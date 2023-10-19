4 tips on how to make your property look like a chic showhome

Most of us joke that we wish our properties were like showhomes but with these handy tips it’s actually easier than you think.

Interior designer Eileen Kesson, the creative talent behind the new Elder showhome at the Bynack More Tulloch Homes development in Aviemore, shares her handy hints and tips on how to give your home an instant glow-up.

Embrace colour

Forget grey, it’s all about bold colours when it comes to Autumn/Winter interiors.

“We’ve seen a real shift in attitudes post-pandemic with many clients shunning the previously popular trend of greys, monochromes, and minimalistic styles in favour of bright bold colours that inject personality and warmth into your home,” says Eileen.

“Colourful interiors don’t have to mean every wall is inundated with clashing patterns.

Instead, you could add a pop of colour through accessories but keep the rest simple to create a stylish effect.”

This is a tip Eileen has put into practice in the new Elder showhome where fresh sage green walls beautifully contrast with the dark wood panelling.

Design continuity

Creating harmony and flow throughout the home can be one of the greater design challenges.

But Eileen says it’s not as difficult as you think.

“Something showhomes do flawlessly that many homeowners struggle with is design continuity,” says Eileen.

“The interiors of your home should create a sense of unison, with common threads of design and styling connecting the spaces together.

“Coordination is a vital aspect of showhome interior design, as creating a seamless flow throughout the house ensures the journey for any prospective buyers is calm and harmonious.”

Eileen also suggests using a mood board to create your vision.

Add artwork

From photos and paintings to abstract art and prints, there’s plenty of ways to transform a plain space.

“Artwork is an ideal addition to elevate a blank canvas in seconds, breathing life into a plain space”, says Eileen.

“It can act as a focal point in the room, set the mood for a room, bring in colour and texture and can add a chic finishing touch.”

One space at a time

It’s tempting to decorate multiple rooms at a time but Eileen says it’s better to focus on one project at a time.

“It’s always worth remembering that with a showhome, you are seeing a finished product. In reality, no one decorates their whole house at one time,” says Eileen.

A good space to start is the kitchen.

“If your new home has a white kitchen, this can lend itself to a brighter and cleaner design aesthetic throughout the house, whereas a darker kitchen works better with subtle and earthy tones,” says Eileen.

“Spend some time in the spaces of your new home once you’ve moved in to truly get a sense of the style, colours and pieces of furniture that will work best,” adds Eileen.

