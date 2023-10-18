Stylish three-storey Inverurie house on the market for £475,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stylish three-storey Inverurie house on the market for £475,000

With five bedrooms, superb views of the River Don and a barbecue ready back garden, this forever home is made for families.

By Rosemary Lowne
This superb family home enjoys stunning views of the River Don.
This handsome home enjoys stunning views of the River Don. Image: Kellas

Sleek, stylish and with stunning views of the River Don, this immaculate Inverurie home is perfect for modern family life.

Located in St. James’s Walk, just a four-minute drive from the bustling Inverurie town centre, this wonderful five-bedroom executive home is set out over three levels.

First impressions are truly excellent as the property has recently been redecorated from top to bottom with cosy new carpets throughout the first floor.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the extremely spacious dining kitchen.

From the superb storage units and attractive dining area to the lush countryside views from the duel aspect windows, the ground floor dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Large kitchen inside the house for sale in Inverurie.
Cooking is always enjoyable in this spacious dining kitchen. Image: Kellas
Bright dining area at the Aberdeenshire home.
Family meals can be enjoyed in the bright dining area of the house for sale in Inverurie. Image: Kellas

Five fabulous bedrooms

From here, a hallway leads into a vibrant and versatile space which could easily be turned into a home office or could be used as a guest bedroom when extended family are visiting.

Also on this level is a fantastic utility room which is fully kitted out for all laundry needs and also gives access to an integral double garage and a bathroom.

On the lower ground floor, the beautiful lounge is a serene sanctuary where movie nights with the children can be enjoyed.

Spacious minimalist bedroom with the Inverurie property.
The bedroom is the epitome of sumptuous. Image: Kellas
Home office inside the house for sale in Inverurie.
How beautiful is the home office. Image: Kellas

Superb space for growing families

During the warmer summer months, the double French doors can be thrown open and the little ones can head out to the private garden to play.

Equally as impressive is the charming family room where curling up with a good book is a must.

The beauty of this room is that it can easily be adapted to suit your family’s needs whether that be installing a home cinema or creating a games room.

Stylish living area inside the property in Aberdeenshire.
Curl up on the sofa with your loved ones in this stylish room. Image: Kellas
Glass doors leading to the back garden of the Aberdeenshire home.
Head outside for some alfresco dining. Image: Kellas

Wonderful garden space

Meanwhile, the first floor has a plush principal bedroom complete with a cosy sitting area, a large built-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

Also on this level is a stylish family bathroom and three further bedrooms each with built-in storage.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the fully enclosed and landscaped back garden where there is a manicured lawn and a decked area.

Large, fully enclosed back garden at the house for sale in Inverurie.
The full enclosed back garden is perfect for young families. Image: Kellas
Exterior of the back of the Aberdeenshire house.
This photo illustrates the scale of this wonderful house for sale in Inverurie. Image: Kellas

Parking is also stress free as the property has a large driveway.

Location wise, this home is ideal for families as there are excellent primary and secondary schools nearby plus shops, a health centre, a cottage hospital and excellent leisure facilities including a swimming pool, sports centre and a community centre.

Golf, tennis, bowling, fishing and hillwalking are also available nearby.

Inverurie also has excellent road and rail links with Aberdeen only a 30 minute drive away.

To book a viewing

2 St. James’s Walk, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

People standing and visiting tents at Chapleton farmers market.
Modern, brand new and affordable - Take a first look at some of the…
Stock image of someone sitting at desk holding keys out.
'It's horrendous': Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?
Working out your mortgage affordability should be calculated early on.
The top five questions about buying a property - now answered by experts 
Alison Stewart and Duncan Whittaker have breathed new life into their beautiful home in Aberdeen's Craigton Road.
Young Aberdeen couple breathe new life into period property
Detached bungalow 2 Tern Road with three bedrooms, garage and gardens in Cove.
Detached bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac in coastal village of Cove at over £285,000
Rotunda Lodge in Aberdeen has the wow factor.
Magnificent mansion near Duthie Park on the market for £975,000
Exterior of Tomintoul Village Store
Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 - including six-bedroom townhouse
Lesley and Allan Taylor have worked hard to create their dream family home in Bridge of Don.
Inside the Taylor family's beautiful Bridge of Don home
The royal deeside cottage
Five-bedroom detached cottage in heart of Royal Deeside for sale
Number 84 Desswood Place in the west end of Aberdeen.
Elegant period property in Aberdeen’s west end is something to celebrate

Conversation