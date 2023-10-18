Stylish three-storey Inverurie house on the market for £475,000

Sleek, stylish and with stunning views of the River Don, this immaculate Inverurie home is perfect for modern family life.

Located in St. James’s Walk, just a four-minute drive from the bustling Inverurie town centre, this wonderful five-bedroom executive home is set out over three levels.

First impressions are truly excellent as the property has recently been redecorated from top to bottom with cosy new carpets throughout the first floor.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the extremely spacious dining kitchen.

From the superb storage units and attractive dining area to the lush countryside views from the duel aspect windows, the ground floor dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Five fabulous bedrooms

From here, a hallway leads into a vibrant and versatile space which could easily be turned into a home office or could be used as a guest bedroom when extended family are visiting.

Also on this level is a fantastic utility room which is fully kitted out for all laundry needs and also gives access to an integral double garage and a bathroom.

On the lower ground floor, the beautiful lounge is a serene sanctuary where movie nights with the children can be enjoyed.

Superb space for growing families

During the warmer summer months, the double French doors can be thrown open and the little ones can head out to the private garden to play.

Equally as impressive is the charming family room where curling up with a good book is a must.

The beauty of this room is that it can easily be adapted to suit your family’s needs whether that be installing a home cinema or creating a games room.

Wonderful garden space

Meanwhile, the first floor has a plush principal bedroom complete with a cosy sitting area, a large built-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

Also on this level is a stylish family bathroom and three further bedrooms each with built-in storage.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the fully enclosed and landscaped back garden where there is a manicured lawn and a decked area.

Parking is also stress free as the property has a large driveway.

Location wise, this home is ideal for families as there are excellent primary and secondary schools nearby plus shops, a health centre, a cottage hospital and excellent leisure facilities including a swimming pool, sports centre and a community centre.

Golf, tennis, bowling, fishing and hillwalking are also available nearby.

Inverurie also has excellent road and rail links with Aberdeen only a 30 minute drive away.

To book a viewing

2 St. James’s Walk, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk