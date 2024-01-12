Could the unique Juniper Cottage at Balmedie be your dream home next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could the unique Juniper Cottage at Balmedie be your dream home next?

One-of-a-kind detached property close to the beach and village of Blackdog near Aberdeen offers semi-rural luxury living on a generous plot with four bedrooms

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Juniper Cottage was built by its current owners.
Juniper Cottage was built by its current owners.

Many people dream of building their own home but Gavin and Harriet Curry turned their dream into a reality with Juniper Cottage at Balmedie.

This four-bedroomed, detached house with double garage is of a unique design and sits on a generous plot in a semi-rural location close to the village of Blackdog.

Harriet said: “We built the house in 2016. We were looking for an energy efficient new build but found the Aberdeen market to be quite limited and expensive and didn’t provide what we wanted in terms of indoor and outdoor space and storage.

“So we decided to take the plunge and build exactly what we wanted. It took a lot of extremely hard work and patience but it was so worth it in the end.

Juniper Cottage with its lovely views and access to the garden.

“It was the location we were drawn to initially, with it being so close to the beach and all the amenities Aberdeen provides.

“It feels like we’re in the countryside but we can get into town in 10 to 15 minutes. Gavin is a city kid and I’m a country girl so it provides the best of both worlds.”

Juniper Cottage at Balmedie is flooded with natural light

Juniper Cottage enjoys lots of natural light due to the large windows and French doors and while very spacious, it has been designed to have a cosy and homely feel.

There is a large bedroom and shower room on the ground floor which is handy for guests or for anyone who requires one-level living arrangements.

Of special note is the sitting room/dining kitchen with its wood-burning stove and Scandinavian-style open plan living space with views of the garden.

Harriet and Gavin Curry.

The master bedroom suite is the last word in luxury living, with a dressing room and en suite shower room.

The plot is fully enclosed which gives a high degree of privacy while the gardens are mainly laid to grass. There is also a paved patio area perfect for al fresco dining.

Gavin and Harriet share their home with their two daughters and their pet labrador and explained how they went about the build.

Harriet said: “The ability to build our own house on a generous plot of land was a dream.

“With it being our first home together, we were conscious of budget but wanted to build everything to a really good standard.

The views through the open-plan layout.

“We started on the ground floor, took some time to save, and then went on to develop the upstairs when our first daughter was born.

“Then came the garage to allow for more storage, which is floored upstairs so it’s great for storing things we don’t use often.

“We’ve also taken our time to gradually develop the garden over the years.”

Asked to point out the home’s special features, Harriet said: “The property has an electric gate which has been invaluable for keeping the kids and our dog safe and secure.

One of the nicely-decorated bedrooms.

“The garden is also fully lit around the perimeter which has been fab for summer evenings, sitting out with friends or late-night trampolining!

“We also installed a hot water tap outside so our pampered dog and kids can have nice warm baths and paddling pools.

“The wood-burning stove provides a lovely warmth and helps with bills. There are also cool storage cupboards upstairs on rails which look smart, provide a good space for storage, and are a great spot for hide and seek!”

A spacious bathroom in on-trend colours.

She added: “It’s really close to town but it’s also just a 10 minute walk to the gorgeous Blackdog beach, which is so quiet and provides some spectacular sunrises.

“There’s also a cycle path to Balmedie which is a 20 minute walk or a five to 10 minute cycle, and we often go there for ice cream and coffee and in time, I guess, we would have used it for the school run.”

Asked what they have enjoyed most about living there, Harriet said: “The space, the privacy, and the location.  It really is a fantastic family home.”

The large, fully enclosed garden complete with paved patio area.

What type of buyer does Harriet think the property would suit especially?

“This is a tough question,” said Harriet.

“From experience, it’s great for families but with there being a downstairs bedroom it would suit anyone looking in the bungalow market.

“There’s still so much potential and space on the plot to develop the house and/or outdoor space to meet a buyer’s needs so I guess it could be suitable for anyone.”

Offers over £379,000 with Gilson Gray on 01224 011700.

The kitchen area with plenty of room for dining.

Conversation