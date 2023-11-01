Four-bedroom family home with gardens and garage in Aberdeen for over £285,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom family home with gardens and garage in Aberdeen for over £285,000

Double-fronted granite semi-detached house close to the city centre enjoys an elevated position in a popular established residential area 

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 23 Rosehill Crescent in Aberdeen enjoys an elevated position and a sunny aspect.
Number 23 Rosehill Crescent in Aberdeen enjoys an elevated position and a sunny aspect.

If having a great space to work from home is on your wish list along with a garage, gardens and four bedrooms, then 23 Rosehill Crescent should be on your radar.

This double-fronted granite semi-detached property enjoys an elevated position and a sunny aspect and is situated in a popular established residential area within Aberdeen.

It has been thoughtfully and comprehensively upgraded and modernised and will offer its next owner the chance to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.

Features of this well-proportioned family home include gas central heating, double glazing, an attractively-appointed fitted kitchen and upgraded bathroom.

Open plan kitchen and dining area within the house for sale in Aberdeen.
The contemporary kitchen is on open plan with the dining room, a flexible space to dine, relax or work from home.

It has the added advantages of a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom and off-street parking, which can be at a premium so close to the city centre.

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises a bright and airy lounge with sunny aspect.

It benefits from rustic oak laminate flooring and wooden blinds while its focal point is a fireplace with wooden surround and fitted multi-fuel fire.

Like the lounge, the large dining room faces the front of the property and also has a bay window allowing light to flood in.

Stylish lounge at 23 Rosehill Crescent featuring large bay window, wooden blinds and oak laminate flooring.
The lounge to the front of the property with a multi-fuel fire.

It has wooden blinds, a chandelier, oak laminate flooring and is a flexible space that can be used as a home office, sitting area or as a dining room.

The dining room is on open plan with the kitchen with the two areas are separated by a peninsular breakfast bar.

The kitchen also has double French doors opening on to the rear garden making this an ideal space for casual dining or entertaining.

One of the rooms in the 4-bedroom house for sale in Aberdeen
One of the four bedrooms in the house for sale in Aberdeen.

The sleek and stylish kitchen has an extensive range of base and wall units with gloss white doors and trim and co-ordinating work surfaces.

There is an integrated four ring induction hob with extractor above, a sink and drainer with mixer tap, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer all with matching door panels.

The laminate and other floor finishes, curtains, blinds and light fitments and white goods are all to be included in the price.

The upgraded bathroom within the Aberdeen property, featuring a large walk-in shower with rainfall and handheld facilities.
Walk-in shower with stylish screen.

The upgraded bathroom has a white four-piece suite with bath, w.c, wash hand basin and open walk-in shower with rainfall and hand-held facilities.

It is finished with tiled splashbacks, heated towel rail and ceramic floor tiles.

The ground-floor bedroom to the rear of the property is part finished and will require to be completed.

On the first floor there is a double bedroom to the front with fitted wardrobe.

There is also a double bedroom to the rear with two Velux windows.

Another view of the upgraded bathroom at 23 Rosehill Crescent.
The modern and upgraded bathroom.

The third bedroom on the first floor is also a double with Velux windows to the front and side and benefits from a large fitted wardrobe with shelves and hanging space, a further cupboard and access to the storage areas in the eaves.

Outside there is a garden to the front with two lawns, each with flowers and shrubs in the borders.

The enclosed rear garden has a pleasant bright and sunny aspect and is laid out as a seasonal extension to the main living accommodation with a Loc Block patio to the rear of the house.

The rear garden also has a lawn with side areas in bark, a rotary clothes dryer and decked area.

Price over £285,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co and on the aspc website.

The outdoor decking and seating area of the 4-bedroom house for sale in Aberdeen.
The house for sale in Aberdeen features an outdoor decking and seating area.

