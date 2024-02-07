Elegant corner house in Danestone cul-de-sac features gorgeous decor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elegant corner house in Danestone cul-de-sac features gorgeous decor

Three-bedroom, semi-detached house in popular Aberdeen suburb upgraded to a high standard to offer a beautiful home in walk-in condition for its next owner.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The dining room looking through to the sun room at 28 Fairview Grange, Danestone.
The dining room looking through to the sun room at 28 Fairview Grange, Danestone.

House hunters who don’t want to decorate, renovate or generally do any work at all on their new home are sure to like the look of this property in Danestone, Aberdeen.

Number 28 Fairview Grange is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house and is in immaculate, walk-in condition.

It has been upgraded to a high standard by the current owners and is an elegant home with two public rooms, French doors, quality finishes and lots of storage and natural light.

The sun room has glazing on three sides and French doors out to the garden.

It has a single garage and sits on a good-sized corner plot with attractive garden grounds at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

The accommodation at this property in Danestone is laid out over two floors and is served by gas central heating.

On arriving at the property, the wooden front door opens into the entrance vestibule which is laid with light laminate wood flooring and there is a handy cloak cupboard with space for hanging coats.

Property in Danestone is light and airy

A part-glazed door opens into a bright hall with a carpeted staircase leading to the first floor.

The lounge has a front-facing aspect and large picture window. A focal point of this room is the fireplace with marble inset and hearth with surround.

The lounge with picture window and feature fireplace.

The kitchen/dining room is a major draw of this home and is fitted out with contemporary cream gloss wall and base units and contrasting worktops.

Enhancing this sociable space is a large central island that is ideal for casual dining and it includes an induction hob.

The dining room and kitchen on open plan and leading to the sun room.

There is a range of quality Bosch integrated appliances including oven/grill, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine and there is a useful store cupboard.

There is plenty of room for a large dining table and chairs for more formal get-togethers and from the dining room French doors open up into the sun lounge.

Number 28 Fairview Grange in Danestone sits on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac.

This is the ideal spot for entertaining guests or for just relaxing at home and for that much sought-after indoor-outdoor lifestyle, French doors open out to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a well-appointed shower room with modern corner shower enclosure, wash hand basin, WC and luxury vinyl flooring.

Moving on to the first floor of this property in Danestone, there is a light and spacious landing with large Velux window and neutral carpeting.

It has fitted storage and there is a seating or study area. There is also access to the partially-floored loft with light from here.

The light and roomy vestibule and hallway.

All three double bedrooms face the front of the property and feature dark wood flooring and stylish décor.

The family bathroom has a bath with overhead mains-fed shower, tiled walls and glass screen, wash hand basin and WC, chrome heated towel rail and Velux window.

Outside there is a walled front garden which is laid to lawn and edged with pretty shrubs and plants.

The sleek and glossy kitchen with central island.

The paved driveway at this property in Danestone provides off-street parking for two cars and leads to the garage with up and over door, power and light.

The rear garden has an area of lawn, a raised vegetable garden and is bordered by high hedging offering a high degree of privacy.

There is a large paved patio area which is nice to sit out in during the warmer months and in the corner there is a pond and a pretty area laid with stone chips.

The price for this property in Danestone is over £287,000 with James & George Collie on 01224 572777 and on the aspc website.

One of the three double bedrooms with dark wood flooring.

