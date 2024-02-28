Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?

Buyers can overlook a property listing for all sorts of reasons and so here are three homes for sale now in Aberdeen City and Shire that are worth a closer look.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Flat 10 Mill House in Aberdeen resembles a New York apartment but did you miss it because you had your search filters set to houses only?
Flat 10 Mill House in Aberdeen resembles a New York apartment but did you miss it because you had your search filters set to houses only?

Have you overlooked the north-east property of your dreams?

Is it the swirly carpets? Is it because it has a courtyard when you had a garden in mind?

Is it that it’s a flat when you’ve only been searching for houses? Or is so downright quirky you can’t quite get your head around it?

A small courtyard area can be every bit as attractive and useful as a large garden and is easier to maintain.

Whatever your reason for flicking past a property, there’s a chance you’ve overlooked an amazing home that could be perfect for you if only you took a second look.

Some people can’t see past existing decor and find it hard to visualise how a property could look.

Buyers can be distracted by clutter and ignore essential qualities such as solid structure and generous room proportions.

It’s like not being able to see the wood for the trees and it works in reverse with show homes.

A perfectly good home office but buyers may be distracted by clutter.

Buyers can be wowed by sleek interiors and forget it’s the bricks and mortar they are buying, not the posh sofa and lamps.

Search filters may be set up in such a way that buyers have a distorted idea of what’s out there.

The problem with ticking rigidly to a tick-list of ‘must-haves’ is that home-hunters can miss a property with wonderful features they hadn’t even thought about.

Some home hunters can see past a cluttered room to visualise something more like this.

North-east properties worth a second look

Flat 10 Mill House, Grandholm Crescent, Aberdeen, resembles a New York loft, with a unique open-plan layout and industrial-style pillars.

These are beautiful features but it’s unlikely anyone would think to put them into a search filter.

They also wouldn’t think to look specifically for a converted mill where soldiers’ uniforms were made during the First World War – but such details give this home its unique character.

Open-plan, New York loft-style living at 10 Mill House in Aberdeen.

The stylish conversion of grade ‘A’ listed Grandholm Mill was completed by Cala Homes in 2006 and flat 10 is one of only 12 apartments within this tranquil development.

The contemporary open-plan design creates a bright and spacious atmosphere and in the primary living space there are eight double-glazed sash and case windows.

To the south there are views of the mill water way.

Price around £205,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co and on the aspc website.

The sleek luxury bathroom at 10 Mill House.

Five-bedroom north-east property minutes from the beach

Another quirky and characterful property is Forvie House in Newburgh, near Ellon.

This five-bedroom home boasts period features, a huge garden and is minutes from the beach.

It is an unusual property, believed to have been once a shop with a door on the corner where there is now a wall.

Forvie House in Newburgh has an abundance of space, including four public rooms.

It has four public rooms, two staircases and lots of interesting spaces to relax, read or socialise.

Features include an L-shaped lounge, wood-burning stove and a cosy snug with open coal fire.

The extensive mature gardens have a stone-built summer house equipped with power and light, making it ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Price around £350,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The summerhouse at Forvie House complete with power, lighting and its very own bar.

Location, location is the crucial factor

Location is crucial and it pays to look closer at a property that’s in a prime spot, even if doesn’t immediately jump out at you.

Décor can be changed, even internal remodelling is possible, but you can’t physically pick up a property and move it somewhere else.

You also can’t add gardens where there are none or magic up extra space.

Number 140 Forest Avenue is in a highly sought-after location in Aberdeen’s West End.

Number 140 Forest Avenue in Aberdeen West End has an attractive and exclusive rear garden.

It has three bedrooms and a garage where parking spaces are at a premium.

This self-contained upper apartment has an exclusive rear garden, with lawn, decking area and seating.

It is in need of modernisation and will appeal to someone who appreciates its potential and can put their own stamp on it.

It has a partially floored loft with lighting, a fully-tiled bathroom with new fittings and period features such as decorative plasterwork.

Price over £230,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

Highly patterned or swirly carpets may be out of fashion at the moment but they are no way to judge a property.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

