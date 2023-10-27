Four-bed detached home in west end of Aberdeen for offers around £420k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bed detached home in west end of Aberdeen for offers around £420k

Double-fronted granite house has been extended and upgraded to a very high standard and is in true move-in condition.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 16 Edgehill Road in the west end of Aberdeen.
Number 16 Edgehill Road in the west end of Aberdeen.

Granite house on broad, tree-lined street in Aberdeen’s west end is in move-in condition with four bedrooms, driveway, single garage and gardens.

Occupying an elevated corner plot on a wide, tree-lined street in Aberdeen’s west end, 16 Edgehill Road enjoys a desirable prime location.

This is a factor not lost on owner Claire Anderson who shares this impressive home with her husband and three children.

Asked what first attracted her to the property 10 years ago she said the location was top of the list.

The broad, leafy street and the outlook from the southerly-orientated plot caught her attention as well as it being walkable to town and the school catchment area.

Claire and daughter Marnie looking cosy with a stack of logs for the stove.

The detached, double-fronted granite house is in true move-in condition with four bedrooms, driveway, single garage and gardens.

It enjoys lots of natural light and it has been extended and upgraded to a very high standard to create versatile family accommodation, with a multi-fuel stove, open-plan spaces and patio area.

Gardening and refurbishing

One of the first upgrades was to the garden. Claire said of the house: “It’s approximately 100 years old and was previously owned by a botanist so the garden was extremely wild when we took it over.

“It took a lot of taming to make it family friendly!

“We have extended the property to gain the kitchen/family room, and made total refurbishment with regard to the heating system, rewiring, windows, bathrooms, décor, flooring etc.”

Bright and spacious open plan kitchen, dining and living space with doors out to the garden of the house for sale in Aberdeen's west end
The open plan kitchen, dining and living space with doors out to the garden.

Claire said the family spends most of its time in this extended kitchen/family area which offers the perfect space to cook, dine and relax and has French doors opening out into the garden.

Entering the property is via a composite front door with decorative glazed panels to a bright vestibule.

A part-glazed oak door opens into the hallway which is presented in neutral tones and laid with laminate wood flooring while a carpeted staircase leads to the first floor.

Large lounge with feature stove and hearth within the Aberdeen property
The large and generous lounge with feature stove and hearth.

The lounge is situated to the front of the property and the large bay window floods the room with light.

There is a further window to the side which provides a pleasant view of the street and towards the sea.

The focal point of the room is the multi-fuel stove, set on a slate hearth with oak effect beam above.

The principle bedroom is across the hall is also front-facing with a large bay window.

The carpeting and décor is neutral with a feature wall and there is ample space for freestanding furniture.

One of the bedrooms in the house for sale in Aberdeen
Tastefully decorated and spacious bedroom within the house for sale in the west end of Aberdeen.

Positioned to the rear is bedroom three which enjoys a sunny aspect over the garden.

Again the décor and carpeting is neutral and there is a fitted double wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, dining and family room with its doors out to the garden.

The kitchen has cream gloss units with complementing worktops and metro-style tiling.

It incorporates a double electric oven/grill with five-ring induction hob plus overhead stainless steel extractor fan and space for a freestanding dishwasher.

Large bathroom within the west end home, featuring a standalone bathtub and neutral colour scheme.
Quality finishes and contemporary styling in the bathroom.

This room features high ceilings, a large window to the rear, Velux window and is laid with attractive Pergo laminate flooring which extends seamlessly to the adjoining utility room.

This handy room has units co-ordinated to the kitchen, a stainless steel sink and drainer and space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and additional white goods. There is also a door to the rear.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room, with large walk-in shower, rainfall shower head, panelled walls, wash hand basin set in a vanity unit, WC, quality tiling and opaque window.

Child's bedroom within the house for sale in Aberdeen's west end.
A pretty room with built-in wardrobes and sliding mirrored doors within the house for sale in Aberdeen’s west end.

On the first floor, a Velux window makes the landing light and airy and there is a useful cloak cupboard.

There are two bedrooms on this level, one to the front with hatch to the loft and one to the rear, both with fitted storage.

The luxury family bathroom features a double walk-in shower, panelled walls, large bath, wash hand basin set in a vanity unit, WC, quality wall tiling, porcelain floor tiles, heated towel rail and large Velux window.

View of the Aberdeen property's garden with lawns and seating and planting areas.
The gardens with lawns, seating areas and planting.

Outside there is a walled front garden laid to lawn and extending around to the side with colourful trees, shrubs and hedging.

A stone chip path leads to the rear garden which is not overlooked and so enjoys a high degree of privacy.

There is a small paved patio, a spacious lawn and a further large paved patio, ideal for al fresco dining or just sitting out with a cuppa.

The Aberdeen west end house is up for sale for offers around £420,000 with James & George Collie on 01224 039150 and on the aspc website.

The west end property's kitchen, featuring high ceilings, Velux windows and doors to the back garden.
The view from the kitchen with its high ceiling, Velux window and doors to the outside area.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

