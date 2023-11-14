Superb steading on the market near Inverurie for £510,000

Transforming a former double glazing window factory into a stunning steading wasn’t a job for the faint hearted but one that Julie Williams and her husband David Dewhurst relished.

Located in Pitcaple, a picturesque Aberdeenshire hamlet just nine minutes from Inverurie, the couple knew they had their work cut out with the major renovation project but they could visualise that it would one day become their dream home.

Their perseverance and hard work paid off as 20 years on, Braco Steading is a superb four-bedroom property with four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a large garden and breathtaking views of the countryside.

“The property is part of the Braco Estate, which was originally a number of farm properties over a larger area,” says Julie.

“It was then used as a double-glazing window factory, until we picked it up and converted it into a family home over 20 years ago.

“We completely renovated the property when we bought it, installing new windows, doors, a kitchen, and bathrooms.

“Over the Covid pandemic we created a beautiful garden with a patio, lawn, and flower beds.”

Postcard perfect views

As their children have now flown the nest, Julie, who is a mortgage advisor and David, a bike mechanic, have reluctantly put their charming home on the market as they prepare to move closer to their grandchildren.

“We will miss everything about our home, but especially the space, the garden, and the views,” says Julie.

“We have had many happy years living here and we will cherish the memories we have made.”

Aesthetically striking from the outside, the sprawling steading also enjoys incredible views of the lush green countryside.

The good impressions continue inside where every inch of the property has been designed to suit modern family life.

From the stylish kitchen and large family room to the mezzanine snug and formal dining room, there’s plenty of space for relaxing with family or friends.

With so many stylish spaces, Julie says the steading has been the scene of many a party.

“We have had many memorable parties over the years, including bonfire nights, birthday parties, and Christmas parties,” says Julie.

“We have always loved having friends and family over to enjoy our home and there was always space for everyone.”

Excellent entertaining space

At the heart of the home is the expansive formal lounge with patio doors leading to the gardens as well as a large fireplace with wood burning stove.

Over the last 20 years, Julie says their home has been the ideal place to bring up their family.

“We have loved living in this house,” says Julie.

“It has been the perfect place to raise our family and create lasting memories.

“We have enjoyed the peace and quiet of the location, the stunning views, and the easy access to the outdoors.

“The great bike rides in the area keeps my husband happy, the proximity to Bennachie and local coffee shops kept me and the dog entertained and being close enough to Inverurie meant the kids had a mix of outdoor space and as they grew older freedom and access to the town and their friends.”

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Together with excellent entertaining spaces, the steading also has four bedrooms including a stunning master bedroom with ensuite and patio doors out to the garden.

In addition, there is a guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and built in wardrobes plus two double bedrooms, also with built-in storage.

Outside, the steading is surrounded by pretty gardens with large areas of lawn, nature flower beds and plenty of space to enjoy alfresco dining.

There is also a substantial double garage with workshop area as well as an integral garage/store.

As a property with so much to offer, Julie believes the steading would suit many different people.

“We think the property would suit a variety of buyers, including families, couples, and retirees,” says Julie.

“It is a great place to live for those who enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside, but who also want to be close to amenities and activities.”

To book a viewing

Braco Steading, Pitcaple, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £510,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk