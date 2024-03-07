Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch

Jacqueline and Alan Scott had been searching for the perfect bungalow for more than a year before discovering Drumrossie’s two-bedroom ‘Barra’ home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Jacqueline and Alan Scott are happier than ever after finding their dream home in Insch
Jacqueline and Alan Scott are happier than ever after finding their dream home in Insch. Image: Drumrossie Homes

Perseverance paid off for Jacqueline Scott and her husband Alan who have found their dream home in Insch after months of property hunting.

The couple, who have been married for 42 years, previously lived in a bungalow in Danestone for 20 years before moving into a new-build two-bedroom flat in Craibstone.

Although they enjoyed their flat, the couple always dreamed of moving back into a bungalow before eventually stumbling across the new Drumrossie Homes housing development at Rothney West in Insch.

Alan and Jacqueline Scott outside their new home at Rothney West in Insch with Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes.
Alan and Jacqueline Scott love everything about their new home at Rothney West in Insch. They are pictured with Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes (right).

“Our previous flat was fine but we had dreamed of being back in a bungalow again and having a garden,” says Jacqueline.

“Now that Alan is retired, we decided it was time for a change and to move back to the quieter countryside.

“Our house-hunting journey took us as far as Fife and Alford for suitable bungalows, and it was during our drive back to Aberdeen that we came across the Rothney West development in Insch.”

Dream two-bedroom bungalow

It was love at first sight when the couple first set eyes on the two-bedroom Barra house type so they part-exchanged their flat to purchase their new home.

“When searching for a suitable bungalow, we considered various options, including the idea of renovating again,” says Jacqueline.

“However, we’re older now and we found that opting for a new build was a much more convenient choice.

“Everything is brand new and you can essentially move in and sit down.

“If you can afford it – then do it.”

Jacqueline and Alan Scott inside their brand new kitchen at the Rothney West development in Insch.
Jacqueline and Alan Scott inside their brand new kitchen at Drumrossie Home’s Rothney West development in Insch. Image: Drumrossie Homes

Wheelchair friendly

After reserving the plot, Jacqueline and Alan enjoyed customising their new home, upgrading all their appliances, adding extra kitchen units and selecting their preferred worktops, flooring and tiling.

Due to Jacqueline primarily using a wheelchair or crutches, the semi-detached bungalow has a number of wheelchair-friendly adaptions throughout including a walk-in shower, wide doorways, railings in the bathroom, lowered kitchen units and an outdoor ramp.

“It was very exciting while the home was being built” says Jacqueline.

“We must have been up to see the progress every second week and it was great to see the house coming together.

“We’re surprised that the Drumrossie team weren’t sick of seeing us, but they were always very happy to have us.”

Exterior of the new build Rothney West bungalow.
Jacqueline and Alan’s new build bungalow has it all. Image: Drumrossie Homes

New home brings Jacqueline and Alan joy

Alan and Jacqueline’s arrival marks the start of a soon-to-be bustling development

“The whole process has been a pleasure so far,” says Jacqueline.

“We are just loving being out in Insch – it’s so peaceful and quiet.

“The home is just fantastic and we even have a stunning view out to the ruins of Dunnideer Castle.”

Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes welcomed the couple to the development.

Bright and modern bathroom inside the Insch home.
The spa like bathroom is fresh and modern. Image: Drumrossie Homes

“We are delighted to welcome the first residents into Rothney West in Insch,” says Allan.

“Seeing Jacqueline and Alan settle into their lovely home brings us immense joy.

“The interest in the development has been very strong since the beginning of the year which is great to see.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming more new residents in due course.”

There are two homes still available in phase one of Rothney West while six early-bird reservations have already been made for phase two of the development.

Sleek and stylish kitchen.
The kitchen is sleek and stylish. Image: Drumrossie Homes

Prices start at £224,995 and for more information check out the website drumrossie.com

More from Property

Roy and Marie have worked hard to create a fantastic home for their family.
Marie and Roy put their own stamp on superb Aberdeen townhouse
Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.
Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage
This traditional yet contemporary home has gone on the market near Duthie Park.
Barry and Kate's wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for…
Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group
Highland home with 'stunning panoramic views' on the market for £550,000
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market
Property is in demand in Aberdeenshire.
Property market hotter than ever in Aberdeenshire as sales increase by 15%
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this Lumphanan home.
Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000
Flat 10 Mill House in Aberdeen resembles a New York apartment but did you miss it because you had your search filters set to houses only?
Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?
Eagle Rock will feature on a new HGTV show called 'Paradise Homes. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects
Take a peek inside Sound of Mull 'paradise home' featured in new Alan Cumming…
outside Hillview House, the Mearns home with an indoor pool.
Six-bedroom Mearns home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for…

Conversation