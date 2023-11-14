Superb steading on the market near Inverurie for £510,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superb steading on the market near Inverurie for £510,000

Julie Williams and her husband David Dewhurst have put their heart and soul into transforming the former factory into an amazing steading.

By Rosemary Lowne
Braco Steading is a former factory that has been transformed into a stunning home near Inverurie.
The grass is certainly greener at Braco Steading, a charming home in Pitcaple, near Inverurie. Image: Kellas

Transforming a former double glazing window factory into a stunning steading wasn’t a job for the faint hearted but one that Julie Williams and her husband David Dewhurst relished.

Located in Pitcaple, a picturesque Aberdeenshire hamlet just nine minutes from Inverurie, the couple knew they had their work cut out with the major renovation project but they could visualise that it would one day become their dream home.

Their perseverance and hard work paid off as 20 years on, Braco Steading is a superb four-bedroom property with four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a large garden and breathtaking views of the countryside.

David Dewhurst and his wife Julie Williams having dinner out
David Dewhurst and his wife Julie Williams say they will miss everything about their wonderful home. Image: Julie Williams

“The property is part of the Braco Estate, which was originally a number of farm properties over a larger area,” says Julie.

“It was then used as a double-glazing window factory, until we picked it up and converted it into a family home over 20 years ago.

“We completely renovated the property when we bought it, installing new windows, doors, a kitchen, and bathrooms.

“Over the Covid pandemic we created a beautiful garden with a patio, lawn, and flower beds.”

The large garden of the steading near inverurie
Braco Steading has lots of indoor and outdoor space. Image: Kellas

Postcard perfect views

As their children have now flown the nest, Julie, who is a mortgage advisor and David, a bike mechanic, have reluctantly put their charming home on the market as they prepare to move closer to their grandchildren.

“We will miss everything about our home, but especially the space, the garden, and the views,” says Julie.

“We have had many happy years living here and we will cherish the memories we have made.”

The kitchen in the steading near inverurie, with sleek cherry red cupboards with wood-effect countertops, there is a set of stairs leading to a space upstairs.
The stylish kitchen has stairs leading to a stylish snug. Image: Kellas

Aesthetically striking from the outside, the sprawling steading also enjoys incredible views of the lush green countryside.

The good impressions continue inside where every inch of the property has been designed to suit modern family life.

From the stylish kitchen and large family room to the mezzanine snug and formal dining room, there’s plenty of space for relaxing with family or friends.

With so many stylish spaces, Julie says the steading has been the scene of many a party.

“We have had many memorable parties over the years, including bonfire nights, birthday parties, and Christmas parties,” says Julie.

“We have always loved having friends and family over to enjoy our home and there was always space for everyone.”

The dining area in the home, a table seating eight people and two display cabinets
The dining area is ideal for entertaining guests. Image: Kellas

Excellent entertaining space

At the heart of the home is the expansive formal lounge with patio doors leading to the gardens as well as a large fireplace with wood burning stove.

Over the last 20 years, Julie says their home has been the ideal place to bring up their family.

“We have loved living in this house,” says Julie.

“It has been the perfect place to raise our family and create lasting memories.

“We have enjoyed the peace and quiet of the location, the stunning views, and the easy access to the outdoors.

“The great bike rides in the area keeps my husband happy, the proximity to Bennachie and local coffee shops kept me and the dog entertained and being close enough to Inverurie meant the kids had a mix of outdoor space and as they grew older freedom and access to the town and their friends.”

The family room with a black leather sofa, brown leather armchair, wooden coffee table and matching TV unit
Enjoy family movie nights in this fantastic family room. Image: Kellas

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Together with excellent entertaining spaces, the steading also has four bedrooms including a stunning master bedroom with ensuite and patio doors out to the garden.

In addition, there is a guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and built in wardrobes plus two double bedrooms, also with built-in storage.

Outside, the steading is surrounded by pretty gardens with large areas of lawn, nature flower beds and plenty of space to enjoy alfresco dining.

A bedroom in the steading near inverurie, with rich wooden flooring, a chest of drawers with a TV on top, a stand alone wardrobe and a metal framed double bed with yellow patterned sheets
This beautiful bedroom has patio doors leading to the garden. Image: Kellas

There is also a substantial double garage with workshop area as well as an integral garage/store.

As a property with so much to offer, Julie believes the steading would suit many different people.

“We think the property would suit a variety of buyers, including families, couples, and retirees,” says Julie.

“It is a great place to live for those who enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside, but who also want to be close to amenities and activities.”

The patio area of the steading near inverurie
Savour alfresco dining in this pretty patio area. Image: Kellas

To book a viewing

Braco Steading, Pitcaple, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £510,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

 

Conversation