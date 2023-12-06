Dean Donaldson praises Inverurie starlets after contract extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dean Donaldson praises Inverurie starlets after contract extensions

Callum Duncan and Blair Smith have penned new deals to remain at Harlaw Park.

By Callum Law
Dean Donaldson is pleased Callum Duncan and Blair Smith have committed their futures to Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson has hailed youngsters Callum Duncan and Blair Smith as the future of the club after they extended their contracts.

Midfielders Duncan (18) and Smith (17) have penned deals to keep them with the Railwaymen until the summer of 2027.

Donaldson said: “Both Blair and Callum have got so much potential and it’s up to me to get that out of them.

“It’s important we look after them, sometimes you can overuse young players and it’s my job to look after them.

“Going forward they are going to have big futures with Inverurie Locos.

“Yes we’ll need some experienced players in our team, but I make no bones about it that we’re going to go with youth because I want loads of energy in the team.

“For Blair, Callum and other boys the opportunity is there for them.”

In-form sides clash

Inverurie were scheduled to face Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League at Grant Park this evening, but it was postponed last night due to frost.

The Coasters have won four of their last five fixtures, but after conceding three goals in defeat to Deveronvale and the same in victory against Clach, manager Frank McGettrick says there’s still scope for improvement.

On Saturday Lossie are at home to Fraserburgh and McGettrick said: “We need to try to tighten up at the back again because we’ve conceded six goals in our last two games which isn’t good enough.

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick has been pleased with their recent run ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

“Before that we won three in a row with three clean sheets and I feel if we can stop teams scoring we’ll keep picking up points.

“I’ve been happy with how we’re playing, but we can’t be losing three goals regularly and expecting to win games.

“There’s a lot of positivity to take out of our recent run, but I feel we need to keep improving.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights

