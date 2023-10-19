4 tips on how to make your property look like a chic showhome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

4 tips on how to make your property look like a chic showhome

Interior designer Eileen Kesson shares her top tips on giving your property that showhome feel.

By Rosemary Lowne
Interior designer Eileen Kesson shares her top interior design tips.
Interior designer Eileen Kesson says it's easy to give your home a showhome glow up. Image: Tulloch Homes.

Most of us joke that we wish our properties were like showhomes but with these handy tips it’s actually easier than you think.

Interior designer Eileen Kesson, the creative talent behind the new Elder showhome at the Bynack More Tulloch Homes development in Aviemore, shares her handy hints and tips on how to give your home an instant glow-up.

Embrace colour

Forget grey, it’s all about bold colours when it comes to Autumn/Winter interiors.

“We’ve seen a real shift in attitudes post-pandemic with many clients shunning the previously popular trend of greys, monochromes, and minimalistic styles in favour of bright bold colours that inject personality and warmth into your home,” says Eileen.

The children's bedroom with white bedsheets, a pale green dresser and colourful cat wallpaper
Eileen has used a bright and vibrant wallpaper in the children’s bedroom at the new Elder showhome. Image: Tulloch Homes

“Colourful interiors don’t have to mean every wall is inundated with clashing patterns.

Instead, you could add a pop of colour through accessories but keep the rest simple to create a stylish effect.”

This is a tip Eileen has put into practice in the new Elder showhome where fresh sage green walls beautifully contrast with the dark wood panelling.

Design continuity

Creating harmony and flow throughout the home can be one of the greater design challenges.

But Eileen says it’s not as difficult as you think.

“Something showhomes do flawlessly that many homeowners struggle with is design continuity,” says Eileen.

A living room with a modern white L-shaped sofa, a black and white rug, glass coffee table and sage green painted walls
Light and fresh sage green toned work beautifully with black accents in the new Elder showhome which Eileen Kesson has decorated. Image: Tulloch Homes

“The interiors of your home should create a sense of unison, with common threads of design and styling connecting the spaces together.

“Coordination is a vital aspect of showhome interior design, as creating a seamless flow throughout the house ensures the journey for any prospective buyers is calm and harmonious.”

Eileen also suggests using a mood board to create your vision.

Add artwork

From photos and paintings to abstract art and prints, there’s plenty of ways to transform a plain space.

“Artwork is an ideal addition to elevate a blank canvas in seconds, breathing life into a plain space”, says Eileen.

The dining area with velvet cream dining chairs a black faux marble table with golden legs and a large round mirror
Simple touches like a mirror can totally change the look of a room. Image: Tulloch Homes

“It can act as a focal point in the room, set the mood for a room, bring in colour and texture and can add a chic finishing touch.”

One space at a time

It’s tempting to decorate multiple rooms at a time but Eileen says it’s better to focus on one project at a time.

“It’s always worth remembering that with a showhome, you are seeing a finished product. In reality, no one decorates their whole house at one time,” says Eileen.

A good space to start is the kitchen.

“If your new home has a white kitchen, this can lend itself to a brighter and cleaner design aesthetic throughout the house, whereas a darker kitchen works better with subtle and earthy tones,” says Eileen.

A bedroom featuring a floral feature wall, a grey carpet, a built in closet with mirrored sliding doors and a double bed with white sheets and grey accents
This beautiful bedroom has been brightened up thanks to the vibrant wallpaper. Image: Tulloch Homes

“Spend some time in the spaces of your new home once you’ve moved in to truly get a sense of the style, colours and pieces of furniture that will work best,” adds Eileen.

For more information

For more information on the new Elder showhome in Aviemore visit the website tulloch-homes.com or for more information on Envision Interior Design go to the website envisiondesign.info

