on Rightmove.

The one-bedroom flat is situated just four miles west of Aberdeen city centre, and boasts a bright lounge, well-appointed kitchen, as well as a spacious bedroom and modern bathroom.

It also has a 22% discount against the home report valuation and a potential rental yield of 14.5% according to local housing allowance rates, making it an ideal purchase for first-time buyers and buy-to-let investors alike.

681 George Street

Buyers will have the chance to buy 681 George Street. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Buyers will have the chance to buy 681 George Street. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Expected to generate a high level of interest when it hits auction next week, this property could make for a great commercial space.

Spanning approximately 164 square meters, it can be used for a variety of business ventures and is priced at £65,000.

It is situated in an ideal location, just a stone’s throw away from the city centre and Aberdeen University.

Keystore, 154 Great Northern Road

Priced at £99,000, this spacious retail premises would thrive as a cafe or takeaway spot for nearby students.

It is in close proximity to the city centre and Aberdeen University and was previously a convenience store.

Spanning approximately 185 square meters across the ground floor and basement, this property is adaptable for various commercial purposes.

The convenience store is close to Aberdeen University and the city centre. Image: Auction House Scotland

For further details about these Aberdeen properties and others at next week’s auction on Wednesday, September 13, visit Auction House Scotland’s website HERE.

