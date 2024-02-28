Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?

Have you overlooked the north-east property of your dreams?

Is it the swirly carpets? Is it because it has a courtyard when you had a garden in mind?

Is it that it’s a flat when you’ve only been searching for houses? Or is so downright quirky you can’t quite get your head around it?

Whatever your reason for flicking past a property, there’s a chance you’ve overlooked an amazing home that could be perfect for you if only you took a second look.

Some people can’t see past existing decor and find it hard to visualise how a property could look.

Buyers can be distracted by clutter and ignore essential qualities such as solid structure and generous room proportions.

It’s like not being able to see the wood for the trees and it works in reverse with show homes.

Buyers can be wowed by sleek interiors and forget it’s the bricks and mortar they are buying, not the posh sofa and lamps.

Search filters may be set up in such a way that buyers have a distorted idea of what’s out there.

The problem with ticking rigidly to a tick-list of ‘must-haves’ is that home-hunters can miss a property with wonderful features they hadn’t even thought about.

North-east properties worth a second look

Flat 10 Mill House, Grandholm Crescent, Aberdeen, resembles a New York loft, with a unique open-plan layout and industrial-style pillars.

These are beautiful features but it’s unlikely anyone would think to put them into a search filter.

They also wouldn’t think to look specifically for a converted mill where soldiers’ uniforms were made during the First World War – but such details give this home its unique character.

The stylish conversion of grade ‘A’ listed Grandholm Mill was completed by Cala Homes in 2006 and flat 10 is one of only 12 apartments within this tranquil development.

The contemporary open-plan design creates a bright and spacious atmosphere and in the primary living space there are eight double-glazed sash and case windows.

To the south there are views of the mill water way.

Price around £205,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co and on the aspc website.

Five-bedroom north-east property minutes from the beach

Another quirky and characterful property is Forvie House in Newburgh, near Ellon.

This five-bedroom home boasts period features, a huge garden and is minutes from the beach.

It is an unusual property, believed to have been once a shop with a door on the corner where there is now a wall.

It has four public rooms, two staircases and lots of interesting spaces to relax, read or socialise.

Features include an L-shaped lounge, wood-burning stove and a cosy snug with open coal fire.

The extensive mature gardens have a stone-built summer house equipped with power and light, making it ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Price around £350,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

Location, location is the crucial factor

Location is crucial and it pays to look closer at a property that’s in a prime spot, even if doesn’t immediately jump out at you.

Décor can be changed, even internal remodelling is possible, but you can’t physically pick up a property and move it somewhere else.

You also can’t add gardens where there are none or magic up extra space.

Number 140 Forest Avenue is in a highly sought-after location in Aberdeen’s West End.

It has three bedrooms and a garage where parking spaces are at a premium.

This self-contained upper apartment has an exclusive rear garden, with lawn, decking area and seating.

It is in need of modernisation and will appeal to someone who appreciates its potential and can put their own stamp on it.

It has a partially floored loft with lighting, a fully-tiled bathroom with new fittings and period features such as decorative plasterwork.

Price over £230,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.