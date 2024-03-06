Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage

For house-hunters after that luxurious and modern look, worthy of a show home, 19 Grandholm Grove certainly stands out.

This property in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, is immaculately presented and includes a double garage and orangery.

The five-bedroom, detached house forms part of the exclusive and imaginatively designed Grandholm Village development.

Property in Bridge of Don is spacious and versatile

Number 19 has been extended to the rear and maintained to a high standard by the present owners.

The result is a spacious and versatile accommodation which spans two floors.

Attention has been paid to detail and quality throughout and everything has been finished to a high specification.

Upon entry, the vestibule leads to a spacious inner hallway which in turn leads to an elegant lounge via French doors.

From here, another set of French doors open into the large dining room which has a picture window looking to the front of the home.

The kitchen is contemporary and is on open plan with the dining/breakfast area.

A handy utility room gives access to the rear garden.

Sure to be the heart of the home is the pleasant orangery, which is set on open plan with the dining and breakfast area and is an ideal space for entertaining.

French doors lead from the orangery to a patio area, providing a lovely setting for that indoor, outdoor lifestyle.

Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom toilet and a versatile study which could alternatively be utilised as a playroom, snug or a further double bedroom if required.

Moving upstairs, the master bedroom is of generous proportions and has two double built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

The guest bedroom is to the front and also has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

There are a two more large double bedrooms which have fitted wardrobes and a good-sized fifth bedroom.

The family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Outside, there is an extensive driveway which provides ample off-street car parking and there is also a double garage.

To the rear of the property there is a fully-enclosed garden which is mainly laid to lawn and provides the ideal place for children to play.

There is a pleasant patio area which is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying the summer months.

The property is to be sold inclusive of all floor coverings, curtains, shutters and blinds together with some of the kitchen white goods and the garden shed.

At the heart of Grandholm Village is a Grade A listed former mill.

The development also has several business units, a store, a beauty salon and a hairdresser.

Danestone and Bridge of Don are nearby and provide plenty of local amenities at nearby including shopping, recreational, schools and transport options.

Residents of Grandholm Village also benefit from the use of Grandholm Bridge, which provides easy access to Aberdeen city centre.

Price over £455,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

