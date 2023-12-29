Golfer’s dream home: Five-bedroom Bieldside house with putting green and tennis courts goes on market

If you are looking for a secluded house with its own land and putting green in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious areas, now is your chance to buy one.

The only snag is, you will need to have nearly £1 million to part with.

The B listed Countesswells House North, which is located in Bieldside, has gone on the market for offers over £995,000.

It has five bedrooms and around three acres of “manicured” grounds, which offers a “remarkable level of privacy”.

Golf area included

As well as this, it includes a PGA standard putting green complete with bunkers, along with upgraded tennis courts and a football pitch.

Located across three levels, the the property boasts ample living spaces spread across all of the floors.

While the house retains some of its original features, it has been upgraded to create a bright, open and spacious living environment.

The welcoming vestibule leads to an impressive and spacious hallway, which allows for access to most of the rooms and also features an oak sweeping staircase that leads to the first and second floors.

On the ground floor is the formal lounge, which has been finished with windows in a bow formation, whilst the formal dining room is perfect for entertaining.

The dining kitchen has been fitted with a varied range of wall and base units, which is complete with coordinating work surfaces and a range of integrated appliances.

French doors lead directly out to the patio area and the house’s grounds, whilst the ground floor also has a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs in Bieldside home

Proceeding up the grand staircase is the drawing room, which is “imposing and impressive”, while lying adjacent is a master bedroom with an en suite.

Elsewhere on the first floor, there is a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

On the second floor, there are three further bedrooms, one of which has a bay window, and a family shower room.

Stunning Bieldside home

The three acres of grounds are laid out mainly in fir trees and rhododendron.

As part of the sale, the Bieldside property’s garden sheds will be included,.

There is also a detached double garage.

The two-storey building has light, power and large rooms.

It is being sold through Aberdein Considine.