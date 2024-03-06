Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage

Fabulous five-bedroom home in exclusive Grandholm Village development in Bridge of Don has lots of luxury and modern touches and spacious, flexible accommodation.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.
Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.

For house-hunters after that luxurious and modern look, worthy of a show home, 19 Grandholm Grove certainly stands out.

This property in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, is immaculately presented and includes a double garage and orangery.

The five-bedroom, detached house forms part of the exclusive and imaginatively designed Grandholm Village development.

Property in Bridge of Don is spacious and versatile

Number 19 has been extended to the rear and maintained to a high standard by the present owners.

The result is a spacious and versatile accommodation which spans two floors.

Attention has been paid to detail and quality throughout and everything has been finished to a high specification.

The orangery in the Bridge of Don house leading on from the open-plan living spaces.
The fabulous orangery leading on from the open-plan living spaces.

Upon entry, the vestibule leads to a spacious inner hallway which in turn leads to an elegant lounge via French doors.

From here, another set of French doors open into the large dining room which has a picture window looking to the front of the home.

The kitchen is contemporary and is on open plan with the dining/breakfast area.

A handy utility room gives access to the rear garden.

Spacious dining area in the Aberdeen home.
The spacious dining area.

Sure to be the heart of the home is the pleasant orangery, which is set on open plan with the dining and breakfast area and is an ideal space for entertaining.

French doors lead from the orangery to a patio area, providing a lovely setting for that indoor, outdoor lifestyle.

Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom toilet and a versatile study which could alternatively be utilised as a playroom, snug or a further double bedroom if required.

Lounge area in the house for sale in Bridge of Don.
Number 19 Grandholm Grove is bright and luxurious.

Moving upstairs, the master bedroom is of generous proportions and has two double built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

The guest bedroom is to the front and also has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

There are a two more large double bedrooms which have fitted wardrobes and a good-sized fifth bedroom.

The family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Bright kitchen in the Aberdeen property featuring an island.
The kitchen island provides another area for casual dining.

Outside, there is an extensive driveway which provides ample off-street car parking and there is also a double garage.

To the rear of the property there is a fully-enclosed garden which is mainly laid to lawn and provides the ideal place for children to play.

There is a pleasant patio area which is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying the summer months.

The property is to be sold inclusive of all floor coverings, curtains, shutters and blinds together with some of the kitchen white goods and the garden shed.

The large and impressive hallway in the Bridge of Don house
The large and impressive hallway giving access to all of the other accommodation.

At the heart of Grandholm Village is a Grade A listed former mill.

The development also has several business units, a store, a beauty salon and a hairdresser.

Danestone and Bridge of Don are nearby and provide plenty of local amenities at nearby including shopping, recreational, schools and transport options.

Residents of Grandholm Village also benefit from the use of Grandholm Bridge, which provides easy access to Aberdeen city centre.

Price over £455,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

Patio area of the house for sale in Bridge of Don.
The patio area is just one part of the large enclosed garden.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Plus…

Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?

More from Property

This traditional yet contemporary home has gone on the market near Duthie Park.
Barry and Kate's wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for…
Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group
Highland home with 'stunning panoramic views' on the market for £550,000
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market
Property is in demand in Aberdeenshire.
Property market hotter than ever in Aberdeenshire as sales increase by 15%
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this Lumphanan home.
Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000
Flat 10 Mill House in Aberdeen resembles a New York apartment but did you miss it because you had your search filters set to houses only?
Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?
Eagle Rock will feature on a new HGTV show called 'Paradise Homes. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects
Take a peek inside Sound of Mull 'paradise home' featured in new Alan Cumming…
outside Hillview House, the Mearns home with an indoor pool.
Six-bedroom Mearns home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for…
The Vine, Aberdeenshire built in 2016.
Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool - all for just £1.2m
The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum. Image: Christie & Co.
Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner's decision to retire after 34 years

Conversation