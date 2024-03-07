Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch

Perseverance paid off for Jacqueline Scott and her husband Alan who have found their dream home in Insch after months of property hunting.

The couple, who have been married for 42 years, previously lived in a bungalow in Danestone for 20 years before moving into a new-build two-bedroom flat in Craibstone.

Although they enjoyed their flat, the couple always dreamed of moving back into a bungalow before eventually stumbling across the new Drumrossie Homes housing development at Rothney West in Insch.

“Our previous flat was fine but we had dreamed of being back in a bungalow again and having a garden,” says Jacqueline.

“Now that Alan is retired, we decided it was time for a change and to move back to the quieter countryside.

“Our house-hunting journey took us as far as Fife and Alford for suitable bungalows, and it was during our drive back to Aberdeen that we came across the Rothney West development in Insch.”

Dream two-bedroom bungalow

It was love at first sight when the couple first set eyes on the two-bedroom Barra house type so they part-exchanged their flat to purchase their new home.

“When searching for a suitable bungalow, we considered various options, including the idea of renovating again,” says Jacqueline.

“However, we’re older now and we found that opting for a new build was a much more convenient choice.

“Everything is brand new and you can essentially move in and sit down.

“If you can afford it – then do it.”

Wheelchair friendly

After reserving the plot, Jacqueline and Alan enjoyed customising their new home, upgrading all their appliances, adding extra kitchen units and selecting their preferred worktops, flooring and tiling.

Due to Jacqueline primarily using a wheelchair or crutches, the semi-detached bungalow has a number of wheelchair-friendly adaptions throughout including a walk-in shower, wide doorways, railings in the bathroom, lowered kitchen units and an outdoor ramp.

“It was very exciting while the home was being built” says Jacqueline.

“We must have been up to see the progress every second week and it was great to see the house coming together.

“We’re surprised that the Drumrossie team weren’t sick of seeing us, but they were always very happy to have us.”

New home brings Jacqueline and Alan joy

Alan and Jacqueline’s arrival marks the start of a soon-to-be bustling development

“The whole process has been a pleasure so far,” says Jacqueline.

“We are just loving being out in Insch – it’s so peaceful and quiet.

“The home is just fantastic and we even have a stunning view out to the ruins of Dunnideer Castle.”

Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes welcomed the couple to the development.

“We are delighted to welcome the first residents into Rothney West in Insch,” says Allan.

“Seeing Jacqueline and Alan settle into their lovely home brings us immense joy.

“The interest in the development has been very strong since the beginning of the year which is great to see.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming more new residents in due course.”

There are two homes still available in phase one of Rothney West while six early-bird reservations have already been made for phase two of the development.

Prices start at £224,995 and for more information check out the website drumrossie.com