Derelict church near Cullen with bags of potential to go under hammer

Househunters with plenty of vision are being given the chance to snap up a former Moray church.

Westhall Church, near Cullen, has been left derelict for years but has a lot of potential for developers to create their own unique vision.

The current building is just a one-bedroom vestry house requiring full refurbishment.

On the market for a lowly £40,000, the property is situated in the parish of Deskford, a couple of miles south of Cullen.

Pictures highlight how much work will be needed to transform the hollowed-out structure into something liveable.

Guide price of £40,000

Future Property Auctions, who are auctioning off the property, believe it has the potential to be turned into a five-bedroom home, with a sizable return on investment.

It could also be utilised as an Airbnb or B&B for holidaymakers looking to explore Speyside and the Moray coast.

Rental potential could be between £60,000 and £100,000 per year based on room rates for 200 nights of the year.

It also has idyllic views of the surrounding Moray countryside.

Other nearby amenities include Cullen and Fordyce schools within five miles and Keith railway station around 7.5 miles away.

The lot will go up for auction on Thursday, September 21, with a guide price of £40,000.