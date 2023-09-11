Derelict church near Cullen with bags of potential to go under hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Derelict church near Cullen with bags of potential to go under hammer

The property could be transformed into a five bedroom home by developer with strong vision.

By Ross Hempseed
derelict property outside cullen goes up for auction.
The lot known as Westhall Church has a lot of potential. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Househunters with plenty of vision are being given the chance to snap up a former Moray church.

Westhall Church, near Cullen, has been left derelict for years but has a lot of potential for developers to create their own unique vision.

The current building is just a one-bedroom vestry house requiring full refurbishment.

On the market for a lowly £40,000, the property is situated in the parish of Deskford, a couple of miles south of Cullen.

Derelict property near Cullen by Future Property Auctions
The property will need a lot of work. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Pictures highlight how much work will be needed to transform the hollowed-out structure into something liveable.

Guide price of £40,000

Future Property Auctions, who are auctioning off the property, believe it has the potential to be turned into a five-bedroom home, with a sizable return on investment.

It could also be utilised as an Airbnb or B&B for holidaymakers looking to explore Speyside and the Moray coast.

Rental potential could be between £60,000 and £100,000 per year based on room rates for 200 nights of the year.

The property could be transformed into a five-bedroom home. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The property could be transformed into a five-bedroom home. Image: Future Property Auctions.

It also has idyllic views of the surrounding Moray countryside.

Other nearby amenities include Cullen and Fordyce schools within five miles and Keith railway station around 7.5 miles away.

The lot will go up for auction on Thursday, September 21, with a guide price of £40,000.

