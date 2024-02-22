Aberdeenshire Steading has wood-burning stoves, exposed stone and reclaimed wood from a sunken ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Steading has wood-burning stoves, exposed stone and reclaimed wood from a sunken ship

Three-bedroom home features natural materials including Spanish limestone, oak, and even wooden tiles made from reclaimed sunken shipwreck boards.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Three-bedroom 2 Thornylea Steading was completed by Peterkin Homes in 2013.
Three-bedroom 2 Thornylea Steading was completed by Peterkin Homes in 2013.

Many home-hunters would agree that there is something wonderful about a steading and it’s no wonder such properties are in demand.

The lateral space, the quality of light and the structural features typically all combine to create a truly beautiful and comfortable home.

Stuart and Gillian Moore have lived at 2 Thornylea Steading at Fordoun, near Laurencekirk, since its completion in 2013.

Lots of natural light at 2 Thornylea Steading.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Stuart said: “Location. Being in the countryside but with easy access to the A90 north or south.”

The three-bedroom steading with detached double garage forms part of an executive development and has unspoiled views over the surrounding countryside.

The couple had the opportunity to bespoke finish the house and alter to suit while it was being built.

“It was completed by award-winning local builder Peterkin Homes using the existing stone from the original steading,” said Stuart.

Stuart and Gillian were first attracted by the location.

Having such an input during the build there was nothing to do in the way of decorating or renovating.

“We have done no major work to the property since it was completed, as we got things right during the development,” said Stuart.

“We loved everything about the house, with no need to change. We’ve recently gained pre-planning approval to extend the property for an additional bedroom and office, to meet the needs for our growing family.”

The high-quality imported German kitchen by Ponnighaus is on open plan with the dining area.
What would he say are the property’s special features?

“Spectacular views with lovely sunrises and sunsets. The lounge is bright with lots of natural light flooding in.

“The house is very comfortable with full underfloor heating, additional insulation and two wood-burning stoves, one of which is connected to the hot water system for added efficiency.

Aberdeenshire steading features lots of natural materials

“We tried to use natural finishes throughout with high quality oak finishes including the herringbone parquet flooring and stable/steading-style oak doors and fittings.

“Wooden tiles in the family bathroom are made from reclaimed sunken shipwreck boards and there is Spanish limestone tiling in the en suite bathroom and natural stone in the porch.”

The family space features a Charnwood wood-burning stove with back boiler.

There is a large vestibule with natural stone floor and from here there’s a striking open plan dining kitchen and family space.

Another high-quality feature of note is the imported German kitchen by Ponnighaus with solid oak units and travertine stone worktops.

Open-plan living space with wood-burning stove

There is a ceramic Belfast sink and integrated appliances include a double oven, microwave, induction hob, hood and dishwasher and a plumbed American-style fridge freezer with fresh water and ice.

On open plan with the kitchen is the cosy family space featuring a Charnwood wood-burning stove with back boiler.

The cosy fireplace and herringbone parquet flooring.

There are steps down to a snug area which could lend itself to a variety of uses and this leads on to the master bedroom and bedroom two.

The master bedroom has a stylish en suite shower room with limestone tiling and walk-in shower compartment and there is also a separate dressing room.

The third bedroom is along the hallway from the kitchen and is a good-sized double.

The family bathroom is fitted with a Heritage bathroom suite including a freestanding roll top bath and those reclaimed wooden tiles.

Attractive fixtures and finishes in the en suite and bathroom.

The formal lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows and has double doors leading out to the gardens.

This room is flooded with natural light with countryside views towards the hills and has a wood-burning stove with exposed brick surrounding the fireplace.

What’s the best thing about living here?

Asked what the couple have enjoyed most about living at 2 Thornylea Steading, Stuart said: “Being in the countryside with lovely walks all around us, and also close to Laurencekirk and Stonehaven, which both have train stations.

“It’s nestled in the Mearns between the Cairngorms and the coast. There is a rural feel with community nearby.

“The local schools are highly ranked, with school bus pickup available.

Lots of room and light in this beautiful steading.

“Aberdeen International Airport is only 30 or 40 minutes away and it’s five miles to the coast for beautiful beaches.

“There is a choice of farm shops nearby with great local produce. Highland cows, miniature goats, alpacas and horses are all nearby on local walks and there’s a garden centre close by.”

Large and useful vestibule with natural stone floor.
What type of buyer does he think the property would suit especially?

“It would suit a wide range of buyers,” said Stuart. “It’s an open plan house with large rooms for a family, which are over the one level which could be some buyers’ priority.”

Price over £340,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The garden grounds are an appealing feature of this property.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

