Controversial plans for ‘excessive and inappropriate’ flats near Aberdeen’s Broad Hill REFUSED

Council chiefs have refused controversial plans to “shoehorn” a block of 29 flats next to Aberdeen’s Broad Hill.

Alexander Bonner wanted to build the homes on a yard used by haulage firm Paterson’s, just off Park Road.

He argued the new development would go hand-in-hand with the beach masterplan works intended to boost footfall at the seafront – and bring an “interesting addition to the exciting city skyline”.

Under the proposal, 19 two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom apartments would have been built over six storeys of an L-shaped building.

The site would have also had 35 car parking spaces for future residents.

Park Road development met with huge backlash

However, 285 people wrote to Aberdeen City Council to object.

Concerns were raised that the new building would bring extra unwanted traffic to the area and disturb residents of the nearby Ocean Apartments and Urquhart Court.

Some objectors were worried that the development would harm wildlife on Broad Hill such as badgers, while others claimed the flats simply weren’t needed.

Meanwhile, furious families feared construction of the apartments would result in the outer wall of the Trinity Cemetery being removed.

But project agents Tino Architecture later offered reassurance that wouldn’t be the case.

Why were the Broad Hill flats refused?

Planning chiefs believed the proposed building was “excessive and inappropriate” due to its visibility from Broad Hill.

They thought the block of flats would “obstruct” views from parts of the hill, and take away from the public’s enjoyment of the area.

There was even some concern that lights from the flats could prevent people from stargazing and taking in the view of the night sky.

Planners were also worried that residents of the new flats could potentially park outside the development if all of the spaces were taken.

They feared vehicles would be parked on nearby streets or in a way that could block access to the site.

Meanwhile, the site access itself was also flagged as a reason for refusal, with planning bosses claiming it was “unsuitable”.

Battle to build on Park Road site

This was Mr Bonner’s second attempt to bring a housing development to the site, which sits just a stone’s throw away from Pittodrie.

He previously lodged plans for 47 flats on the site back in August 2021.

This proposal wasn’t too popular either, as more than 130 people voiced their opposition.

But, he withdrew his application just hours before they were due to be considered by the local authority’s planning committee.

Just two months later, the determined developer submitted a fresh proposal for a smaller block of 30 flats.

However, the plans were later amended to be more “sympathetic” to the neighbouring Ocean Apartments.

The developer said the tweaked design would help to avoid any overlooking and overshadowing.