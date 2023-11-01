Six-bedroom detached townhouse in Aberdeen’s west end for over £845,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-bedroom detached townhouse in Aberdeen’s west end for over £845,000

Townhouse by Dandara upgraded to a very high standard with quality finishes and exciting features including cinema room, bifold doors and walk-in dressing rooms

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 16 Oakhill Grange is a fabulous townhouse designed for modern family living.
If a spectacular, contemporary townhouse in Aberdeen’s west end sounds like the property of your dreams, look no further than 16 Oakhill Grange.

This detached six-bedroom house was built by Dandara Homes and has been upgraded to a very high standard with gas-fired under-floor central heating, triple glazing, quality flooring, intruder alarm and a wealth of exciting features.

Always fancied your very own cinema room? Check. A gym room of your own? Check. A sea view? Yes, this property has that too.

Number 16 Oakhill Grange has been finished to a very high standard.

The well-proportioned and versatile accommodation has been designed around the requirements of a modern family lifestyle with lots of space and luxurious touches, such as walnut veneer doors.

From the upper floors there are views of Aberdeen and the sea and on the lower ground floor there is a large integral double garage with electric door and direct access into the hallway.

The staircases are design features in themselves, with solid walnut bannisters and glass panels.

Some of the quality details including solid wood and glass.

The first level is the main entrance level and a generous lounge sits at the front of the house, made all the more stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Double French doors lead through to the hallway and then to the spacious and contemporary dining kitchen/dining area and family room.

The kitchen has been reconfigured to accommodate a range of wall and base units with a six-seater peninsular, ideal for casual dining and socialising.

The extensive kitchen, dining and family area.

Integrated appliances include everything a kitchen could ask for, with a dishwasher, a combi oven, a steam oven, a warming drawer, an induction hob and concealed pop-up extractor hood, a wine fridge, coffee machine, combination microwave, Quooker hot/boiling water tap, waste disposal, fridge and freezer.

The family and dining area is ideal for entertaining and offers access to the garden and outdoor eating area via the bifold doors or the back door.

Also on this floor is a fully-fitted white cloakroom/WC.

The cinema room is perfect for movie night.

On the second floor is the master bedroom suite which has a fully-fitted walk-in dressing room and a luxury fitted en suite.

A guest bedroom also has a fully-fitted walk-in dressing room and en suite bathroom.

An additional bedroom, luxury shower room and a fully-fitted home office in which the furniture is to remain completes this floor.

Continuing to the top floor, there is a large bedroom which stretches from the front to the rear of the house.

Bifold doors to the outdoor areas make this space perfect for entertaining.

It has a bright en-suite and separate bedroom and living space, with great views from both windows.

There is a further large bedroom which has a balcony overlooking the rear garden as well as another bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The front garden is laid to lawn with planted areas and the driveway provides off-street parking for up to three cars in front of the garage.

The rear garden has a quality patio which extends the full width of the house as well as an attractive lawned area.

A bedrooom with a fabulous view.

The back gate leads out to the park for use of Oakhill Grange residents.

The cinema room is set up with projector screen, amplifier and speaker system and this equipment can be purchased by separate negotiation.

The gym equipment can also be purchased by separate negotiation.

Price over £845,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The rear garden with lawned area and seating.

