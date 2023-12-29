Golfer’s dream home: Five-bedroom Bieldside house with putting green and tennis courts goes on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golfer’s dream home: Five-bedroom Bieldside house with putting green and tennis courts goes on market

The golf practice area is of PGA standard and includes bunkers.

By Chris Cromar
Countesswells House North outside.
Countesswells House North is a beautiful sight to behold. Image: Aberdein Considine.

If you are looking for a secluded house with its own land and putting green in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious areas, now is your chance to buy one.

The only snag is, you will need to have nearly £1 million to part with.

The B listed Countesswells House North, which is located in Bieldside, has gone on the market for offers over £995,000.

Countesswells House North outside.
The property is set in around three acres of land. Image: Aberdein Considine.

It has five bedrooms and around three acres of “manicured” grounds, which offers a “remarkable level of privacy”.

Golf area included

As well as this, it includes a PGA standard putting green complete with bunkers, along with upgraded tennis courts and a football pitch.

Countesswells House North football pitch and putting green.
The gardens include a football pitch and golf putting green. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Located across three levels, the the property boasts ample living spaces spread across all of the floors.

While the house retains some of its original features, it has been upgraded to create a bright, open and spacious living environment.

Countesswells House North living room.
The living room is bright and airy. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The welcoming vestibule leads to an impressive and spacious hallway, which allows for access to most of the rooms and also features an oak sweeping staircase that leads to the first and second floors.

On the ground floor is the formal lounge, which has been finished with windows in a bow formation, whilst the formal dining room is perfect for entertaining.

Countesswells House North kitchen.
It has a very modern kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The dining kitchen has been fitted with a varied range of wall and base units, which is complete with coordinating work surfaces and a range of integrated appliances.

French doors lead directly out to the patio area and the house’s grounds, whilst the ground floor also has a utility room and cloakroom.

Countesswells House North bedrooms.
The property has five bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Upstairs in Bieldside home

Proceeding up the grand staircase is the drawing room, which is “imposing and impressive”, while lying adjacent is a master bedroom with an en suite.

Elsewhere on the first floor, there is a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

Countesswells House North office.
This room would make a great office. Image: Aberdein Considine.

On the second floor, there are three further bedrooms, one of which has a bay window, and a family shower room.

Stunning Bieldside home

The three acres of grounds are laid out mainly in fir trees and rhododendron.

Countesswells House North garage.
The double garage has two floors. Image: Aberdein Considine.

As part of the sale, the Bieldside property’s garden sheds will be included,.

There is also a detached double garage.

The two-storey building has light, power and large rooms.

It is being sold through Aberdein Considine.

