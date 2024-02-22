Aberdeenshire Steading has wood-burning stoves, exposed stone and reclaimed wood from a sunken ship

Many home-hunters would agree that there is something wonderful about a steading and it’s no wonder such properties are in demand.

The lateral space, the quality of light and the structural features typically all combine to create a truly beautiful and comfortable home.

Stuart and Gillian Moore have lived at 2 Thornylea Steading at Fordoun, near Laurencekirk, since its completion in 2013.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Stuart said: “Location. Being in the countryside but with easy access to the A90 north or south.”

The three-bedroom steading with detached double garage forms part of an executive development and has unspoiled views over the surrounding countryside.

The couple had the opportunity to bespoke finish the house and alter to suit while it was being built.

“It was completed by award-winning local builder Peterkin Homes using the existing stone from the original steading,” said Stuart.

Having such an input during the build there was nothing to do in the way of decorating or renovating.

“We have done no major work to the property since it was completed, as we got things right during the development,” said Stuart.

“We loved everything about the house, with no need to change. We’ve recently gained pre-planning approval to extend the property for an additional bedroom and office, to meet the needs for our growing family.”

What would he say are the property’s special features?

“Spectacular views with lovely sunrises and sunsets. The lounge is bright with lots of natural light flooding in.

“The house is very comfortable with full underfloor heating, additional insulation and two wood-burning stoves, one of which is connected to the hot water system for added efficiency.

Aberdeenshire steading features lots of natural materials

“We tried to use natural finishes throughout with high quality oak finishes including the herringbone parquet flooring and stable/steading-style oak doors and fittings.

“Wooden tiles in the family bathroom are made from reclaimed sunken shipwreck boards and there is Spanish limestone tiling in the en suite bathroom and natural stone in the porch.”

There is a large vestibule with natural stone floor and from here there’s a striking open plan dining kitchen and family space.

Another high-quality feature of note is the imported German kitchen by Ponnighaus with solid oak units and travertine stone worktops.

Open-plan living space with wood-burning stove

There is a ceramic Belfast sink and integrated appliances include a double oven, microwave, induction hob, hood and dishwasher and a plumbed American-style fridge freezer with fresh water and ice.

On open plan with the kitchen is the cosy family space featuring a Charnwood wood-burning stove with back boiler.

There are steps down to a snug area which could lend itself to a variety of uses and this leads on to the master bedroom and bedroom two.

The master bedroom has a stylish en suite shower room with limestone tiling and walk-in shower compartment and there is also a separate dressing room.

The third bedroom is along the hallway from the kitchen and is a good-sized double.

The family bathroom is fitted with a Heritage bathroom suite including a freestanding roll top bath and those reclaimed wooden tiles.

The formal lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows and has double doors leading out to the gardens.

This room is flooded with natural light with countryside views towards the hills and has a wood-burning stove with exposed brick surrounding the fireplace.

What’s the best thing about living here?

Asked what the couple have enjoyed most about living at 2 Thornylea Steading, Stuart said: “Being in the countryside with lovely walks all around us, and also close to Laurencekirk and Stonehaven, which both have train stations.

“It’s nestled in the Mearns between the Cairngorms and the coast. There is a rural feel with community nearby.

“The local schools are highly ranked, with school bus pickup available.

“Aberdeen International Airport is only 30 or 40 minutes away and it’s five miles to the coast for beautiful beaches.

“There is a choice of farm shops nearby with great local produce. Highland cows, miniature goats, alpacas and horses are all nearby on local walks and there’s a garden centre close by.”

What type of buyer does he think the property would suit especially?

“It would suit a wide range of buyers,” said Stuart. “It’s an open plan house with large rooms for a family, which are over the one level which could be some buyers’ priority.”

Price over £340,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

