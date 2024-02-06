Kirsteen and Simon’s amazing family home near Victoria Park is on the market for £490,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Kirsteen and Simon’s amazing family home near Victoria Park is on the market for £490,000

Home is where the heart is at 52 Craigie Park - a property full of happy memories, stunning interiors, a wonderful garden and amazing neighbours.

By Rosemary Lowne
The exterior of the home
Craigie Park has been a wonderful home to Kirsteen and Simon Burrows and their two children Annabel and Elliott. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

It’s the special memories created with their precious children that Kirsteen Burrows and her husband Simon will cherish the most when they say goodbye to their wonderful family home in Aberdeen’s Craigie Park.

Although leaving their beautiful granite detached four bedroom and their amazing neighbours will be an emotional wrench for the couple, they are happy in the knowledge that the next owners will undoubtedly find the same happiness in their home.

“We’ll mostly miss the memories created from making the home for the four of us and sharing that with our families and friends,” says Kirsteen.

“We’ve lived in Aberdeen together for 13 years now and married at Cult’s Church.

“My family live within a few streets of here and the networks we’ve built through friends will stay with us forever.”

The Burrows family outside their home
Simon and Kirsteen Burrows, pictured with their children Elliott and Annabel, say their home has been the perfect place to grow and thrive as a family. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

An exciting new life chapter

After eight blissfully happy years in Aberdeen, the couple, who have two children Elliott and Annabel, are relocating to Glasgow where Kirsteen and her brother are going to expand Waverley Cutting Tools, the business they own together while Simon will work remotely as a health, safety, environment and quality manager at Mintra.

“I lived in Glasgow for 10 years – four as part of a Masters Degree in classical music at RSAMD – and Simon was an outdoor instructor,” says Kirsteen.

“We lived together for the final year before we both made the move to Aberdeen so we know we love the city.”

For the past eight years the couple have poured their hearts and souls into making 52 Craigie Park, their dream family home.

Steeped in history, the plush period property dates back 100 years and is located on a former granite quarry.

The living room with a grey colour scheme, fireplace and two bookcases
The lounge has been where Kirsteen and her family have shared many happy times. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

“It’s around 100 years old we believe, built along with others on Craigie Park on the site of an old granite quarry,” says Kirsteen.

“Some neighbours have found large granite rocks when digging up their gardens – no such issues when we thoroughly revamped ours though.

“The previous owners are also linked to Herd’s butcher on Rosemount and we understand they may have started Farmfoods too.”

Glorious granite style house

Strikingly beautiful in all its granite glory from the outside, the traditional home is even more marvellous inside where attractive period features perfectly blend with modern touches.

To describe the house as being immaculate would be an understatement as every room including the four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms have been completely refurbished by the couple.

“Every room has been stripped back to plaster and redecorated,” says Kirsteen.

“The central heating was electric when we got the keys, so we had gas installed and gas central heating routed throughout in January 2016.”

The kitchen in the Craigie Park Aberdeen home with wooden laminate flooring, pale grey walls and cupboards and white countertops
The kitchen is the icing on the cake of this wonderful home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Every room has been refurbished

At the heart of the home is the elegant lounge area with a large bay window and stylish grey interiors.

Sacred family time can also be enjoyed in the sleek and stylish family room/dining room which overlooks the garden.

And if a stylish kitchen is at the top of your property bucket list then you’re in for a treat.

From the quartz worktops and glossy storage cabinets to the Rangemaster cooker and the integrated full height larder fridge, freezer and dishwasher, the kitchen, which used to be three rooms, is sure to whet the appetite.

The bathroom with marble tiled walls, a navy tiled accent wall and shelf with plants on it
The trendy tiles give this bathroom a boutique hotel feel. Image:  Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Heartwarming home perfect for families

Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms and a bespoke shower room.

Upstairs, the bar is raised even further as there are two spacious bedrooms and a spa like family bathroom.

It’s not only the inside of the house that Kirsteen and Simon have worked their magic as the garden is also a breath of fresh air.

“The garden has given us the best times, it’s a real party space especially since installing the dome (with electric) to help when it gets cooler in later evening,” says Kirsteen.

A bedroom in the home with a double bed, unicorn-print wallpaper accent wall, an armchair and desk
This cosy bedroom is one of four bedrooms at the plush property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Alfresco entertaining

Together with their dome, the garden also has a three-tiered decking area, a raised vegetable bed and a children’s treehouse.

The couple say they are so grateful to local joiner Gary Thompson who has helped them to develop the garden area as well as the interior of the house too.

“The double gates, pedestrian gate and front fence were all built by Gary Thompson as was the raised vegetable patch and the bespoke treehouse,” says Kirsteen.

In addition, the property also comes with a garage as well as planning permission to extend the home.

The garden of the Craigie Park Aberdeen home with comfy furniture inside
When it gets too cold just head inside the garden dome. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Potential to extend

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Kirsteen says: “All buyers will have their unique needs and wants, but four great size bedrooms, the generous multi-use garden, the location all sell it well,” says Kirsteen.

“There’s also planning permission to extend 3m into the garden and into the side corridor.

“We’re also told it’s possible to extend on top of the garage, but that has not been submitted to planning.”

The garden of the property with a patio, lawn and dome
This garden is made for family barbecues. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Although it will be bittersweet to leave their amazing home, the couple will take with them so many heartwarming memories.

“The children have done most of their growing in the house which will leave us with priceless memories,” says Kirsteen.

“Craigie Park is a great community, we have a street WhatsApp group and another for the local “gentlemen” who meet for cycles, walks and beer.”

52 Craigie Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £490,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

